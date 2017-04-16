Former Bretton Hall buildings are demolished at Y

Health bosses in Huddersfield will pay official £

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young Huddersfield swimmers got a shock when they had a chance encounter with royalty.

The youngsters aged between 10 and 14 from Borough of Kirklees Swimming Club met Prince Charles in Sedbergh during his royal tour of Cumbria.

Helen Scally, one of the club’s team managers, said: “Prince Charles was lovely with the children. He went out of his way to say hello and he asked them lots of questions about their training.

“One of the boys said they would never forget it and it was the best experience of his life so far.”

The children were in the small town for a four day swimming camp organised by Daynor Bryant, another of the club’s team manager.

While they were training outdoors on April 8, the 68-year-old Prince of Wales landed in the royal helicopter in a field opposite Lupton House and approached them for a friendly chat.

The club, which currently has over 400 members, trains people of all ages in competitive and synchronised swimming.

Its national performing swimming squad trained four times a day during the camp with swim coach Richard Swystun and strength and conditioning coach Carl Foulstone.