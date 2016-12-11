Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A semi-naked man who ran into the road armed with a kitchen knife has been spared jail.

Ethan McDermott, 19, of Varley Road, Slaithwaite, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The offence happened in broad daylight in Varley Road on September 24.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, said at 1.30pm that day the defendant had an argument with his mother and she called police for assistance.

He said: “A member of the public saw Mr McDermott with a knife.

“He was only wearing boxer shorts. Police officers attended and spoke to him.

“He appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants, foaming at the mouth and not making much sense. He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station.

“During interview he said he couldn’t remember what had happened. He had taken alcohol, cocaine and said he was not normally aggressive.”

The court heard the defendant had two previous convictions, including an offence of robbery.

In mitigation, Mike Sisson-Pell said: “This young man had been out with friends. He believes his drink had been spiked, probably with cocaine. He is not sure. He would not have taken it on a voluntary basis.

“He had the knife in his hands and ran a few yards down the road and then ran back.”

Mr Sisson-Pell said the motorist noticed that he “was in his boxers. He thought that was odd.

“This young man’s mother was very concerned about his welfare. At the police station he was seen by a GP who had serious concerns for his mental health.

“He took the view that he had had a psychotic episode linked to paranoid schizophrenia. He has been seeing his GP from the age of 14 with anxiety/depression.

“This young man’s mother realised years ago that he had problems but was fobbed off.

“They just thought she was a young mother who was struggling and didn’t realise he was suffering from a serious underlying problem.

“He has still not had a mental health assessment. There has still not been a formal referral.

“The knife was out for the most part 20 seconds before he went back into the house. He can’t explain his own behaviour.”

Chairman of the bench, David Monks, jailed him for eight weeks but suspended the sentence for 12 months.

McDermott was also told to carry out 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement and spend 36 days in an attendance centre.

He was told to pay £200 in costs at £5 per week.