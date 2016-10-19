Latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council

Ashbrow

Conditional Approval:

Kirklees Active Leisure , Building of single storey extension to the existing club house and external timber deck, Bradley Park Golf Club, Bradley Park Golf Course, Bradley Road, Bradley, Huddersfield.

Batley West

Approved:

Binks Development Ltd , Discharge of Condition 8 (Travel Plan) on previous planning permission 2016/90137 for Planning Permission for building of a foodstore, formation of car parking and associated access, servicing and landscaping; and Outline Permission for building of a family pub/restaurant (within a Conservation Area), Land at the junction of, Cemetery Road and Mayman Lane, Batley.

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Approved:

J Kavenagh , Building of single storey front extension, 1092A, Bradford Road, Birstall, Batley.

Colne Valley

Approved:

J Rainey , Certificate of lawfulness for proposed alterations to roof with installation of roof lights, conversion of attic to living accommodation, alterations to form patio doors in rear elevation, 69, Gordon Street, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

S Pearson , Discharge conditions 3 (structural report) and 4 (method statement) on previous permission 2010/93082 for re-use of existing barn and new extensions to form dwelling and rebuilding/repair work to north gable and part of east elevation, 4, Wortshill, Back O’wall, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Conditional Approval:

Mohammed Saleem , Alteration to shop front to create separate entrance to first floor flat and replacement shutters, Zam Zam, 12, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield.

A Lindley , Change of use of land to domestic garden for No.41 Church Lane, 41, Church Lane, South Crosland, Huddersfield.

Removal or modification of conditions:

J Hamilton , Variation condition 2 (opening hours) on previous permission 92/03716 for change of use from dwelling to hot food take-away with flat above, 19, Bridge Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

Dewsbury South

Refused:

Charlotte’s Jersey Ice Cream Parlou r, Demolition of storage buildings and building of seven camping pods and amenities building, The Meadows, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury, WF12 0NQ.

Dewsbury West

Conditional Approval:

M Farooq , Demolition of existing storage unit and building of detached storage unit, Land adj. 225, Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Golcar

Approved:

J Brown , Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 4, Church Street, Golcar, Huddersfield.

Richards , Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Quarry House, Longwood Edge Road, Longwood, Huddersfield.

Heckmondwike

Approved:

Mr Saqib Hussain , Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of dwelling to operate taxi service, 9, Clarkson Close, Heckmondwike.

Holme Valley North

Part Granted/Part Refused:

Andrew Bridgeman , 14, The Waterside, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Holme Valley South

Conditional Approval:

S Heron , Building of first floor extension, Burncroft House, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

A Witterick , Building of single storey rear extension and associated alterations (Listed Building), Whinney Bank Cottages, 1-2, Winney Bank Lane, Holmfirth.

Approval:

A Witteric k, Listed Building Consent for building of single storey rear extension and associated alterations, Whinney Bank Cottages, 1-2, Winney Bank Lane, Holmfirth.

Angela Thompson , Work to TPO(s) 41/94, 35 Bramble Bank, Holmfirth.

Withdrawn:

T Kirk, Prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling and associated operational development, Elysium Barn, Copthurst Road, Cartworth Moor, Holmfirth.

Kirkburton

Conditional Approval:

Simon Walker , Building of detached double garage, 22, North Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

Liversedge and Gomersal

Conditional Approval:

C Firth , Building of extensions, 52, Craven Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

J Pitman , Building of dormer to rear, internal alterations and insertion of rooflights to front, 287, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge.

Mr and Mrs Biddle , Building of two-storey side and single storey rear extension and porch extension to front, 21, Springfield Court, Roberttown, Liversedge.

Mirfield

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs Taylor , Building of single and two storey rear extension and pitched roof to garage, 34, Church Lane, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs N Harvey , Building of extension to existing integral garage to form utility, 4, Blake Hall Road, Mirfield.

J Hampton , Alterations to roof height to convert loft to living accommodation with roof terrace and associated works, and building of walkway and steps and installation of new gate, 31A, Church Lane, Mirfield.

J Chambers , Formation of riding arena, Mount Pleasant Farm, 4, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.