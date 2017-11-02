Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A terrified kitten found in a drain had to cling to her dead sibling to survive.

A rescue charity suspects the kittens fell into the drain in Crosland Moor after the un-neutered mother gave birth outside.

Pictures were posted online by Huddersfield Feral and Strays to raise awareness of the consequences of unwanted pregnancies in cats. One image, which showed the dead kitten in a bucket, was deemed too upsetting and the Examiner has decided not to publish it.

The charity said: “On arrival two kittens had fallen down into a drain system and sadly one had died by drowning. The other managed to survive by clearly using its dead litter mate to keep above water.

“This is the harsh reality of a cat who is un-neutered getting pregnant [and] giving birth outside.”

The surviving kitten, a female, was taken back to the rescue centre, cleaned to get rid of the smell of the drain and will be re-homed. The mother was also found heavily pregnant and unchipped.

Cats can be neutered at any vets in Huddersfield. Anyone struggling to meet the cost can call the RSPCA Halifax & Huddersfield branch on 01422 365628.