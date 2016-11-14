Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two landlords say they are owed more than £3,000 in unpaid rent by a troubled Huddersfield estate agent.

Saimah Afzal rents her terraced house in Oakes via estate and letting agent Gallery@HD1, while Rachel Moon also rents her property via the John William Street agency.

Both they say they’ve been fobbed off by the company’s owner Dennis Goodridge who hasn’t passed on rental payments from their tenants for months.

Mrs Afzal is owed £1,200 and has incurred bank charges as she’s not received rent, while Rachel Moon was owed £2,000.

And it was only after contacting the Examiner as a last resort Mrs Afzal discovered the company was rapped by the Property Ombudsman last month - also for not paying monies owed to landlords for properties it managed on their behalf.

Mrs Afzal, who lives in Doncaster, said: “I’ve been fobbed off. I think he’s arrogant to think he can get away with it.

“We received some money when we first started letting our house through them, but it stopped around March.

“I’d call the office and be told Dennis was out, some days I was calling a few times and I’d call every day to chase up the money.

“They owe us £1,200 and we’ve had bank charges because we’ve not been paid.

“I feel like I’ve been played by this company.

“We didn’t even know he put it into liquidation and re-opened with a new name.”

Rachel Moon told us Gallery had not passed on rent from her tenant since they moved into her property in July.

She said: “To date I have not received any rent and have chased consistently for this.

“My partner spoke to the tenants who have paid on time every month in full, despite some of his earlier excuses about rent been in arrears - so where is my money going?”

The Examiner revealed last month that The Property Ombudsman (TPO) rapped the company after it failed to co-operate with an investigation into money owed to landlords and tenants.

TPO launched the investigation following a complaint that the company owed landlords £2,312 in rent and £975 in deposits. TPO said the company also failed to pay an award made of £300.

The case was referred to TPO’s disciplinary and standards committee at a time when the company was in a voluntary arrangement with its creditors. The company went into voluntary liquidation in March this year with an estimated deficit of nearly £200,000.

Mr Goodridge said in a statement last month that he was “committed to paying all customers what they are owed”.

Mr Goodridge has been contacted to comment on the allegations but has yet to respond.