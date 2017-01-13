Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees school cleaners and caretakers are threatening to down tools.

Unison says more than 100 low paid workers from French firm SPIE will walk out as they are the only council staff not paid the living wage.

Kirklees Council uses the company at 18 schools but does not control its employment terms and conditions.

The council agreed to pay all its own staff the living wage, at least £8.45 per hour, last year but SPIE is not bound by the agreement.

Although not officially recognised by SPIE, Unison says it has balloted staff who voted 90% in favour of strike action.

The French company has a 27 year contract for facilities management after the previous firm Jarvis Engineering went bankrupt.

The deal was taken over by German company Hochtief and then sold on to SPIE.

Paul Holmes, Kirklees Unison branch secretary, said: “Staff are being transferred from one company to another like cattle.

“One thing that has deteriorated consistently is each employer’s attitude to union recognition, pay and health and safety.

“Our members have spoken in the ballot and they have spoken loudly.”

Mr Holmes said along with denying staff the living wage, SPIE had also refused to honour last last year’s pay award or set up a health and safety committee.

The Examiner has contacted SPIE and Kirklees Council for comment.