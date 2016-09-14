Latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council

Almondbury

Conditional approval:

Mr and Mrs Watson , alterations to change hip roof to gable, 101, Bank End Lane, Almondbury.

Ashbrow

Approved:

Mr S and Mrs V Teale , building of single storey rear extension, 16, Sunningdale Croft, Fixby, Huddersfield

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Granted:

Vets4Pets Ltd , certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of part of retail unit as an ancillary pet care and treatment facility with unrestricted operation, Pets at Home (Unit 1), Spring Ram Retail Park, Holden Ing Way, Birstall, Batley.

Refused:

K Butcher , demolition of existing garage and building of garage with office above, 147, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley.

AEW UK , prior approval of proposed change of use from offices (Class B1a) to 12 dwellings (Class C3), Unit 8, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall, Batley.

AEW UK , prior approval of proposed change of use from offices (Class B1a) to 12 dwellings (Class C3), Unit 2, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall, Batley.

Colne Valley

Approved:

Holme Mills , work to TPO(s) 55/90, Holme Mills, West Slaithwaite Road, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

Connect Housing , work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Ancion Court, Clough Lea, Marsden, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs France , non-material amendment to previous permission 2016/91296 for building of porch and glazed link (Listed Building), New Lane Farm, New Lane, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield.

Part granted / Part refused:

Malcolm Payne , work to TPO(s) 16/85 within a conservation area, 3, New House, Reddisher Road, Marsden, Huddersfield.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Refused:

S Swan , building of porch to front, 244, Meltham Road, Netherton, Huddersfield.

Dalton

Deemed withdrawn:

Kirkheaton Youth FC , building of club house and changing pavilion, and formation of new parking area, Kirkheaton Cricket And Bowling Club, Bankfield Lane, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield.

Withdrawn:

L Carnley , building of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.5 beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling-house. The maximum height of the extension is 3.3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m, 3, Epsom Way, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield.

Denby Dale

Granted:

Arqiva Ltd , Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed building of temporary mast, next to Emley Moor Television Broadcast Site, Jagger Lane, Emley Moor, Huddersfield.

Approved:

V Dickinson , discharge conditions 3 (facing/roof materials) and 7 (land contamination) on previous permission 2015/92338 for demolition of existing dwelling and building of detached dwelling, 9A, Windmill Hill Lane, Emley Moor, Huddersfield.

Dewsbury West

Approval:

Mr M M Khan , building of front and rear dormer extensions, 107, Garden Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Conditional approval:

Notemachine UK Ltd , installation of ATM, Salaam Foods, 660, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury and approval was granted for the installation of an illuminated sign.

Refused:

Mr M Vakar , building of detached garage/store, 140, Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Golcar

Conditional approval:

Peter Robinson , building of single storey rear extension and demolition of existing rear extension, 20, Warneford Road, Cowlersley, Huddersfield, HD4 5TW.

Approved:

D Gibson , certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of single storey extension, 58, Cowlersley Lane, Cowlersley, Huddersfield.

Chris Armitage , work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 45, Stones Lane, Golcar, Huddersfield,

Dane Thornton , work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 15, Royal Terrace, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield.

Mr Webster , work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 18, Gilead Road, Longwood, Huddersfield.

Greenhead

Conditional Approval:

Podopro UK Ltd , building of two storey manufacturing, storage and office unit, DLT, Stoney Battery Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

Split decision:

Parragon Design and Build , discharge of conditions 3 (facing materials) and 6 (highway works) on previous permission 2015/90721 for building of 12 detached dwellings (within a Conservation Area), off Macaulay Road, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Heckmondwike

Conditional full permission:

T Neesham , building of single and two-storey extension, 33, Church Lane, Heckmondwike.

Assura Aspire Uk Ltd , building of entrance lobby, Surgery, 1, Cook Lane, Heckmondwike.

Holme Valley South

Conditional approval:

Mr and Mrs Dewhurst , building of single storey side extension, Wood Cottage, Fulstone Hall Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Kirkburton

Conditional approval:

B Green , building of detached dwelling next to 6, Barnsley Road, Flockton, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs G Robertson , building of single storey side extension, extension to detached garage and internal works (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), The Old Chapel, The Village, Thurstonland, Huddersfield. Full approval has been granted at the same location for listed Building Consent for building of single storey extension, and an extension to detached garage and internal works (within a Conservation Area).

Nk Chemicals Europe Ltd , Unit 1, Jubilee Way, Grange Moor, Huddersfield, WF4 4TD, installation of telecommunication uEE Ltd and Hutchinson 3G UK Ltd.

Approval:

Simon Walker , work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 22, North Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

Lindley

Conditional approval:

W Walker, demolition of builder’s workshop, storage buildings and associated structures and building of detached dwelling (within the curtilage of a Listed Building) at the rear of 12, Warren House Lane, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield.

Jodie Talbot-Sykes , building of two-storey side extension with store as understorey, 96A, Oakes Road South, Oakes, Huddersfield.

Liversedge and Gomersal

Conditional approval:

R Towers, building of two-storey rear extension, 19, Howley Close, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

‘Little Rainbows ’, change of use from food hygiene lab/offices to Day Care Nursery and After School Club, external alterations to building, alterations to increase car parking provision, building of fence and formation of external play area, Parkham Foods Ltd, 22, Halifax Road, Millbridge.

Newsome

Conditional approval:

M Rhodes , demolition of existing building and building of two blocks (block A-two-storey and block B-three-storey) of student accommodation, and installation of solar panels to south-facing roof of block B, 38, Wakefield Road, Aspley, Huddersfield.

M Gledhil, removal of single storey rear extension and building of two-storey rear extension and rear dormer extension, 18, High Lane, Hall Bower, Huddersfield.

72 Properties Limited , building of extension to front dormer, building of rear dormer and alterations to convert one dwelling into four self-contained units, 63, Newsome Road, Newsome, Huddersfield.

Brook and Learoyd Property Ltd, change of use of lower ground floor office to tattoo studio (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Brook And Learoyd Ltd, 5, Chancery Lane, Huddersfield.

Approval:

Stonegate Pubs , Listed Building Consent for installation of signs (within a Conservation Area), and Slug And Lettuce, 40-44, King Street, Huddersfield and also advertisement consent has been granted for the installation of five illuminated signs (within a Conservation Area).