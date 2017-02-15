Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees and Calderdale have lost one in three of their civil service jobs since the Conservatives came to power – but in London it’s way less.

Shocking data reveals that the number of permanent full-time civil service staff in the two boroughs – along with Wakefield – has fallen from 2,640 in 2010 to 1,770 in 2016 – a drop of 870 jobs or 33%.

Nationally, there has been a 23.9% drop in such posts since 2010 – making the cut-backs in Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield 38% worse than elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

Clr David Sheard, leader of Kirklees Council, said the government had reversed a policy of moving departments into the regions and was “shifting jobs down south.”

That included transferring the office for the Northern Powerhouse – the government’s flagship policy for boosting the regional economy and creating jobs – from Sheffield to London.

Jobcentre closures, like the one announced for Batley, were also reducing staffing numbers, he said, adding: “The cuts have been greater here than elsewhere.”

Clr Sheard said it was “nonsense” for a government intent on making cuts to centralise more staff in London where costs were higher.

“The cost of office space is a lot cheaper in Kirklees and the government could make real savings if they moved staff up to Kirklees. That’s the ironic thing about it.”

He added: “Government has cut nothing like the number of jobs local authorities have had to cut.”

The figures published by the Office for National Statistics, showed that in Inner London West – where most government departments and executive bodies are based – the cuts have been shallower in proportion to the rest of the country, falling by just 3.8%.

The then-coalition government pledged a “bonfire of the quangos” in 2010, abolishing 192 government agencies and merging 118 more.

The data shows, though, that it is the regions of the UK – rather than the capital – that has lost most heavily on tens of thousands of jobs.

Outside of London, the number of full-time, permanent civil servants has fallen from 336,550 six years ago to 246,390 now. That is a loss of 90,160 jobs or one in four jobs (26.8%).

In London, though, the fall has been noticeably more modest, losing 7,720, from 73,690 to 65,970 or one in ten jobs (10.5%).

The number of all civil servants – including part time and temporary workers – has dropped from 527,000 to 418,360, or by 109,140.

Nationally, the data shows that women make up 54.2% of civil servants, but only 40% of those in the most senior ranks.

Some 11.2% of staff with a known ethnicity are non-white, but only 7% at the most senior levels.