A Kirklees Labour councillor has been suspended following a confrontation with far right members during the election campaign to replace murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Amanda Stubley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two, represents Batley East and is a long-standing member of the Labour Party.

As well as being involved in that confrontation which was broadcast on Channel 4 News, Kirklees Council leader David Sheard said her suspension also resulted from her posting inappropriate and provocative messages on social media.

He said these included reposting items from a far right group as well as ‘silly stuff, for example, about a bacon sandwich’.

Clr Sheard, who says he has known her for many years, stressed the suspension had been carried out by the Regional Labour Party and not by Kirklees Labour group.

That means she is not entitled to attend Labour Party meetings.

He said she was entitled to appeal her suspension if she wished and was permitted to carry out her normal duties as a councillor.

But a defiant Ms Stubley said she was not in the mood to back down - and was preparing a team to challenge Jo Cox’s successor, Labour MP Tracy Brabin, even though another general election is several years away.

She said: “I am absolutely distraught. The Regional Labour Party has made me poorly.

“I am not carrying out my duties as a councillor at the moment because my doctor has signed me off sick.”

She said the incident filmed by Channel 4 News happened because the far-right party members “were more or less saying I was racist. I was not having any of that.”

She said: “I absolutely adore the Labour group, I adore David Sheard and love Mehboob Khan, (former leader of Kirklees Council).

“It’s the Regional Labour Party that I am attacking, not Kirklees Labour group.

“I am a one-off. I have one of the biggest majorities in Kirklees.

“The whole thing stinks.”

Clr Sheard said: “I attended the regional office with Amanda. There were concerns about some of the posts she was putting on Facebook.

“We know that she is not well and tried to get her not to do this. But she put some more stuff on.

“We have had quite a few members trying to help her. It is frustrating. She has variously had rows with people. I am trying to get her to calm down.

“We can’t seem to find any way to help her at the moment. We are doing all we can.

“I have known her for quite a few years and she is a lovely lass. I would like to welcome her back into the party. The Labour group in Kirklees has not taken any action against her.”

The Regional Labour Party declined to comment.