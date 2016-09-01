Know someone who loves to sing? A new choir where everyone's welcome has set up in Huddersfield!

An All for One choir in concert

Do you love to sing?

The new Huddersfield All For One Choir is just one of the new movement’s choirs which are dotted across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire with groups formed in Bradford, Beverley, Leeds, Wakefield and several other towns.

And Huddersfield joined the burgeoning AFO family of pop and rock choirs at The Boiler Room Theatre, Huddersfield New College, last night.

There are no auditions and members don’t need to read music or have had any previous experience.

The only requirement is that you just need to enjoy singing with all levels of experience in the choir.

A choir spokesman said: “Our new year starts on 5 September and we welcome Huddersfield into outgrowing family of choirs.

“We offer an informal welcoming atmosphere. Bring some joy to those autumn nights.

“Meet new people and sing some pop, rock, a bit of gospel and much more.”

The choir which was established in 2011 is a family of choirs and was founded by Britain’s Got Talent star, Helen Garnett of The Garnett Family, who has a passion for seeing everyone get singing for health and wellbeing.

“AFO is a family-run organisation who believe every member is a star and we can’t wait to meet you.”

