The best performing school in Kirklees saw nearly all its Year 6 pupils reaching the expected level in this year’s SATs.

At Hopton Primary School in Mirfield 95% of pupils reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths this year.

As well as this, 16% of pupils reached a high standard in reading and maths and were working at greater depth in writing.

Meltham Moor and Scapegoat Hill were joint second best (86%) with Slaithwaite J&I third (85%).

Overall, 53% of pupils in Kirklees reached the new expected standard in reading, writing and maths, and 5% reached a high standard in reading, writing and mathematics.

Due to the changes in the curriculum, figures for 2016 are not comparable to those for earlier years. According to the Government, the expectations for pupils at the end of key stage 2 have been raised.

Girls outperform boys at the expected standard in reading, grammar, punctuation and spelling and writing. There is no difference in attainment in mathematics at the expected standard.

The top 10 in the local area:

Hopton Primary School

Meltham Moor Primary School

Cragg Vale Junior and Infant Schooll

Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant

Slaithwaite Church of England Junior and Infant

Crowlees Junior and Infant School

Lindley Junior School

The Greetland Academy

Holmfirth Junior Infant and Nursery School

Ravensthorpe Junior School.