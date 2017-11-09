Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighouse Elland Mirfield Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

I Khan, change of use from garage car park to car sales, installation of roller shutters over both entrances, construction of container and construction of fence, Newgate Garage, Newgate, Mirfield.

Kirklees College, listed building consent for insertion of 2 louvres to external wall to serve ventilation (within a Conservation Area), Pioneer House, Northgate, Dewsbury.

R Perkins, listed building consent for change of use of un-used land to form car parking facility, removal of part of wall to erect gates and formation of storage area for general waste and waste bins, Northorpe Hall Trust, 53, Northorpe Lane, Mirfield.

GlaDD Limited, Change of use of part of ground floor from assembly area to Education Centre (D1) and installation of pedestrian entrance in boundary fence/wall, Unit 1, Beehive Business Park, Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike.

Eliza Fashions, change of use of one shop to form two, 16, Market Street, Heckmondwike.

London & Cambridge Properties Ltd, Construction of class A1/A3 coffee shop with external seating area, land at, Northgate Retail Park, Albion Street, Heckmondwike.

Haigh’s Farm Shop, construction of staff facilities building and customer toilet block, Haigh’s Farm Shop, Fall Road, Mirfield.

A Young, construction of detached garage, 79, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield,.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Brooke, demolition of existing dwelling and formation of new detached dwelling., 7 West Royd Park, Mirfield.

K Wali, construction of two-storey side and rear extensions, patio, dormer extension, balcony and other alterations, 39, Parker Lane, Mirfield.

Mr A Northing, construction of single-storey side and two-storey front extensions, 4, Greenside Mount, Mirfield

N Hirst, construction of two-storey and single-storey side extension and installation of roof B Edwards, construction of two-storey side extension and demolition of existing garage, 47, Gregory Springs Mount, Lower Hopton, Mirfield ights, 18, Blake Hall Drive, Mirfield.