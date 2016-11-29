Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lack of heating in the cafe at Huddersfield’s open market is driving away customers, claims one of its tenants.

Vangelis Dimopoulos, who has run the Snack Shack at the Brook Street market for 10 years, said council workers had told him the heating had been switched off to save money. But he said the move would drive away customers, threatening his business and that of stallholders – which would hit rental takings to the council.

Mr Dimopoulos, who pays £180 a week rent to the council, said: “There are four heaters which come on automatically, but they had been turned off. One of the stallholders asked why and was told they had broken down. When I asked, they said they could not afford to turn them on.

“I am losing customers because people don’t want to sit here because it is so cold. A lot of my customers are pensioners. If I lose takings, how am I going to pay the rent?”

Customer Margaret Townend, of Golcar, who visits the market three days a week to meet with friends said: “You go round the market and go for a cuppa to warm you up – but you’re frozen. It’s winter now and it’s cold. It’s not just me – all the customers are complaining about the heating not being on. I would be up in arms if I had a business there.”

Kirklees Council was asked for a response but did not provide one.