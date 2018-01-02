Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Compo and Cleggy are together again at last.

The actors who played the characters in Holmfirth sitcom Last of the Summer Wine have been laid to rest next to one another at a churchyard in the town, it has been revealed.

Peter Sallis, who played mild-mannered Norman ‘Cleggy’ Clegg in the series passed away last summer nearly 20 years after lifelong friend Bill Owen, who played Compo.

Peter, who was also known as the voice of Wallace in Wallace & Gromit, died aged 96 in June. It’s now been revealed he was buried next to Mr Owen at St John’s Church in Upperthong .

After Bill died aged 85 in 1999, Peter said of him: “He pointed down the hill and said: ‘That’s leggywhere I want to be buried.’” Peter later requested he be buried next to his good friend.

Holmfirth grocer Andrew Bray, who was a friend of Bill’s and arranged his funeral, said: “Peter wanted to be by the side of his friend even though they were both Londoners.

“It is a very nice end and touching tribute to Last of the Summer Wine that they are together again at last in the beautiful countryside they loved.”

It is believed Peter had a small, private burial organised by his son Crispian and attended by just two others.

Bill’s gravestone reads: “Here lies Wm J Owen Rowbotham. Actor, Playwright 14.03.1914 – 12.07.1999”. Bill’s real name was William John Owen Rowbotham.