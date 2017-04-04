Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high street bank is closing one of its two branches in Huddersfield town centre.

TSB will shut the Ramsden Street branch in June following a fall in customer numbers but will retain its bigger branch in Cloth Hall Street. Staff affected will be redeployed to other local branches.

TSB said the Ramsden Street branch was one of the least used branches in the area with transactions down by 21% compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Analysis showed that 96% of customers using the branch had also used another branch or banked online, by mobile or by telephone in the last 12 months.

TSB said it was part way through a £250m investment programme in branch and digital banking services to provide “great face to face service combined with digital banking.”

It said: “TSB has focused on ensuring that we have the right branches in the right places to meet customer need. Following local analysis and local decision making, in some locations this has meant closing less popular branches and investing in larger and busier locations where we can offer longer opening hours and a larger team.”

It said the Cloth Hall Street branch opened longer hours, including on Saturdays, and offered better facilities than the Ramsden Street site.