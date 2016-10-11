Kyle Stone failed to smash flat window... with a brick

A man damaged a council flat in the belief that its occupant had assaulted his brother.

Kyle Stone, of Walton Terrace in Heckmondwike, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

The offence happened at an address in Church Lane, Heckmondwike, on September 21.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Stone’s brother told him that the man living inside the flat had assaulted him.

The 28-year-old then attempted to throw a brick through a window of the property, belonging to Kirklees Council.

When this failed he banged on the panes of glass until they went through.

Stone said he had been drinking all day and was angry about what happened to his brother.

He admitted that he made a stupid mistake in taking the matter into his own hands.

District Judge Michael Fanning fined him £80 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to the council.

He also has to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.