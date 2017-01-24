Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s children’s services strike in Kirklees is on ... even though the union says its members don’t really want to walk out.

The union Unison has now served formal notice on the council for the one-day strike by children’s social work teams this Friday which will be the first ever strike by these teams since Kirklees was set up in 1974.

It means the union has ignored Kirklees Council ’s threat of legal action to stop the action.

The 24-hour strike is due to start at midnight.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

John Chapman, the council’s interim deputy head of legal services, had written a four-page letter to council union reps saying the industrial action is ‘unlawful’ – and says unless the strike was called off legal steps would be taken to prevent it in court. This would be an injunction.

So far nothing has happened legally to prevent the strike.

Kirklees Unison branch secretary Paul Holmes said: “Our members just want to be able to provide a decent service to the young people of Kirklees. The last thing they want to do is strike, but they feel they have no option.

“Our members are at the end of their tether. They have no choice – the current situation is unsustainable.

“The Government’s austerity agenda as implemented by Kirklees Council is now really biting. And 25% of social workers in Kirklees Council are now agency staff which makes consistency of service virtually impossible. Kirklees Council is spending £5m on agency social workers this year and £500,000 on a private social work team for six months. The service needs stability and consistency .”

Kirklees Council claims the industrial action is unlawful as it says the council was not able to find out how many staff were balloted, what category they are and where they work.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “Discussions between the council and the union are ongoing.”

The Examiner recently revealed that children’s social workers have been rushing to the exit door in their hundreds.

An astonishing 450 staff have left employment at Kirklees Council’s embattled children’s services department in fewer than four years.

Figures released by the council to the Examiner show a stunning 136 members of staff left in 2013/14 – almost a dozen each week.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Clr Erin Hill responds to Ofsted's report into children's services Share this video Watch Next

The following year 123 moved on, while in 2015/16 99 called time on their employment with Kirklees .

So far in 2016/17 a further 92 members of staff from children’s services have left.

A former Kirklees children’s social worker has told the Examiner heavy workloads and poor management saw dozens leaving each month for an easier life working for agencies.