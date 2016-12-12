Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last time a supermoon will be visible this year is this week - and here's how to see the phenomenon.

Viewers with telescopes should point their eyes to the skies just after midnight tomorrow, so 00:04am on Wednesday December 14, for the best view - but the casual observer will be able to see the supermoon tomorrow night and Thursday night too.

The moon appears supersized because it's at its closest point of approach in its orbit around Earth - making it look much bigger than usual.

At its closest, the moon looks 14% larger and 30% brighter.

And it's not the only celestial show in town - for the Geminid meteor shower will also appear.

However, the supermoon will reduce visibility of the meteor shower by up to 10 times, according to NASA.

The last time a supermoon was visible, Huddersfield folk spent hours in the cold trying to get a glimpse - and a picture - of the beautiful sight.

Examiner reader Darren Waite spent FOUR HOURS up Castle Hill waiting to get this shot.

And another skygazer, Roger Kinder, spent a chilly night in Meltham waiting to take this video of the incredible phenomenon - but wasn't it worth it!