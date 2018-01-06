Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man who went missing from a hospital has been found safe and well.

Police put out an appeal for 23-year-old Tariq Rashid after he went missing from hospital in Wakefield on December 29. Police said at the time that he had link with the Fartown area and appealed for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

A brief statement from West Yorkshire Police today (Sat, Dan 6) said: “Tariq Rashid, from Huddersfield, who has been the subject of a missing persons appeal, has now been found safe and well.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal and who rang in with information.”