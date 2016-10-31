Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SALENDINE NOOK

A Mercedes 220 was stolen from the drive of a property on Mount Avenue by thieves who took keys from a kitchen worktop after first snapping the lock on rear patio doors on October 19 at 10.30pm.

OAKES

Thieves drove off in a VW Polo and VW Golf parked on Wellington Street at midnight on October 20, after first snapping a Euro Profile door lock to a property and stealing jewellery and keys to the cars.

MARSH

An Apple iPhone 6 was snatched from a Toyota Hilux by a thief who smashed a front window on the truck as it was parked on Hollin Terrace in the early hours of October 18.

Glue was squirted in the lock of a property on Saunders Close on October 20 in the afternoon, leaving the occupant unable to lock the door.

A Bluetooth speaker was snatched from a Ford Mondeo on Woodlea Avenue by thieves who entered and searched the car on October 19 in the evening.

The rear window of a Ford Fiesta was smashed and power tools stolen as the car was parked on Luck Lane on October 17 in the evening.

Shoes, clothing and cosmetics were snatched from a Citroen C1 parked on Mount Road after a thieve broke the lock on the driver’s door on October 19 at night.

Burglars smashed the lock off the cellar entrance to a property on Westbourne Road on October 21 in the afternoon and stole a coffee machine.

Window bars were removed by burglars who smashed the glass to enter Heavenly Bodies beauty salon on Westbourne Road on October 21 and steal cash and hair products.

MOUNT

Burglars forced their way into a property on Roman Close after breaking a sash jammer on a rear UPVC window. Nothing was stolen in the incident which took place in the early hours on October 17.

LINDLEY

A bag with machine tools was stolen from a Peugeot 508 parked on Flax Meadow during the evening on October 17.

Two mountain bikes were taken from Le Marchant Avenue at night on October 18 by thieves who smashed the lock off a garage door.

GLEDHOLT

An Audi A5 was stolen from Gledholt Bank on October 18 and later recovered by the police, although missing an iPad, iPhone and other personal items.

An iPod was stolen from a Citroen C3 after thieves smashed the window while it was parked on Heaton Road on October 17 in the evening.

EDGERTON

A vigilant neighbour spotted a car being broken into on Cleveland Road at 5.05am and phoned police who arrested the suspect. A thief had smashed the front offside window of the Vauxhall Astra and taken items from the centre console.

Cash was stolen from a Vauxhall Corsa parked on Syringa Street in the afternoon on October 19 after a thief smashed a front window.

PADDOCK

The driver’s side window of a Vauxhall Astra parked on Heaton Gardens on October 20 was smashed and an untidy search made of the car.