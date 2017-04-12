Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car parks are often the place where bumps and scrapes occur.

But one supermarket giant is set to make its car park the place to get those minor dents repaired.

Tesco – Britain’s largest retailer – is to launch its own bodywork and alloy wheel repair centre at its Batley store.

The North Kirklees branch will be the first in West Yorkshire to get the new facility operated by Xpress Centres.

The firm’s website says it specialises in fixing scratches, scrapes and dings to bumpers, bodywork and wing mirrors.

It also does interior repairs to seats, doors and dashboards.

Tesco says the plan – in an “underused part of the car park” – has a “synergy” with its existing food store at Bradford Road.

Seven parking spaces will be taken out to provide the new facility, next to the current ‘click and collect’ area.

A Tesco spokesperson said research had found customers wanted a facility to fix their cars while they were inside the store shopping.

They said: “We’re always looking at new ways our stores can best serve the needs of local customers.

“The introduction of Xpress centre, a SMART Car Body Repair Service, at our Batley store will provide an exciting new offer for our customers who can shop while having their car repaired.”