Latest planning applications received by Kirklees Council

Shelley station on the Kirklees Light Railway

Denby Dale and district

S & I Lo, change of use of land to domestic curtilage, re-grading and levelling of existing soil heap and formation of tennis court, 1 Barnsley Road, Flockton.

Kirklees Light Railway, single-storey extension to tea room and construction of multi-functional building, demolition of existing kiosk and marquee, Kirklees Light Railway, Shelley Station, Upper Ozzings, Copley Lane, Shelley.

M Quarmby, outline application for two homes (within a conservation area) next to 6 Dean Fold, Kirkburton.

Chapter Two homes Ltd, discharge conditions 5, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16 and 18 on previous permission for outline application for up to four homes next to 1A Leak Hall Crescent, Denby Dale.

G Tinker, conversion of one home into two dwellings, building of extensions and internal and external alterations, 21 Paul Lane, Flockton.

Austin, build pitched roof over existing double garage with rooms in roofspace (within conservation Area), 20 Burton Acres Lane, Highburton.

Mrs Spivey, demolition of existing single-storey rear extension and two-storey rear extension, Moor View, 31B Scott Hill, Clayton West.

C Taylor, link extension, conversion of garage into living accommodation, dormer to rear and detached double garage, 6 Cross Lane, Stocksmoor.

Charles Church (West Yorkshire), 46 homes and associated works including access, public open space, landscaping, parking and ancillary works. Flockton Hall Farm, Barnsley Road, Flockton.

R and B Schofield, discharge condition 3 (materials) on previous permission for demolition of existing buildings and construction of two homes, Treetops Bungalows, 23 Jagger Lane, Emley Moor.

Michael Wetherill, work to Tree Preservation Order(s) 11/81, 27 Rectory Lane, Emley.

Almondbury and district

R Holroyd, change of use of land to domestic curtilage and construction of two-storey side extension, 102 Gawthorpe lane, Lepton.

P & J Burton, single-storey extension to rear, new roof to existing extension and single-storey extension to existing detached garage.

Azim-Ulhaq Hasanie, change of use of ground-floor to fish and chip shop, first-floor to self-contained flat and two-storey rear extension, Milnes Butchers, 83 Longley Road, Lowerhouses.

D Minton, front dormer, 52 Mountfield Road, Waterloo.

P Hopkins, outline application for one home next to 152 Fleminghouse Lane, Almondbury.

Thorpe Property, change of use of six-bed house of multiple occupation to eight-bed house of multiple occupation (Sui Generis), 333 Wakefield Road, Dalton.

Hartley Quality Homes, discharge conditions 9, 13 and 17 on previous permission for 131 dwellings, formation of new accesses, laying out of internal access roads and creation of play areas, land off Crossley Lane/Cold Royd Lane/Albany Road, Dalton.

Holmfirth and district

H McClelland, installation and listed building consent for new windows and doors and internal alterations 10 Slaithwaite Road, Meltham.

One 17 Design, work to tree(s) within a conservation area, The Dye House, Armitage Bridge.

R Briggs, external terrace/balustrading an external alterations to window to form French door access to terrace, 4 Allergill Park, Upperthong.

N Midgeley, 5 detached dwellings. Land at Greenhill Bank Road, New Mill.

S W Holdings Ltd/Sam Weller and Sons Ltd, first-floor extension, Pickwick Mill, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge.

Mr and Mrs McLeod, porch extension to front. 2 Bellgreave Avenue, New Mill.

Minney, conservatory to front, 3 Mile End, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Oliver Fortune, single-storey rear extension, 2 Highfields, Shaw Lane, Holmfirth.

F Eaton, single-storey side extension and listed building consent (within a conservation area), 30 Church Street, Honley.

Amanda Hill, listed building consent for installation of replacement uPVC windows and doors, 32 Gynn Lane, Honley.

J Ainley, non-material amendment to previous permission for single-storey extension, 47 Sude Hill, New Mill.

Abacus Stone Sales, Discharge of conditions 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, and 22 on previous permission for two pairs of semi-detached dwellings, Land at Station Road, Meltham.

Salendine Nook and district

Mr Gulfraz Ali, use of premises to operate private hire taxi booking office. Hartrose Associates Ltd, 17 The Triangle, Paddock.

S Wilson, two-storey front extension and first-floor extension to rear, 12 Lindley Avenue, Birchencliffe.

A Syslo, variation of condition 3 (materials) on previous permission for extensions and dormers, 22 Wilmar Drive, Salendine Nook.

Riverside, alterations to entrance including new access ramp and steps, installation of replacement windows and doors and demolition of existing conservatory, The Mortons, Laund Road, Salendine Nook.

Sasco Properties Ltd, 40 student studio flats, Broomfield House, Firth Street, Huddersfield.

WDKingsgate Ltd, reconfiguration and alterations to existing public house unit and adjacent retail units to form an enlanrged class A4 unit and an extension to Unit 1 of the Kingsgate Centre (retail) on the ground first floor, change of use of upper floors from residential accommodation to A4 public house and formation of roof terrace to rear and change of use of an adjacent retail unit to A4 public house.

Cognita Schools Ltd, Listed Building Consent for/and formation of 2 entrances. Huddersfield Grammar School, Luck Lane, Marsh.

Lynne Hey, Listed Building Consent and permission for porch and installation of replacement doors, the Old Mistal, Shaw Lane, Outlane.

Fartown and district

Mrs Sharifan Sarfraz, change of use and alterations to ground-floor of existing homes to form shop unit, installation of shop front, including security shutters and formation of one self-contained flat at first-floor, 1 Willow Lane, Fartown.

Slaithwaite and district

D Friend, demolition of existing conservatory, single-storey extension, alterations and widening of entrance (within conservation area), Oakfield, Low Westwood Lane, Wellhouse.

R Mellor, two-storey and single-storey rear extensions (within a conservation area), 385A Leymoor Road, Golcar.

Mr and Mrs D Marshall, extensions to front side and rear with balcony to rear, 94 Woodside Road, Beaumont Park.

J Atkinson, demolition of existing garage and construction of triple garage, land next to 10 Meal Hill, Slaithwaite.

Robert Calvin, work to Tree Preservation Order(s) 13/12, The Lodge, Beaumont Park Road, Beaumont Park.

Mr Armitage, change of use of first and second-floor offices to one dwelling, construct balcony and internal and external alterations (within a conservation area), 1 New Street, Slaithwaite.

Richards, work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Quarry House, Longwood Edge Road, Longwood.

A Joyce, outline application for three dwellings (within a conservation area), land off Mallard Way, Slaithwaite.

Anthony Dearnley Homes Ltd, change of use, extensions and alterations to convert outbuildings to extend living accommodation with revisions to access and partial demolition (within a conservation area), 1 Black Rock Farm, Upper Clough Road, Linthwaite.

R Burns, single and two-storey extensions to rear, 15 Meadow Lane, Slaithwaite.

Specialist Glass Products Ltd, demolition of exiting buildings and construction of manufacturing unit with associated access, parking and turning. Colne Vale Road, Milnsbridge.

Mirfield and district

P Marsh, first-floor sun lounge extension, 7 the Waste, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

Mr T Rafiq, change of use and alterations to convert shop and dwelling to one dwelling, 307 Norristhorpe Lane, Norristhorpe, Liversedge.

Mr Chambers, variation of condition 2 (plans and specification) on previous permission for change of use of stables/machinery store and hay store to dwelling, next to 2 Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

The Old Colonial, temporary store, the Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield.