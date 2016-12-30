Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than four in 10 care homes in Huddersfield and Calderdale were told they needed to improve at their last official inspection.

Figures from the Care Quality Commission – the official care watchdog – show that 40 of the 118 homes in Kirklees were given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ the last time they were visited.

And a further eight were branded ‘inadequate’ overall.

This included Ashleigh Care Home at Newsome and Cowlersley Court in Cowlersley, both of which are now defunct.

That compares with 70 that were rated good – and none that achieved an outstanding rating.

Good rated homes included Moorlands Grange, Netherton and Norman Hudson Care Home, Lockwood.

In Calderdale, there was an even higher proportion of care homes which needed to improve.

There were 41.2% of homes which fell into one of the bottom two categories.

Eighteen were told they required improvement while three were judged inadequate.

Inadequate rated care homes in Calderdale included Lands House, Rastrick and Eagle Care Home, Elland.

Only 25 were rated good while one – Waterside Lodge in Todmorden – was rated outstanding.

Good homes included St Anne’s Community Services, Brighouse, and Norton House, Elland.

On average, across England, 26.6% of care homes are judged by the CQC to either require improvement or be inadequate.

The figures were published by the CQC at the start of December reflect the latest situation reported to the CQC at that time.

It is possible that a small number of care homes have since been re-inspected and received a different overall grade.

Some may have since closed or been taken over by a new owner.

In four places – all in Greater Manchester – more than half of all care homes fell into the two bottom categories.

They are Stockport (63.8%), Salford (60.5%), Tameside (58.6%) and Manchester (52.9%).

Across the country as a whole, the places with the lowest percentage of care homes rated either inadequate or requiring improvement overall were Richmond upon Thames in London (2.3%), Thurrock (2.9%), Wokingham (6.1%), Islington (6.3%) and Blackburn with Darwen (6.3%).

Warwickshire had the highest number of outstanding homes, with nine.

There are 14,229 care homes across England. They offer accommodation and personal care for people who cannot live independently, such as the elderly and those with learning difficulties.

Some places are publicly funded but many people pay for their own care.