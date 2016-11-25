Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here are the latest plans submitted to the council.

Almondbury

Applications Submitted:

Mr and Mrs M Shaw, Construction of detached garage, Land off Rowley Hill, Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield

Refused:

G Oldroyd, Outline application for construction of a property, adjacent to, 42A, Station Road, Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Platt, Outline application for construction of a property, 69, Common End Lane, Lepton, Huddersfield

Approved:

R Walsh, Listed building consent for installation of replacement windows and door (within a Conservation Area), 28, Longcroft, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Tomlinson, Amendment to previous permission for construction of two storey side extension and extension to existing dormer, 12, Thistle Hill Avenue, Lascelles Hall, Huddersfield

Batley East

Conditional Approval:

Mr N Daji, Construction of two-storey side extension, porch to front, raised decking and outhouse to rear, 29, Hyrst Garth, Batley

Approved:

Jessie, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 21, Linefield Road, Batley

Graham Walker, Work to TPO(s), Sunny Bank Riding School, Sunny Bank Road, Upper Batley

Batley West

Applications Submitted:

M Motara, Construction of single storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4 metres, 56, Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Applications Submitted:

IIB Developments Ltd, Construction of three properties, rear of, 141, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley

C/O Agent, Work toTPO(s), 3, Carriage Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

N Clough, Construction of single storey side extension, 27, Moorland Drive, Birkenshaw

Refused:

G Kudelnitzki, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of first floor front extension, 8, Manor Farm Court, Southview Road, East Bierley

Approved:

P Piercy, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single storey rear extension, 70, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley

Westfield Properties Yorkshire Ltd, Amendment to previous permission for construction of single-storey rear extension, 3, Swincliffe Gardens, Birkenshaw

Cleckheaton

Conditional Approval:

C Jacobs, Construction of detached garage and replacement outdoor paddock/arena, Lower Chatts Farm, 155, Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley

S Gordon, Construction of replacement detached garage, 18, Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton

Enterprise Inns plc, Construction of extension to rear of existing public house to form ancillary fish and chip shop and formation of external hard landscaping works to provide secure enclosed compound for bin storage and modular cold storage room and demolition of existing store, Westfield at Wyke, 356, Whitehall Road, Wyke

D Quayle, Alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation and construction of front porch, 19, Bridon Way, Marsh, Cleckheaton

Refused:

Eric Kear, Work to TPO(s), 185, Drub Lane, Drub, Cleckheaton

Colne Valley

Applications Submitted:

Ellie Finn, Alterations to convert attached barn to living accommodation and construction of detached garage (within a Conservation Area), 108, Lower Wellhouse Road, Wellhouse, Huddersfield

Mrs Finn, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 108, Lower Wellhouse Road, Wellhouse, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs Roy, Construction of two storey extension to side, 9, Bonny Clough View, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield

Approved:

Mr G Soor, Discharge conditions 3-9 for alterations to convert workshops/stores to three apartments, Rear of Market Place, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Applications Submitted:

R Graham, Construction of single-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 68, Coppice Drive, Netherton, Huddersfield

Prohold Ltd, Change of use of premises to include B2 and MOT testing station, Ilyas Autos, Units 1 and 2, 98A, Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield

G Swift, Construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 41, Marten Drive, Netherton, Huddersfield

Mr P M Butterfield, Amendment to previous permission for the construction of single-storey extension, 37, Delves Wood Road, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

Dalton

Applications Submitted:

Mr Hashim Ali, Demolition of existing outbuildings and construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extension with porch to front, 25, Cow Heys, Dalton, Huddersfield

N Mangeolles, Construction of single storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is four metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 16, Long Grove Avenue, Dalton, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Mr Dean Askin, Construction of extension to agricultural building, Ash House, Bog Green Lane, Upper Heaton, Huddersfield

Moldgreen United Reformed Church, Removal of clock tower, Moldgreen United Reformed Church, 431, Old Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield

Denby Dale

Applications Submitted:

DS and NS Gemmell, Construction of slurry for digestate storage, Clayton Hall Farm, Back Lane, Clayton West, Huddersfield

A Ackroyd, Construction of extension and alterations to front dormer, 49, Lidgett Lane, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

Barratt David Wilson Homes, Work to TPO(s), Paddock Close, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

A Straughan, Installation of air condenser plant and compound, 2A, Victoria Court, Colliers Way, Huddersfield, Clayton West

G Fisher, Change of use and alterations to convert agricultural building to a property including demolition of adjoining building, Property opposite Windy Ridge Farm, Denby Lane, Upper Denby, Huddersfield

M Beever, Works to TPO(s), 1, Armitage Close, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

K Mosley, Construction of first floor side extension, Greenwood Barn, Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

A Downs, Construction of two-storey and single-storey rear extensions, Denton Nook, 49, Roydhouse, Drinker Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield

F Littlewood, Construction of balcony to rear, 275, Cumberworth Lane, Denby Dale, Huddersfield

Approved:

David Senior, Work to TPO(s), 27, Dearne Park, Clayton West, Huddersfield

M Moone, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Balk Farm, 26, Balk Lane, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield

Part Approved/ Part Refused:

Mrs Chandler, Wok to TPO(s), 16, Dearne Park, Clayton West, Huddersfield

Refused:

Steve Seddon, Work to TPO(s), 6, Greenside, Denby Dale, Huddersfield

Dewsbury South

Applications Submitted:

Indian Muslim Patel Society, Variation of Condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous planning permission for demolition of existing building and construction of three-storey educational facility, Zakaria Educational Centre, 2, Warren Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury

Mr M Ismail, The proposal is for construction of single storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5 metres, 12, Falcon Road, Dewsbury

Part Approved/Part Refused:

J Harris, Works to TPO, 18, Nook Green, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Marie Coy, Work to TPO(s), 20, Nook Green, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Dewsbury West

Applications Submitted:

St John Fisher Catholic Academy, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of fencing, St John Fisher High School, Oxford Road, Dewsbury

Mr M Asif, Construction of two-storey rear extension, dormers and alteration to pavement, 8, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury

Parkcare Homes No. 2 Ltd, Change of use from property (C3) to residential care home (C2) and conversion of detached garage to ancillary accommodation, The Old Vicarage, 142, Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury

The Shire Bed Co, Alterations to existing office building to form glazed frontage, Oaklands Mill, Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

S Turner, Change of use from office (Class B1(a)) to property (Class C3), The Meeting Rooms, Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury

Conditional Approval:

Mrs A Bushra, Construction of two-storey side, first floor rear and single-storey front extensions, 75, Moorlands Road, Dewsbury

Enterprise Dewsbury, Change of use of premises for vehicle hire including parking, washing and valeting, and construction of canopy to rear, Johnson Cleaners, 487, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

R Ashraf, Construction of dormer to front, 24, Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Approved:

Enterprise Dewsbury, Construction of illuminated signs, Johnson Cleaners, 487, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Refused:

Rashad Khan, Construction of front dormer, 52, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury

Golcar

Conditional Approval:

Estelle Gallagher, Change of use of land to domestic curtilage (within a Conservation Area), 57, Handel Street, Golcar, Huddersfield

Greenhead

K Widdop, Work to TPO(s), Arncliffe Court, Marsh, Huddersfield

Kirklees Forestry, Dead or Dangerous Tree(s) to the Highway, 103, Greenhead Road, Huddersfield

J Holroyd, Alterations to convert garage and store space to self-contained studio apartment (within a Conservation Area), 7, Park Drive, Huddersfield

Yorkshire Housing, Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 27, Park Drive, Huddersfield

Approved:

Tariq, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey extension, 14, South View, Paddock, Huddersfield

Ellison, Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 10, Sunnybank Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Noted:

Kirklees Forestry, Dead or Dangerous Tree(s) to the Highway, 103, Greenhead Road, Huddersfield

Heckmondwike

Applications Submitted:

Neil Greenough, Construction of first and second floor rear extension, 64, Cornmill Lane, Liversedge

N Akhtar, Construction of two-storey side and first floor rear extensions, 57, Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike

M Patel, Construction of extensions and alterations, 2, Birkhead Street, Heckmondwike

Jones Homes, Construction of detached dwelling (modified proposal), Plot 7, White Lee Gardens, Batley

Split Decision:

A Davy, Discharge of conditions 1-16 on previous permission for construction of 11 properties with garages and alterations to existing dwelling, Forrest Hall, Longfield Road, Heckmondwike

Conditional Approval:

APAM, Change of use from A1 to hot food takeaway (A5), 11A, Greenside, Heckmondwike

Holme Valley North

Applications Submitted:

Heywood Homes, Discharge conditions 3, 4, 6-12, 14, 15, 17, 22, 23, 30 for construction of 28 dwellings and engineering operations, Land off, Millmoor Road, Meltham, Holmfirth

John Brooke and Sons Ltd, Listed Building Consent for alterations to create ground floor accessible bathroom and alterations to kitchen fireplace opening, 3, Healey Houses, Huddersfield Road, Netherton

David Bowes, Construction of second floor rear extension and formation of roof terrace (within a Conservation Area), 24, Green Cliff, Honley, Holmfirth

Select Design, Construction of single storey front extension, 21, Moorland Rise, Meltham, Holmfirth

BDW Yorkshire West, Construction of 17 non-illuminated signs, Land at Helme Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth

Fountains Forestry, Works to TPO(s), Reservoir House, Reservoir Side Road, Linthwaite, Huddersfield

Mr Whiteley, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 69, Huddersfield Road, Meltham, Holmfirth

Conditional Approval:

S Dyson - c/o Agent, Construction of one detached property, Holmlea, 80, Long Lane, Honley, Holmfirth

K White, Construction of single storey front extension and associated external alterations, 106, Ridings Fields, Brockholes, Holmfirth

Craig Furness, Construction of single and two storey rear extensions, 32, Derwent Road, Honley, Holmfirth

Approved:

Wr Charlesworth, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 21, Magdale, Honley, Holmfirth

J Barden, Work to TPo(s) and tree(s) within a conservation area, Pendlehurst, 34, Sandbeds, Honley, Holmfirth

Mr Boothroyd, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Holmdene, 15, Eastgate, Honley, Holmfirth

NANR Not Required:

P West, Construction of single storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.15 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.35 metres, 53, Meltham Road, Honley, Holmfirth

Holme Valley South

Applications Submitted:

M Hirst, Removal Condition 8 (agricultural property) for outline permission for construction of one property and garage, Smithfield Poultry Farm, Scholes Moor Road, Scholes, Holmfirth

M Hirst, Discharge of Section 106 obligation relating for outline permission for construction of one property and garage, Smithfield Poultry Farm, Scholes Moor Road, Scholes, Holmfirth

Jones Homes (Northern) Ltd, Construction of detached dwelling (modified proposal), plot 44, Southfield Grange, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth

S Carter, Construction of dormer window to front, 12, Lee Terrace, St George’s Road, Scholes, Holmfirth

Jones Homes (Northern) Ltd, Work to TPO(s), Land to rear of Woodfield and Southfield, Holmfirth Road, Holmfirth

Jason Thorpe, Construction of two-storey side and single storey front extensions, The Cottage, Stake Farm, Cinderhills Road, Holmfirth

Conditional Approval:

Eastwood Homes, Construction of three properties, Digley Hollow, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth

Approved:

Valley Mills Residents Association Ltd, work to TPO(s), Valley Mills, Wildspur Grove, New Mill, Holmfirth

Mrs Franklin, Work to TPO(s), Morefield, 44, Springwood Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

K Emptage, Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 1, South Street, Wooldale, Holmfirth

Adam Lindley, Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 112, Lower Town End Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth

James Pottinger, Works to TPO(s) within a Conservation Area, 2, Pell Lane, Wooldale, Holmfirth

James Pottinger, Works to TPO(s) within a Conservation Area, 114, Lower Town End Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth

Pat Dower, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, Dock Hill House, Dock Hill, Miry Lane, Netherthong, Holmfirth

GLM Stone Masons, Reserved matters for construction of storage building with ancillary office space, Haggwood Quarry, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth

Part Approved/Part Refused:

Mr and Mrs Lightfoot, Work to TPO(s) within a Conservation Area, 2, Pell Court, Wooldale, Holmfirth

Kirkburton

Applications Submitted:

Mike Benson, Siting of container (within a Conservation Area), National Coal Mining Museum for England, Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton

Louis Stokes, Discharge of Condition 4 (Intrusive Site Investigations) 5 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) and 6(Remediation Strategy) for construction of agricultural building, Standinghurst, Cross Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield

Sean Haran, Construction of two-storey extension to gable end, Grove House, 1, Dene Bottom, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

P Richardson, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 493, Penistone Road, Shelley, Huddersfield

Mr Berry, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 10, Green Grove, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Paul Sykes, Construction of property and extension to existing property and demolition of existing property, 2, Royd House, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Rachael Rider, Construction of two-storey side extension, 255, Hawthorne Way, Shelley, Huddersfield

Morritt, Amended access and cable route associated with previously permitted wind turbine, Land at Flockton Hall Farm, Barnsley Road, Flockton, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Wood, Construction of rear dormer windows and juliet balcony, new rear patio doors and alterations to convert existing garage into living accommodation, 55, Hallas Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

G McKelvey, Construction of first floor extension (Listed Building), 18, Dam Hill, Shelley, Huddersfield

Approved:

G McKelvey, Listed Building Consent for construction of first floor extension, 18, Dam Hill, Shelley, Huddersfield

M Bullas, Work to treee(s) within a Conservation Area, Field House, 24A, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield

J Chambers, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, Wood View Farm, 42, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield

Lindley

Applications Submitted:

Mr Shahid, Work to TPO(s), 18, Wyvern Avenue, Marsh, Huddersfield

Approved:

Mr Hoyle, Work to TPO(s), 20, Gatesgarth Crescent, Lindley, Huddersfield

Gill Noble, Work to TPO (s), The Old Vicarage, 32, Occupation Road, Lindley, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs S Bricklebank, Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension, 82A, Crosland Road, Oakes, Huddersfield

Part Approved/Part Refused:

Darrall Jones, Work to TPO(s), 47, West Street, Lindley, Huddersfield

Liversedge and Gomersal

Applications Submitted:

Kirklees Council Highways/PRP, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed structures and works, Kirklees Council Highways Depot, Headlands Road, Liversedge

R Elsby, Construction of single-storey outbuilding and conversion of garage into a gym, The Mount, Edward Street, Hightown, Liversedge

C Smyth, Discharge of Condition 4 (boundaries) for construction of four properties, 4-6, Lumb Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Michael Bateman, Construction of single-storey front and rear extensions and demolition of existing garage and construction of two storey side extension, 16, Thoresby Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

A Rhodes, Amendment for alterations to existing outbuildings/agricultural buildings to form two properties and construction of two detached properties (within a Conservation Area), Unit 4, West Lane / Oxford Road, Gomersal

Part Approved/Part Refused:

Peter Fortster, Work to TPO, 30, Victoria Close, Hightown, Liversedge

Approved:

C Smyth, Discharge of Condition 4 (boundaries) for construction of four properties, 4-6, Lumb Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Mirfield

Applications Submitted:

Mr and Mrs Keyworth, Construction of single storey side and rear extension and first floor rear extension, 22, St Mary’s Walk, Mirfield

Roger Leedham, Work to TPO(s) within a Conservation Area, Croft House Community Centre, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield

M Bloxsome, Outline application for construction of five properties adjacent to, 55b, Towngate, Mirfield

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs M Crossland, Construction of extensions and balcony to rear, 2, The Paddock, Lower Hopton, Mirfield

Approved:

John Gawthorpe, Work to TPO(s), Beech Grove House, 13, Doctor Lane, Mirfield

Newsome

Applications Submitted:

Olympus Technologies, Construction of single storey rear extension, Melbourne Works, 8, Firth Street, Huddersfield

Mr Aslam, Construction of dormer windows to front and rear, 72, Bankfield Road, Huddersfield

Martin Gill, Construction of balcony to rear, 13, Longley Road, Almondbury, Huddersfield