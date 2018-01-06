Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Salendine Nook, Marsh, Lindley

SUBMITTED

Z Ali, construction of conservatory to front and detached garage to rear, 160, Laund Road, Salendine Nook.

P Banks, construction of single-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 15, Vernon Avenue, Edgerton.

Bridgewood Trust Ltd, formation of external door and access (within a Conservation Area), 5, Cleveland Road, Edgerton.

Persimmon Homes Ltd, discharge conditions 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 16, 17, 20, 23 on previous permission 2016/92055 for construction of 109 dwellings with associated works, Land off, Crosland Road, Lindley.

J Clegg, outline application for construction of three dwellings (Within the curtilage of a Listed Building), Middle Burn Farm, Burn Road, Birchencliffe.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

S Blackburn, construction of single-storey rear extension, 129, Yew Tree Road, Birchencliffe.

Fartown, Birkby, Deighton

SUBMITTED

Sasco Properties Ltd, discharge of conditions 1, 7, 11, 13 and 16 on previous permission 2017/91729 for reserved matters relating to landscaping pursuant to outline permission 2015/90914 and 2017/91729 for outline application for demolition of commercial unit and construction of 3 commercial units and 24 student flats, Broomfield House, Firth Street, Huddersfield.

G Chahal, discharge conditions 7-10 on previous permission 2016/91463 for outline application for residential development, rear of 10a/10b, Grasmere Road, Gledholt, Huddersfield.

John Roebuck, works to tree preservation order(s) 17/98, The Croft, 573, Bradford Road, Fixby.

M Shahid, change of use of ground floor of dwelling to form shop, 71, Calton Street, Fartown.

MS Investment, alterations to convert lower ground floor to two flats (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 33-35, Queensgate, Huddersfield.

Leah Patrice, construction of single-storey front and rear extensions, 15A, Whitacre Street, Deighton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Imran Mohammed, construction of single-storey extensions and alterations to existing warehouse to form builders merchants (Sui Generis) together with ancilliary trade counter, Flinders Mill, St John’s Road, Birkby.

Luke Limbert, construction of ground floor and first-floor rear and side extensions, 29, The Ghyll, Fixby.

Slaithwaite, Golcar, Marsden

SUBMITTED

T Pegg, discharge conditions 6 (ventilation), 7 (car parking scheme) and 8 (noise mitigation strategy) on previous permission 2017/92286 for change of use from existing industrial use (B1) to mixed use brewery with on-site public tasting room (brewery tap room) and storage of alcohol/function area, Unit 15, Heath House Mill, Heath House Lane, Bolster Moor.

S Battaglia, construction of single-storey side and front extensions, Westcliffe, Cowlersley Lane, Cowlersley.

Steve Mitchell, change of use of land for bushcraft activities, Land Adjacent Lock 38, off Marsden Lane, Marsden.

Phantom Tiger Taekwondo, change of use from light industry / storage to martial arts gymnasium (D2), Springfield Mills, Dale Street, Longwood.

WITHDRAWN

D Kelly, construction of single-storey extension to front, 9, Butterwood Close, Beaumont Park.

Honley, Meltham, Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs Jackson, construction of single-storey rear extension, 26, Bracewell Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

S Johnstone, construction of two-storey side extension, Carrig Eden, 2, Broad Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

J Monteith, change of use of part of ground floor to (A4) Wine Bar (within a Conservation Area), 39, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

J Monteith, advertisement consent for installation of 1no. non illuminated signs (within a Conservation Area), 39, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

Martin Jenkinson, discharge of conditions 5 (materials) and 6 (site frontage) on previous permission 2013/90919 for outline application for demolition of vacant bungalow and detached garage and construction of 2 no. new detached dwellings with new site access and road widening, The Moorings, Binns Lane, Holmfirth.

Kevin Moore, works to tree preservation order(s) 17/75 within a conservation area, Willow Shae, 33A, Wilshaw Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

D Sykes, discharge conditions 9 (drainage), 11 (Intrusive Site Investigation Report), 15 (landscaping) & 17 (sewage treatment) previous planning permission 2015/93850 for demolition of intensive poultry farm buildings and redevelopment of site with 6 detached dwellings with associated landscaping including new paddocks, New Dunsley Poultry Farm, Brow Lane, Holmfirth.

J Heeley, construction of detached dwelling (modified housetype), Abinger Farm, Scholes Moor Road, Scholes, Holmfirth.

S Hough, construction of extensions and alterations to existing detached garage to form dwelling with associated access, parking and curtilage areas, Adj, 10, Cherry Tree Walk, Scholes, Holmfirth.

S Dixon, construction of first-floor extension with balcony, Tara, Scholes Moor Road, Scholes, Holmfirth.

J Booth, construction of single-storey side and rear extension, Lansdowne House, Lane Bottom, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

L Boyes, non material amendment to previous permission 2017/92073 for construction of dormer, 32, Holmclose, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Mary Taylor, certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey extension, 18, Falconers Ride, Netherton.

Jane Cook, construction of single-storey front extension, 8 The Barn, Copley House Barn, Deer Hill End Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Ian Whitley, c/o Agent, construction of single-storey rear extension, 2, Hassocks Road, Meltham, Holmfirth

Almondbury Dalton Newsome

SUBMITTED

Kirklees Council, Prior notification for demolition of building (clock tower), Former Mount Pleasant Primary School Building, Mount Street, Lockwood.

N & M Donaghey, construction of single-storey rear extension and rear dormer windows,152, Ravensknowle Road, Dalton.

Denby Dale Kirkburton Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

Toni Traynor, works to tree preservation order(s) DD2/51, 3, Birdsedge Hill, Penistone Road, Birds Edge.

Mr & Mrs McAllister, construction of first-floor side extension, 4, Poplar Rise, Skelmanthorpe.

Mr & Mrs Fretwell, construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey extension to the front, 5A, Leak Hall Crescent, Denby Dale.

Brighouse Elland Mirfield Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

M Bamford, construction of detached garage, 37, Mount Gardens, Cleckheaton.

A Longbottom, c/o Agent, construction of two-storey side extension, 2, Syke Avenue, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

N McVeigh, discharge condition 8 (materials) on previous permission 2016/91946 for demolition of existing dwelling and construction of new dwelling, 333, Drub Lane, Drub, Cleckheaton.

Owens Developments Ltd, discharge conditions 3 (materials), 6 (ventilation), 7-9 (land contamination), 14 (waste storage) on previous permission 2017/91495 for construction of two blocks of 3 terraced dwellings and one pair of semi detached dwellings, Phoenix Roofing, Whewell Street, Birstall, Batley.

M Rajah, discharge of conditions 6 (drainage scheme) for previous permission 2017/91540 for outline application for construction of 3 dwellings, Land adj, 55, Norfolk Street, Batley.