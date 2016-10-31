Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been convicted of murdering his housemate whose skeleton was discovered in Ravensthorpe.

Krzysztof Olszewski, 21, killed Marcin Siarczynski between April 30 and July 31 last year at a house they were then sharing in Jessamine Street, Ravensthorpe.

His brother Pawel Olszewski, 25, has been cleared of both murder and manslaughter when the jury announced its verdicts at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

Krzysztof Olszewski will be sentenced tomorrow and faces a mandatory life sentence.

The remains of Mr Siarczynski were discovered in March this year in undergrowth off the towpath of the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal.

Olszewski, of Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, had told the jury in evidence he accepted manslaughter claiming he killed Mr Siarczynski by stabbing him once during a row over money and then disposed of the body himself .

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Pawel Olszewski did not give evidence.

The seven women and five men on the jury were sent home on Friday after seven hours and 17 minutes of deliberation over two days without reaching unanimous verdicts.