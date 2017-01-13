Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A violent robber who was jailed after holding up a Kirklees shopkeeper with a knife today saw his prison sentence cut by senior judges.

Stewart Tyrone Stone, 23, stormed into the Heckmondwike store and demanded cash, addressing the shopkeeper by his first name.

He threatened Fahim Kamini with a blade, causing an injury to his hand, before fleeing with the £500 contents of the till.

Mr Kamini recognised Stone, of Wharton Terrace, as his family lived nearby and he was arrested.

He admitted robbery, having a weapon and breaching a community order and was jailed for five years and eight months at Leeds Crown Court last June.

But today that was reduced to four years and four months after an appeal to senior judges at the Court of Appeal in London.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker and Mr Justice Blake said Stone’s sentence for the robbery last March was “manifestly excessive”.

The court heard Stone had previous convictions dating back to his teens, but was not considered a “dangerous offender.”

Reports compiled prior to his sentencing suggested he was suffering from an emotionally unstable personality disorder at the time.

His relationship had recently broken down, which may also have impacted on his mental health, said experts.

Sentencing him at the crown court, Judge Jacqueline Davies said the robbery had been a “terrifying” experience for Mr Kamini.

He had initially thought Stone was joking and the knife was fake, only to cut himself when he touched the blade.

But Mr Justice Baker said Judge Davies had gone too far in sentencing Stone.

She had taken too high a “starting point” for the sentence before giving him credit for pleading guilty, said the appeal judge.

Allowing the appeal, he continued: “The total sentence will not be one of five years and eight months, but one of four years and four months.”