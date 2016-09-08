Latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council

Denby Dale and district

D O’Connor, permission for dormer windows, 28 Briestfield Road, Grange Moor.

The Bagden Group , Two-storey infill extension to rear, formation of roof terrace over existing single-storey, demolition of lean-to store, build boundary wall with gate and smoking shelter to the rear garden, Dunkirk Inn, 231 Barnsley Road, Lower Denby.

R Prince , first-floor side extension over existing garage to form car port to front and balcony to rear, 25 Westerley lane, Shelley.

A and N Beastall , demolition of rear extensions and outbuilding and construction of single-storey rear and side extension, 13 Woodhouse, Shelley Woodhouse Lane, Shelley.

Arqiva Ltd, Replacement of television broadcast antennas and associated works on the existing mast (Listed Building) and listed building consent for the works. Emley Moor Mast, Jagger Lane, Emley Moor.

D & R Gill , detached dwelling (modified proposal) (within conservation area) next to 7 Town Gate, Highburton.

P Wilson , Work to TPO(s) 03/08, 21 Dearne Park, Clayton West.

L Fletcher , Work to TPO(s) 03/83, 21 Dearneside Road, Denby Dale.

Goodacre , Work to TPO(s) 10A/03, 2 Weavers Walk, Denby Dale.

Almondbury and district

C Burke and R Marsden, Listed Building Consent for replacement windows, Rushfield, 28 Arkenley Lane, Almondbury.

Woodsome Hall Golf Club, Listed Building Consent for internal alterations to first-floor apartment to form two one-bedroom apartments. Internal alterations to lock and changing area, bar area and installation of disabled toilet, Woodsome Hall, Woodsome Road, Fenay Bridge.

Robert Taylor , Work to Tree Preservation Order(s) 12/97, 150 Caldercliffe road, Berry Brow.

R Milnes , change of use from dwelling to House in Multiple Occupation with construction of single-storey rear extension, internal alterations and rear dormer window, 2 Stile Common Road, Primrose Hill.

Farnley Tyas CE VC School, single-storey extensions and alterations (Listed Building), Butts Road, Farnley Tyas.

T Hnatkiwskyi and M Brown, demolition of garage and construction of single-storey side and rear extension, 414 Wakefield Road, Dalton.

E Wilkinson , single-storey front extension, 152 Long Lane, Dalton.

L Bray , removal of existing conservatory, construction of single-storey rear extension, demolition of attached garage and construction of single-storey side extension, 27 Fenay Lea Drive, Fenay Bridge.

N Stanage, single-storey side and rear extension, 5 Southlands, Kirkheaton.

R Simmons, two-storey extension to rear, 38 Longley road, Almondbury.

A Sidall, dormer to rear, Woodlands, 10 Darklane, Almondbury.

Refused:

Z Hussain , first-floor, front and side extensions and single-storey front extension with balcony above, 2 Broadgate, Almondbury.

Holmfirth and district

Approved:

Carpet & Slumber Mill Ltd , Notification for prior approval for change of use of part of shop (class A1) to restaurants and cafe (class 3), Dixon and Franks Ltd, the Old Corn mill, 15 Westgate, Honley.

Sturgiss, work to Tree Preservation Order(s) 01/96, 10 Groves Houses, Gynn Lane, Honley.

D Sykes, demolition of intensive poultry farm buildings and re-development of site with six detached houses with associated landscaping including new paddocks, New Dunsley Poultry Farm, Brow Lane, Holmfirth.

D Sutton , extensions and conversion of attached barn to form living space to 4 Cartworth Fold and conversion of adjacent barn to form one dwelling, Cartworth lane, Holmfirth.

P Kullar , porch to front, Hogle Green Cottage, 27 Booth House lane, Holmfirth.

Summer Wine Brewery Ltd , change of use from B1/B8 to mixed use including brewery, brewery tasting room (allowing for on and off premises consumption of alcohol) and retail facility, Unit 2, Crossley Mills, New Mill Road, Honley.

Garry Fleming , first-floor side extension, 21 Moorland Rise, Meltham.

Refused:

Mr R Hayre , change of use of post office basement storage to micro-brewery, Scholes Post Office, St George’s Road, Scholes.

Mr R Rahmatullah , detached garage with studio/gym over, Queen Mary’s Farm, Slaithwaite Road, Meltham.

H Farrand, two-storey and single-storey rear extensions, 55 Heather Road, Meltham.

Salendine Nook and district

Mrs Shumaila Imran , single-storey extensions, 7 Heaton Gardens, Paddock.

N Madigan , demolition of existing garage and building of single-storey rear extension and garage, 45 Hill Grove, Salendine Nook.

A Ali, Change of use of whole building from office/retail to ultrasound clinic (Class D1), 113 Lidget Street, Lindley.

WD Kingsgate Ltd , installation of new shop front to Cross Church Street elevation (within a conservation area), Unit 1 Kingsgate Centre, King Street, Huddersfield.

C Williams , Work to Tree Preservation Order(s) 10/01, 60 Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe.

N/A , Work to TPO(s) Hu1/71, Sunnybeck, 5 Sunnyside, Edgerton.

Demolition details approved:

Direct Electrical Wholesalers Ltd , prior notification for demolition of existing building

Fartown and district

M Sharif , single-storey rear and first floor side extensions, decking and conversion of garage into living accommodation, 11 Hammerton Road, Fartown.

M Morris, demolition of existing extension and construction of single-storey extension, The Old Barn, Lower quarry Road, Bradley.

Slaithwaite and district

Granted:

J Hutchinson, listed building consent for installation of roof windows and removal of second floor staircase wall, 7 Bank Nook, Slaithwaite.

Edward Lee, work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 29 Brougham Road, Marsden.

Refused:

B Cooper , two-storey side extension, 15 Headwall Green Road, Bolster Moor.

Mirfield and district

Approved

Northern Powergrid (Northeast) Ltd, Works to overhead lines, New Popplewell Lane, Cleckheaton.

Adas UK Ltd for Northern Powergrid, Works to overhead lines, Roberttown Lane, Child Lane, Liversedge.

Northern Powergrid (Northeast) Ltd, Works to overhead lines, Halifax Road, Gray Street, Liversedge.

Michael Chambers, Works to overhead lines. Upper House Farm, Upper House Lane, Hightown, Liversedge.

Mr and Miss Ingamells and Jessop , non-material amendment to previous permission for single-storey side extension, 117 Hunsworth Lane, Hunsworth.

Shazia Ijaz , two-storey side, single-storey rear extension and rear dormer, 15 Scott Avenue, Heckmondwike.

Robert Newton, single-storey front extension, Church Farm, Ladywell Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge.

Steve Sutherland , single-storey rear extension, 152 Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge.

R Zarid , single-storey rear extension and first-floor side extension, 5 Longfield Road, Heckmondwike.

Refused:

S Higgins , outline application for one dwelling, 1 Hillcrest Mount, Scholes, Cleckheaton.