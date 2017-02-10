Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kitchen knives have been left outside houses in a Huddersfield street – along with piles of rubbish.

Residents in Wood Terrace, Lockwood, woke up this morning, Friday, to find the knives placed on the pavement directly outside a number of properties as well as rubbish which had been emptied from grey bins.

Resident Claire Robertson-Dwyer said: “The bins have been emptied at regular intervals all along the road. Bin liners have been ripped open and there are suitcases, clothing, toys, bank statements and pollutants. There are also carving knives on the ground. How dangerous is that?”

She said it seemed the street had been singled out. “Someone has gone along the street and deliberately made as much mess as possible,” she said. “It isn’t normal littering – it’s definitely abnormal. This is someone putting up ‘two fingers’ to us.”

Police are investigating the incident – which occurred just yards from a prominent “No Tipping” sign warning that offenders face a maximum fine of £50,000 or 12 months in jail.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called today to reports of rubbish and knives left outside properties in Huddersfield. The items were found outside some houses on Wood Terrace in the Lockwood area. Officers were deployed to the area to remove the items and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 quoting log number 0411 of 10/2.