Kirklees Sports Awards 2016: The shortlist in full

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Kirklees Community Sports Awards.
The awards, promoted by the Huddersfield Examiner and run in association with Huddersfield Town Football Club, will recognise sports teams in the area, as well as celebrate the often unseen work done by volunteers and those involved in clubs and societies.
The judging panel, which was chaired by Hollywood actor Sir Patrick Stewart, had the arduous task of selecting the shortlist after nominations increased by more than 35% this year.
Yorkshire Cricket captain Andy Gale, Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth, Huddersfield Giants prop Eorl Crabtree and England Rugby Union centre Luther Burrell also sat on this year’s judging panel.
Sir Patrick said: “It was an extremely difficult task to shortlist for this year’s awards with such a high standard of nominations. Those nominated should be really proud to have been recognised and put forward for an award. It’s fantastic to see so many enthusiastic and dedicated individuals that get involved with and support the sports clubs and teams in Kirklees.”
The awards will take place on Friday, November 11 at the John Smith’s Stadium, in association with partners Myers Building Supplies, Lowdhams, Ubisoft and Legacy Sport.
Tickets for the event cost £45 plus VAT per ticket or £400 plus VAT for a table of 10. For more information or to book a table call 01484 484183.
This year’s prestigious Kirklees Sports Legend will be announced on the night.
There is now a shortlist in all the other categories and the winner will be revealed on the night.
The shortlist:
- Sports Personality of the Year: Sean Reynolds (Left Jab Boxing Club), Jessie Brooke Slater and Brittany Stead.
- Young Sports Personality: Hannah Boden, Holly Horsfall and Jonathan Booth (Borough of Kirklees Swimming Club).
- Sports Team of the Year: Kirklees Athletics Team, Deighton Table Tennis Team and Hi Tech Netball Club A Team.
- Sports Official of the Year: Gina Hardcastle (Kirklees Cycling Academy), Peter Rushworth (Wellholme Tennis Club) and Rachel Hodgson (Thornhill Trojans ARLFC).
- Sports Club of the Year: Premier Taekwondo, Dewsbury Moore ARLFC and Thornhill United FC.
- Sports Teacher of the Year: Paul Simpson (Deighton Table Tennis Club), Jenny Hughes and Chris Egan.
- Outstanding Services to Sport: Eric Kershaw, Joy Cummings-Douglas and Alison Morby.Most Improved Club/Team: Deighton Junior Table Tennis Team, Gladiators Boxing Academy and Shelley Ladies Netball Club.
- Disabled Athlete of the Year: Lucas Town and Jonathan Booth.