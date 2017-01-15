Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spending millions on new computers and sharp suited consultants will save taxpayers a pretty penny, it is claimed.

Kirklees Council boffins say thousands of computers need replacing as they are about to become out-of-date.

Worried IT bosses say the council’s infrastructure is approaching a “cliff edge” in 2019/20.

The council has more than 6,500 desktop computers and says its email system is no longer supported by the provider.

In 2020 a number of other systems and software packages will become obsolete – including Microsoft Office.

Consultancy firm Deloitte’s was this month brought in to begin working on a plan to transform the council’s IT systems.

A plan to “invest-to-save” has been hatched which requires more than £7m to be spent on technology for staff over the next five years.

But council officials have realised they only have £3.6m in their budget to buy new equipment.

It is estimated the new gear – including mobile devices and laptops – could save almost £1m by 2022 through productivity boosts.

Council accountants estimate the cutting edge equipment will help save about £2.4m by 2022 through reduced need for offices.

A report into the matter says: “Investment in technology is key and can fundamentaly change the way the council operates.

“It can enable Kirklees to be a mobile, agile and paper-lite organisation, rather than one fixed to offices and dependent on paper.

“It can also help us collaborate and communicate effectively, spend more time on productive frontline activities and less on back office administration.”

Kirklees Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve making up the funding shortfall from the council’s transformation fund, with yearly capital and revenue increases of almost £4m.

The council currently has an overall budget gap of £28m for next year, rising to £65m in 2020/21.

Last week, council chiefs went on a mission to the Home Office to make a case for more funding.

Kirklees council is one of the lowest funded per head in the country and has been more harshly hit by government cuts over the past decade than most.

Justifying the recruitment of Deloitte, one of the so called ‘Big Four’ accountancy and business consultancy firms, officials say: “Internal resources are at full capacity and it is difficult to recruit permanent staff who have the experience necessary to identify and implement changes at the pace required.”

Kirklees has signed a “risk and reward” contract meaning Deloitte’s fee will be dependent on the levels of savings they can find.