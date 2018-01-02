Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman out walking was disgusted to discover a large pile of meat dumped behind a fence.

The meat, thought to be pork, was found tipped next to a fence off Britannia Road at Milnsbridge .

It was found on New Year’s Eve afternoon.

The woman who found it, who asked not to be named, said: “Why would someone dump a load of meat cut-offs behind a fence, other than fly-tipping? I don’t think it’s poisoned or intended to harm dogs or cats but it will start to reek.”

She added: “It is possibly pork, mostly gristle. It looks like stuff cut off meat in preparation, but has been placed where it’s hard to get at.”

She said the whole length of Britannia Road was a “hotbed for fly-tipping .”

Residents said they thought the meat may have been left for foxes to eat.