Kirklees Council has put its severe weather emergency protocol in place today - meaning anyone sleeping rough will be provided with a bed.

The plan is designed to prevent deaths on the streets and is implemented when temperatures drop to zero or below and stay in place for three days.

Paul Bridges, manager of Huddersfield Mission, said: "They would be given a bed in a hostel, or if it's full, there would be provision in a bed and breakfast or other accommodation.

"We don't want to see anyone sleeping out at any time but when the weather is very cold it's more dangerous.

Welcome Centre manager Ellie Pearson said: "Anyone homeless, or identified as being at risk of homelessness will be guaranteed a place to stay.

"We make people aware of that when they come in."

Anyone wanting to use the service should contact Kirklees on 01484 414888 out of hours, or 01484 221000 during the day - or both the Welcome Centre and Huddersfield Mission can contact them on their behalf.