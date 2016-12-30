Police have released a CCTV image and description of a man armed with a knife they would like to identify following an attempted robbery in Dewsbury.
The incident occurred at 10.48am on Thursday when a man with his face covered walked into Keystore in Staincliffe Road and demanded cash.
Shop boss Mohammed Saghir Rafiq, 42, described how he burst into his shop brandishing an eight-inch kitchen knife.
He pushed a customer’s little girl out of the way and demanded cash.
But quick-thinking Mr Rafiq grabbed the nearest thing to hand – a metal bar – and the raider took one look and fled towards Dewsbury Moor.
He is 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and in his mid-to-late 20s.
Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 01484 436706, quoting log number 0442 of 29 December.