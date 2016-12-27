Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another landlord says he is owed thousands of pounds in unpaid rent by a Huddersfield estate agency.

Steve Archer says Gallery@HD1 has failed to pay him more than £3,000 in rent that had been handed over to the agency by tenants living in the ex-council house he owns in Dalton.

Now Mr Archer, who lives in Cambridge, said he had dispensed with the services of the estate agency at John William Street as managing agent for the property and was handling the rental himself after failing to make progress in getting paid.

It is the latest in a series of complaints in which Gallery has been accused of failing to forward rent to landlords.

The Examiner reported in November how two landlords were owned more than £3,000 in unpaid rent money despite their tenants paying Gallery on time.

In October, the The Property Ombudsman (TPO) named and shamed the company, saying it had failed to co-operate with an investigation into money owed to landlords and tenants.

That investigation followed a complaint that the company owed landlords £2,312 in rent and £975 in deposits. TPO said the company also failed to pay an award made of £300.

Following those incidents, students at the University of Huddersfield have been warned not to enter into contracts with the agency.

Mr Archer said: “We bought a house in Huddersfield when our children were at university and afterwards we rented it out.

“In 2011 we decided it was too much hassle for us and we handed over the management to Gallery.

“We have had three lots of tenants, the latest having been there since 2013 and they are excellent tenants who always pay on time.”

But he said Gallery started to delay passing on the rent. “It started being very disjointed,” said Mr Archer. “It was perfectly clear their paperwork wasn’t very good.

“It got to the stage where they were a couple of payments behind. We sent solicitor’s letters to which they haven’t replied.”

Mr Archer said he had been in regular correspondence with Gallery director Dennis Goodridge and several payments totalling hundreds of pounds had been made, but said the agency still owed more than £3,000.

Mr Archer said: “Gallery have put in place a plan to repay me and they have indeed repaid the first £200. They have also sent a plan to repay the remainder of the money.

“Having spoken directly with them I am pleased to hear that they acknowledge the debt and that they are doing their best now to repay.”

Mr Goodridge said: “I have been liaising with Mr Archer by phone over the last couple of days and this matter has now been dealt with very amicably.”