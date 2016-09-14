A firm marking its 125th anniversary has an extra reason to celebrate – after landing its largest-ever contract.

Bradley-based graphics specialist Leach has begun work on a £2.5m project which will see a 20-strong team from the company spend 18 months producing a new visitor experience for the National Museum of Kuwait.

It caps a busy 12 months which has seen the firm recruit 23 staff to bring its workforce to more than 90 and invest a seven-figure sum in product development and new equipment.

The family-run firm, which was founded in 1891 when Arthur Holdsworth Leach set up a photographic studio in Brighouse in 1891, has grown to become a £10m turnover organisation designing, supplying and installing creative graphic displays for shops, car showrooms, museums, exhibitions and visitor centres worldwide.

Managing director Richard Leach said: “The past 12 months have been incredibly significant for us. We’ve recruited an additional 23 members of staff, formed a new management team, invested over £250,000 in new product development and ploughed a further £750,000 into new technology.

“This has coincided with a company rebrand which has brought greater clarity to our three sub-divisions – Leach Impact which creates ‘wow factor’ environments for brands, retailers and trade shows; Leach Inspire which brings stories to life in global museums, heritage sites and visitor attractions; and Leach Studio which provides 3D and graphic design for UK heritage projects.

“But you don’t enjoy 125 years in business without being progressive – so as we look ahead to the next 12 months, we’re projecting 15% further organic growth, expansion of our 30,000 sq ft headquarters, the creation of at least nine more jobs, several significant product launches and an additional £250,000 product development investment.”

Richard Leach, managing director of Huddersfield-based graphic display specialist Leach, which is celebrating 125 years in business

Commenting on the latest contract, director Jim Parkin said: “Whilst our overseas expansion first started 15 years ago, it took around three years to prove we could deliver the vast design, production and installation projects that the international heritage sector demanded.

“However, diversification into this sector – as well as our continued push in the UK retail and commercial market – ultimately secured the survival of our business, when many competing print firms succumbed to the pressures of the recession.

“Because our reputation has grown throughout our three core sectors, we’re now approached to work on contracts the length and breadth of the UK as well as overseas in countries ranging from Norway to Nigeria.

“These locations bring their challenges, of course, but our varied in-house expertise and commitment to customer service means we relish the projects other suppliers shy away from.”

Leach moved from Brighouse to purpose-built premises at Bradley Business Park in 2005 – since when it has secured clients such as Topshop, BMW, The National Trust, English Heritage, the British Museum and the National Museum of Oman.

It has also worked on prestigious projects including The Titanic Experience in Belfast, the Roman fort of Housesteads on Hadrian’s Wall, the Fram Museum in Oslo, Norway and the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Centre in Yekaterinburg, Russia.