Kyle Bagshaw attacked a man in a Birstall pub then boasted on Facebook

Victim suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket and cheekbone

Kyle Logan Bagshaw, of Fieldhead Estate, Birstall, jailed for four years four months at Leeds Crown Court.
A man has been jailed for four years and four months for a series of offences including attacking two men in separate public houses in Kirklees.

Kyle Logan Bagshaw, 21, was already under a suspended sentence for assault when he began offending by making a nuisance of himself in the Rose of York pub in Batley on February 20, Martin Robertshaw prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court.

A man who was present with his wife tried to speak to him about his conduct and was attacked by Bagshaw who knocked him to the floor where Bagshaw and a woman with him both kicked him while Bagshaw was shouting: “Come on, come on.”

As a result of the violence the victim suffered swelling to his arm and left hand. Bagshaw was then on bail when he went into the Old Wine and Spirit Vaults in Birstall on May 7 where he attacked Frazer Walker who was celebrating his birthday.

The Old Wine and Spirit Vaults in Huddersfield Road, Birstall
Mr Robertshaw said no one witnessed what happened but Mr Walker suffered a broken nose, a fracture to his left eye-socket and cheekbone, a broken tooth and laceration to his hand.

The landlady saw he was bleeding and helped him to a taxi. He initially went home but later went for treatment where the extent of his injuries was discovered. He had to have two metal plates inserted to the side of his face and continues to suffer numbness.

Bagshaw was seen by the landlady to have tissues wrapped around one hand and later “gloated” on Facebook about what he had done.

On May 24 he stole alcohol from a store in Cleckheaton and then on June 17 after meeting a woman in the street in Birstall whom he knew, after chatting to her he suddenly grabbed her bag of shopping and made off with it after she struggled trying to keep hold of it. Her hand was sore as a result of the robbery.

Leeds Crown Court
Then on July 20 while drunk, Bagshaw burst into a house in Batley brandishing a knife. The occupant, who had two young children present, managed to bundle him outside without him stealing anything.

Richard Canning, for Bagshaw, said that his drink problem was at the root of his offending.

Bagshaw, of Withens Road, Fieldhead Estate, Birstall, admitted robbery, attempted robbery, theft, inflicting grievous bodily harm, threatening behaviour and common assault.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC told Bagshaw he accepted he had a drink problem but said the offences were serious.

