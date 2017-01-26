Video will play in

A strike by social workers in Kirklees tomorrow could be postponed.

More than 200 staff in the under-fire Children’s Services department were set to walk out.

Members of Kirklees Unison voted for industrial action and had until February 6 to strike.

Union branch secretary Paul Holmes told the Examiner that the employers’ side approached the union to offer to agree to extend the deadline to March 6 if further talks took place.

He said talks were held yesterday on a way forward and the results of the negotiations would be put to members this afternoon.

Tomorrow’s strike would be called off if members agreed that talks were “going in the right direction.”

A Kirklees Council spokesman stressed that talks had been on-going with the union throughout the week.

Children’s Services was thrown into disarray in November last year when an Ofsted report branded it “inadequate.”

Government troubleshooters Eleanor Brazil and Mark Gurrey have been drafted in.