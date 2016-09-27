Login Register
Lantern walk and firework display set for National Mining Museum

  • By

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice is behind the October 29 event

Forget Me Not Hospice and National Mining Museum staff advertise the lantern walk on October 29

A children’s charity is to host a fireworks display with a difference.

The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Brackenhall will be behind the October 29 event, which will be preceded by a one mile lantern walk.

All ages are welcome to take part in the enchanting toddle, which will lead participants on a route lit by miners’ lanterns and fairy lights. Surprises are promised along the way.

Entrants can also decorate lanterns to take with them, which they can dedicate to someone special at the attraction’s memorial garden where the walk will end.

A firework display will take place after the walk has been completed.

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports local children with life shortening conditions and their families in West Yorkshire.

Hospice fundraising manager Lucy Burnett said: “It will be a fabulous family-friendly evening from the one mile walk through to the spectacular firework finale, there will be something for everyone.”

Registration for the event includes a glow wristband along with a certificate on completion.

Food and drink will also be available to purchase throughout the evening and the event.

Tickets are on sale now for £10 Adults, £5 Under 16’s and £25 Family tickets by visiting http://www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/event/29-10-2016/lantern-trail .

All enquiries should call 01484 411040.

