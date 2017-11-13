Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FARTOWN

A Vauxhall Vectra on Bradford Road was entered by unknown means and keys, a mobile phone, a sat-nav and cash were all stolen, four suspects were arrested by Police on October 23 at 6.30 am.

A Toyota Auris was broken into on Cobcroft Road by smashing the near side front window, cash was stolen from within on October 26 at 8.30pm.

BIRKBY

A Volkswagen Golf on Miln Road was broken into via a drivers door, an untidy search was made, nothing was stolen on October 26 in the early hours of the morning.

MARSH

A front offside window was smashed of a Citroen Panel Van parked on Broomfield Road, cash was stolen from within thieves made off on October 27 at 11pm.

HONLEY

A Land Rover was broken into on Oldfield Road, attempt was made to steal the car by removing the ignition barrel and hot-wiring the car but without success thieves left empty handed on October 18 in the early evening.

A Honda Jazz was entered on Hall Ing Lane, thieves made a search and left , nothing was stolen on October 20 at 5pm.

Burglars attempted to enter a shed and touring caravan on Hall Ing Lane without success but damaged locks to both then entered an insecure Mitsubishi and stole a sat nav on October 20 at 8.45pm.

Thieves attempted to enter a garage on Cliffe Top Lane and three sheds without success, they also entered a caravan , no damage was caused, they removed a can of soft drink and inspected the electric gate mechanism before making off on October 21 in the early hours of the morning.

SLAITHWAITE

An axe was thrown though a basement glass door on Radcliffe Road thieves entered and went upstairs and searched a filing cabinet they exited as entry, nothing was taken on October 19 at 8.15am.

WATERLOO

A black and white Goldenbee Scooter was stolen from Mountfield Road it was later recovered by the owner on October 25 in the early evening.

A Vauxhall Corsa was entered on Canby Grove causing scratching round the door lock, a sat nav and one other item were stolen on October 27 at 4pm.

FENAY BRIDGE

An attempt was made to enter a property on Hanby Close via a back door and patio doors by taking metal cover off locks and attempting to pull out Euro Profile lock, no entry was gained on October 26 in the late evening.

ALMONDBURY

Burglars entered via an insecure front door on Nowell Place they stole keys to a Ford Fiesta and stole the same on October 29 in the early hours of the morning.

CROSLAND MOOR

A Euro Profile lock was snapped on a rear dear in Gramfield Road, thieves entered and made a search of upstairs rooms, nothing appears to have been stolen on October 23 at 12.45am.

A property on Everard Street was broken into through a front door, thieves made an untidy search and stole cash, jewellery and gift sets on October 28 at 5.30 pm.

NETHERTON

A rear window was smashed on Merlin Court , burglars entered activating an alarm so they removed boxed from the wall, they made an untidy search, located two safes from which they stole passports and foreign currency, they exited via a rear patio door after finding keys.

LOCKWOOD

Thieves entered via an insecure rear door on Winton Street they made an untidy search and stole a TV, video camera, jewellery, cash and medicines, they exited as entry on October 26 at 10am.

MOLDGREEN

Burglars broke in through a keypad door activating an alarm, they made off empty handed on October 23 at 11.07 am.

BRADLEY

A property was entered on Bradley Mills Road via an insecure door, cash was stolen from a bag thieves made off they exited as entry on October 23 at 11.20am.

DALTON

Three males were being loud and shouting to each other on Briggate the victim goes outside to tell the males to be quiet and move away from her property and was told to shut up or they would smash her windows on October 26 at 11.30pm.

KIRKHEATON

Burglars entered an outbuilding on Jagger Lane by unknown means they stole mountain bikes, commercial power tools and antique toys on October 27 at 11am.

PRIMROSE HILL

A window was smashed on a Vauxhall Astra parked on Damside Road thieves stole items from within on October 23 at 10.20 am.

BERRY BROW

A rearside type was stolen from a Peugeot Partner parked on Dodds Road on October 23 at 6.45pm.

LOCKWOOD

Tiles were removed from a roof on Lockwood Road, thieves entered and got into the store via a suspended ceiling, they conducted an untidy search and stole cash, alcohol and vape oil, they exited as entry on October 27 in the early hours of the morning.

NEWSOME

A Mercedes C220 was entered on Newsome Road it had been left insecure and stole a sat nav, cash and also caused damaged to the Bluetooth system on October 27 at 7.30pm