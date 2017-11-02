Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Salendine Nook, Marsh and Lindley

SUBMITTED

Anthony Allen, works to TPO(s) HU1/69, 3, Cowrakes Road, Lindley.

REFUSED

Chris Sellers, construction of two-storey side extension, a single-storey rear extension, single-storey outbuilding and formation of outdoor swimming pool (within a conservation Area), 7, West Avenue, Lindley, Huddersfield, HD3 3LR.

N Azhar, construction of two-storey extension with first-floor balcony, 44, High Street, Paddock.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Smith, demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage, 24, Holly Bank Road, Lindley.

C Coughlin, construction of single-storey rear extension, 56, Farriers Way, Lindley.

Fartown Birkby Deighton

SUBMITTED

T Dean, construction of rear extension, construction of front and rear dormers and alterations to convert house of multiple occupation to 5 apartments (within a conservation Area), 30-32, Portland Street.

Studio IQ, construction of detached garage, alterations to convert existing garage to living accommodation, construction of first-floor extension, replace main entrance structure and formation of new site access, Endways, Rossefield Avenue, Birkby.

Fix It Supplies, discharge conditions on previous permission 2014/93209 for construction of extensions to front and first-floor of the building to form mixed use class A1, A2 and B1A accommodation, 12, Hillhouse Lane, Fartown.

I Wood, construction of single-storey extension to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 10, Hoylake Avenue, Fixby, Huddersfield, HD2 2NT, 10, Hoylake Avenue, Fixby.

Armitage Developments, discharge conditions 3 (materials) and 5 (levels) on previous permission 2016/93136 for demolition of garages and construction of detached dwelling, land and garages, off Cleveland Road, Edgerton.

Lower Edge Developments Limited, change of use and internal alterations to vacant drama school to nine apartments (listed building within a conservation Area), Spring Bank House, 51a & 51b, New North Road.

MBF 1954 Ltd, discharge conditions 4 (windows/doors), 5 (new opening), 6 (mullions) on previous permission 2015/93885 for listed building Consent for construction of extension and alterations, and demolishing part of boundary wall to form additional entrance from Birkby Hall Road (within a conservation area), Rose Hill Natural Burial Ground, Birkby Hall Road, Birkby.

MBF 1954 Ltd, form additional entrance from Birkby Hall Road (listed building within a conservation area), Rose Hill Natural Burial Ground, Birkby Hall Road, Birkby.

SAM AKA Properties Ltd, listed building consent for internal alterations to convert shop to form 2 flats (within a conservation area), 5, Westgate, Huddersfield.

Alan Salmon, works to TPO(s) 83/91 within a conservation Area, 21, Cleveland Road, Edgerton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J and L McAllister & Steel, construction of two-storey and single-storey extensions to side and rear, 12, South View, Paddock.

Hoyer Petrolog UK Ltd, installation of glazed facade and entrance, subdivision of existing warehouse unit to form office accommodation, 517, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

APPROVED

Roy Stubbs & Zahid Islam, works to tree(s) within a conservation Area, 25 & 27, Upper George Street, Springwood.

Slaithwaite Golcar Marsden

SUBMITTED

Haigh and Whitwam, construction of two bulk feed hoppers for agricultural use, Laverock Farm, Slades Road, Bolster Moor.

BAM construction, discharge condition 25 (envelope materials) on previous permission for construction of school, formation of outdoor play areas and fenced MUGA and alternations to the existing access and parking, Beaumont Primary Academy, Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor.

Mr & Mrs Tatersley, construction of single-storey rear extension, 8, Parkwood Court, Longwood.

R Walsh, construction of single-storey rear extension with terrace above and rear dormer, 40 Longlands Road, Slaithwaite.

M T Haq, construction of single-storey rear extension, 16, Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor.

Ivan Moorhouse, works to TPO(s) 05/02, Woodlands, 15, Gilead Road, Longwood.

Philip Bowker, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, 38, High Lea, Marsden.

Paul Eastwood, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, St Johns Church Street, Golcar.

APPROVED

Sally Scott, listed building consent for installation of two velux windows to side, 1, Bank Nook, Slaithwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Varley, construction of covered roof terrace to side, South Bank, Two Gates, Slaithwaite.

Richard Spychalski, Formation of access, Winterfell, 3-5, Rochdale Road, Scapegoat Hill

Mr Wimpenny, outline application for construction of two detached dwellings (within a conservation area), adj, 18, Dodlee Lane, Longwood.

A McCrystal, construction of dormer extension and construction of single-storey rear extension, 74, Longroyd Crescent, Slaithwaite.

Miss Johnson, construction of front porch (within a conservation area), 161, Radcliffe Road, Milnsbridge.

D Wilson, construction of single-storey side extension and porch, Bankfield, Ramsden Mill Lane, Golcar.

Sally Scott, installation of two velux windows to side, 1, Bank Nook, Slaithwaite.

Honley Meltham Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

S Dixon, construction of first-floor extension with balcony, Tara, Scholes Moor Road, Scholes.

B Crozier, discharge conditions on previous permission 2016/90422 for construction of detached dwelling with integral garage (within a conservation Area), adj, The Station Masters House, Station Road, Holmfirth

Stephen Turner, c/o agent, prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to a dwelling, barn opposite 14, Cartworth Road, Holmfirth, HD9 2ST.

Redrow Homes Ltd, construction of 4 dwellings and change of use of land as domestic garden area and areas of public open space, Land at Stoney Bank Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Holme Valley Land Charity, Demolition of existing public conveniences and garage and construction of one dwelling, Site of former Public Conveniences, Hepworth Road, Holmfirth.

K Walker, Variation of conditions 2 (plans and specifications) and 3 (materials) on previous permission 2016/94045 for demolition of outbuildings and construction of block of eight holiday apartments (within a conservation Area), The Swan Inn, 3, Market Place, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Ben Wardill, dead or dangerous tree(s), Upper House Dyke, Upper House Road, Hade Edge, Holmfirth.

Liam Robinson, dead or dangerous tree(s), Holme Cliffe, 29, Upperthong Lane, Holmfirth.

Mick Gold, works to TPO(s) 18/08, 32, The Cobbles, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Stephen Tordoff, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, 34, Town Gate, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

Stephen Hemming, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, 14, Magdale, Honley, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

North Park (Greetland) Ltd, construction of 17 dwellings (within a conservation Area), Thirstin Mills, Thirstin Road, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6JG.

Underbank Rangers RLFC, construction of four 10m high lighting columns to replace damaged columns, Underbank Rangers RLFC, Dunford Road, Holmfirth, HD9 2RR.

Mr Davies, C/o Agent, construction of 3 detached dwellings with integral garages, site adj, 34, Sunny Bank Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

T Dawson, Outline application for detached dwelling with detached garage, 15, Golcar Brow Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Wilson construction of single-storey rear extension, 132, Bourn View Road, Netherton.

A Prady, construction of single-storey rear extension, 3, Grasmere Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

ALB Environmental Ltd, works to tree(s) within a conservation Area, 27, Out Lane, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Lower Edge Developments Ltd, reserved matters pursuant to outline permission 2015/91726 for construction of 10 dwellings, land adjacent to 38, Broad Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

Almondbury Dalton Newsome

SUBMITTED

R Holroyd, Outline application for construction of one dwelling, 102, Gawthorpe Lane, Lepton.

C Hudson, C/o Agent, variation condition 5 (windows) on previous permission 2015/90199 for listed building Consent for removal of mono-pitch roof structure and replacement with dual pitch roof structure, 17, Finthorpe Lane, Almondbury.

S Grant, certificate of lawfulness for existing use of land as domestic, 3, Low Moor, Town End Lane, Lepton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Ravinder Singh, construction of two-storey side and rear extension with lower ground storage, 22, Hanging Stone Road, Berry Brow.

S Ervine, c/o agent, construction of raised decking to rear, 47, Mountfield Avenue, Waterloo.

W M Morrison Supermarkets PLC, change of use of part of car park to car wash and construction of associated cabin, canopy and flood lighting, Morrisons, Penny Lane, Waterloo.

J Kinder, use of land for siting static caravan, 96a, Ravensknowle Road, Dalton.

REFUSED

J and M Hussain, formation of driveway through ground floor of 35/37, alterations to form flat above and change of use of land to form parking and turning area, 35, Upper Mount Street, Lockwood.

APPROVED

M Fort, works to TPO(s) HU2/73, 208, Somerset Road, Almondbury.

Denby Dale Kirkburton Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

Mr Gibson, construction of extensions to dwelling and detached garage with store above, Cornmill Cottage, Corn Bottom Mill, Shelley.

S Grahamlock, construction of single-storey rear extension and porch to front, Mayfield, 1, Stringer House Lane, Emley Moor.

G & S Robertson, construction of single-storey extensions to side and rear (within a conservation Area), Hill Crest, The Village, Thurstonland.

Mr & Mrs N Jackson, construction of single-storey rear extension, Holly tree Cottage, 142, Burton Acres Lane, Kirkburton.

Persimmon Homes, West Yorkshire, discharge condition 8 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2016/92811 for construction of 46 dwellings and associated works including access, public open space, landscaping, parking and ancillary works, Land at Flockton Hall Farm, Barnsley Road, Flockton.

G Mallinson, construction of agricultural building, land south of, Common Lane, Denby Dale.

M Laidlaw, Alteration to existing porch roof, 3, Ben Booth Lane, Grange Moor.

Mr N & Mrs Y Addy, construction of dwelling, 78, Marsh Lane, Shepley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Daniel Sykes, construction two-storey rear extension, porch to front and formation of window to side, 20, Woodlands Drive, Skelmanthorpe.

T Traynor, construction of single-storey side extension to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 3, Birdsedge Hill, Penistone Road, Birds Edge, Huddersfield, HD8 8XP and construction of single-storey rear extension with terrace above to existing dwelling and alterations to existing building, 3, Birdsedge Hill, Penistone Road, Birds Edge.

N Kaur, construction of single-storey front and rear extensions, 19, Mead Way, Highburton

P Hunter. construction of front porch, 3, Manderlay Gardens, Emley

Mr & Mrs J Dennis, construction of single-storey extensions to side and rear and installation of gates, 116, Marsh Lane, Shepley

Arqiva Limited, Installation of 1no. communications dish and associated supporting equipment (listed building), Emley Moor Mast, Jagger Lane, Emley Moor

M Scott, construction of single-storey front extension (within a conservation Area), The Cottage, 26, Cliffe Road, Shepley.

REFUSED

R Gill, demolition of existing single-storey side extension and construction of single-storey side extension (within a conservation Area), 16, Hall Lane, Highburton.

APPROVED

Mr & Mrs Armitage, alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation, construction of rear extension and detached garage, and formation of turning area, Highfield Lodge, 248, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale.

Wardley, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, Ash tree Cottage, 72, The Village, Thurstonland.

D Parker, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, 35, Cumberworth Lane, Upper C Non material amendment to previous permission 2017/90654 for construction of extensions and alterations, 23, Cross Lane, Stocksmoor Cumberworth.

Conroy Brook Developments Ltd, C/o Agent, non material amendment on previous application 2015/90200 for reserved matters application for construction of 17 dwellings persuant to outline permission 2014/90460, Cross Lane, Stocksmoor.

Brighouse Elland Mirfield Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

Mr G Ward, non-material amendment to previous permission 2017/92398 for construction of detached garage, The Barn, 2, Hand Bank Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

D Parkinson, c/o agent, discharge conditions 2 (plans) and 3 (materials) on previous permission 2017/92975 for construction of detached garage, Six Lanes End Working Mens Club, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike.

M Brooke, discharge conditions 3 (materials), 4 (landscaping), 7 (soakaway), 8 (vehicle charging) on previous permission 2017/90010 for construction of one detached dwelling and demolition of existing dwelling, 114, West Royd Avenue, Mirfield.

Kirklees College, discharge condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2017/90935 for listed building consent for construction of three-storey rear extension and change of use to form mix of classrooms, studios and work shops (within a conservation Area), Pioneer House, Northgate, Dewsbury.

Hollybank Trust, construction of garden building, Hollybank Trust, Roe Head, Far Common Road, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Armitage developments, construction of four dwellings with garages and associated site works, land adj Mr & Mrs T Hirst, conversion of two dwellings into one dwelling, construction of single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension and external alterations, 17, Grove Street, Mirfield, 55b, Towngate, Mirfield.

Eric Paxman, change of use of bank (A2) to restaurant (A3), Yorkshire building Society, 138, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.