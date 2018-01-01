Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Now Christmas is over and we are well into New Year’s Day thoughts start to turn to the year ahead.

Once Huddersfield people have recovered from the excesses of New Year’s Eve many will start to think of warmer weather ... and their summer holidays.

For now is the peak time for people sorting out their holidays.

But before you book make sure the dates don’t clash with the school terms, for parents face being fined if their take their youngsters out of school for a family holiday.

So here are the term dates for this year and, for those planning even further ahead, the dates for 2019 too.

Spring term 2018

Begins: Monday, January 8 to Thursday, March 29

Half Term: February 19 to February 23 February 2018

Summer term 2018

Begins: Monday, April 16 to Tuesday, July 24

Half term May 28 to June 1

Autumn term 2018

Begins: Monday, September 3, 2018 to Friday December 21, 2018.

Half Term: October 29 to November 2.

Spring term 2019

Begins: Monday, January 7, 2019 to Friday, April 12, 2019.

Half Term: February 18 to February 22.

Summer term 2019

Begins: Monday, April 29, 2019 to Monday, July 22, 2019

Half term: May 27 to May 31