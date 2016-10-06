Login Register
Ladies Only Travel which employs only female bus drivers goes into liquidation

Brighouse-based bus operator Ladies Only Travel, which operated 11 routes around West Yorkshire, has gone into liquidation

A women-only bus company operating services in Kirklees and Calderdale has gone into liquidation.

Ladies Only Travel (LOT), formed in 2007 and based at Armytage Road, Brighouse, operated 11 services in West Yorkshire for public transport body Metro, part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Services included ones covering Brighouse, Hipperholme, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Meltham and Huddersfield.

The company, set up by Bradford woman Jeanette Romani, hit the headlines with its policy of only employing female drivers.

Its website says the business was set up to keep women safe while on a night out with friends and friends, but expanded to provide services to schools and day centres.

It began working with Metro in 2011, operating a fleet of 16 and 28-seater buses.

A caller to the Examiner, who asked not to be named, said LOT drivers had arrived at the Arymtage Road depot on Monday morning to find the gates closed and no signs of management, but took the buses out as normal.

Metro was informed that the firm had gone into liquidation the following day.

A statement by Metro said it had been informed that Ladies Only Travel, trading as LOT, had gone into liquidation and would no longer be operating any bus services.

It said the Combined Authority’s Bus Services team has been able to make alternative arrangements for some of the tendered services for which the authority provides financial support to be run by other operators. They include the 933 Meltham circular service, which is now being run by Yorkshire Tiger.

It is not yet clear what will happen to other services run by LOT, which include the 951 Huddersfield to Glossop, the 252 Leeds to Dewsbury, the 212 Dewsbury to Wakefield and the 223 Mirfield Ing Grove Park to Leeds service.

