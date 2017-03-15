Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A raider produced a knife as a shopkeeper and his family tried to stop him getting away.

And Marcus Weaver has now been jailed for four years for inflicting the terrifying ordeal.

Leeds Crown Court heard Weaver was one of two men who entered the convenience store on Almondbury Bank intending to rob it on December 28, 2015. They were wearing hooded jackets and also had their faces covered.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, said the duo had waited until the customer being served by Gurmit Nandhara had left the premises.

Mr Nandhara had then gone to speak to his family in the living area behind and it was possible the pair did not realise anyone else was there with him.

Mr Walters said Weaver made for that area while the second robber, who also had a knife, tried to get into the till.

But when shopkeeper and members of his family rushed out towards them the pair fled.

The other man got out but they struggled with Weaver trying to keep hold of him and it was then he pulled out his knife holding it at arms-length until he got out the door.

A search was later carried out in the area and a police dog discovered a knife and a tea towel, possibly used to hide the face, hidden under bushes. Weaver’s DNA was found on it.

An examination of his phone also showed he had called a taxi to take him away from that area shortly after the raid.

Laura McBride, representing Weaver, said he regretted his actions. At that time he had been homeless and was struggling for food. He had been living on the streets for several months.

Subsequent to his arrest he had managed to get some work as a milkman and had begun to make changes in his life.

Weaver, 20, of Shelley Lane, Kirkburton , admitted attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Jailing him Judge James Spencer QC said it was a serious offence because such stores providing a service to the public are vulnerable to such attacks.

“You planned to rob this place, you went well prepared for it, dressed so you couldn’t be recognised and each of you had a knife.”

“As it happened when you were trapped in the shop you produced it and threatened those people with it.”

He said Weaver’s case was aggravated by the fact he had previous convictions for robbery.