Latest planning applications received by Kirklees Council

Almondbury

J Shooter, alterations to convert a stable to a house (within a Conservation Area), next to 14, Lower Wheatroyd, Almondbury.

Norman Investments (Huddersfield) Ltd, extensions and alterations to an existing building for three units and lower ground floor. Use of units 1 and 2 for A1, A2 or B1 uses; Unit 3 for A1, A2, A3 or B1 uses, and lower ground floor of all units for B8 storage use, The Gables, Greave House Terrace, Lepton.

C Walton, building of a double garage, 1A, Lascelles Hall Road, Lascelles Hall.

Ashbrow

Shahid Patel, building of petrol station and associated works, Pennine Service Station, Bradley Road, Bradley.

Z Anwar, building of two storey side extension and porch, 15, Fulford Avenue, Fartown.

Frank Marshall Estates Ltd, building of six industrial units with office accommodation, formation of car parking and service yards and associated works, Colne Bridge Road, Colne Bridge.

Shaun Bennett, discharge of conditions 5 (site investigation report (Phase II)) 6 (Remediation Strategy) 7 (Site Investigation Works) on previous planning permission 2015/92934 for building of eight bedroom care home and associated external works, former 57, Long Hill Road, Huddersfield.

Batley West

Pds Concepts Ltd, change of use from offices to a dwelling, Pds Concepts Ltd, 143, Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley.

Binks Development Ltd, discharge of Condition 8 (Travel Plan) on previous planning permission 2016/90137 for Planning Permission for building of a foodstore, formation of car parking and associated access, servicing and landscaping; and Outline Permission for building of family pub/restaurant (within a Conservation Area), land at the junction of, Cemetry Road and Mayman Lane, Batley.

Birstall and Birkenshaw

A Pickup, demolition of existing stables and building of a house, Valley View, Beck Farm, Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley.

Emma Sutherland, building of two-storey side extension, 28, Mill Street, Birstall, Batley.

Colne Valley

dc21 Group, installation of a 150kW wind turbine with a hub height of 32.5m and a blade tip of 44.8m, Field House Farm, Wholestone Moor, Outlane, Huddersfield.

Oniswheretheheartis, change of use from B1 and vacant unit (unclassified) to mixed-use A3 (café) and D1 (non-residential institution) (within a Conservation Area), The Studio, 23A, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

Omiswheretheheartis, installation of illuminated sign (within a Conservation Area), The Studio, 23A, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

Mr Beaumont, work to TPO(s) 45/96, 44, Blackmoorfoot, Blackmoorfoot Road, Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

J H Bradley and Sons, building of two bay agricultural shed, Nether Moor Farm, Sandy Lane, South Crosland, Huddersfield.

J H Bradley and Sons, building of extension to agricultural building, Nether Moor Farm, Sandy Lane, South Crosland, Huddersfield.

Dalton

Mr Gabriel, change of use of industrial/warehouse unit to fitness studio/gym, 4, Jagger Lane, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield.

Denby Dale

Mr and Mrs Price, c/o agent Katie Wilson, change of use of dwelling to nail and beauty salon (A1), 137, Wakefield Road, Scissett, Huddersfield

Alistair and Marie-Catherine Fraser, discharge of condition 9 (method statement) on previous permission 2013/92439 for change of use and alterations to existing out-buildings to form three dwellings, installation of swimming pool, changing and gym, construction of tennis courts and building of retaining wall, and demolition of existing buildings, Denby Hall Barn, Denby Hall Lane, Denby Dale, Huddersfield.

Dewsbury West

Butt Bros Food Store, change of use of dwelling to retail, building of single storey extension and extension to canopy and installation of new shutters, 19-23, Lee Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

S Turner, prior notification for change of use of offices to a dwelling, The Meeting Rooms, Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

CTIL and Telefonica UK Ltd, installation of telecommunications antennas, internal equipment cabinets and associated works, Westborough Methodist Church, Green Lane, Dewsbury.

Mr Qaisar Mushtaq, proposal for a single storey rear extension projecting 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling-house. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5m. The height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m, 3, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4EY.

Mr M Arif, proposal for building of a single storey rear extension projecting 4.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling-house. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m, 8, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

M Sabir, proposal for building of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling-house. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m, 12, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

Golcar

L Gordge, building of single storey extension (within a Conservation Area), Ashdale Garage, 3A, Savile Street, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield,.

Matthew and Caroline Tattersley, building of single storey rear extension, 8, Parkwood Court, Longwood, Huddersfield.

Greenhead

Mr Gurpal Chahal, outline application for four new apartments with associated parking at the rear of 10a/10b, Grasmere Road, Gledholt, Huddersfield,.

Mohammed L Ali, building of extensions to existing garage (within a Conservation Area), 150, Halifax Old Road, Birkby, Huddersfield.

A Mansoor, building of two-storey side extension, 83, Greenhead Road, Huddersfield.

Paragon Build and Design, discharge of condition 19. (ecology survey) on previous permission no. 2015/90721 for building of 12 detached dwellings (within a Conservation Area), off Macaulay Road, Birkby Huddersfield.

Holme Valley North

Eastwood Homes Ltd, demolition of industrial building and building of 17 new apartments with integral garages and associated parking, Victoria Works, Fisher Green, Honley, Holmfirth.

Jim Gardner, work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Well Hill House, Well Hill, Honley, Holmfirth.

Holme Valley South

Mr and Mrs Harley-Fleming, building of single-storey side and rear extension, dormer extensions, raised decking to rear and installation of flume, 43, Ryefields, Scholes, Holmfirth.

Eliston Homes Ltd, discharge of conditions 3 and 4 (materials) 7. (highway works) 8. (access) 11. (arboricultural) 12. (tree works) & 14. (landscaping) on previous permission no. 2015/93001 for conversion and extensions of offices and coach house to form two dwellings and building of three dwellings, Woodville, Calf Hill Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Kirkburton

Gregory Stokes, building of single-storey extension and part removal of internal stud wall, Dairy Cottage, Copley House Farm, Copley Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield.

Gregory Stokes, listed Building Consent for building of single storey extension and part removal of internal stud wall, Dairy Cottage, Copley House Farm, Copley Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield.

R Rowe, non-material amendment on previous planning permission 2015/90003 for demolition of existing buildings and building of three new dwellings, 3, Haigh Lane, Flockton, Wakefield.

James Smith, certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of porch to lower ground and internal alterations, 20A, North Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

Lindley

Mr and Mrs Jessop, building of extension to detached garage (within the curtilage of a Listed Building), 10, Warren House Lane, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs Jessop, listed Building Consent for building of extension to detached garage, 10, Warren House Lane, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield.

Thermilate Roof and Wall Coatings Ltd., building of extensions, 11, Inglewood Avenue, Birkby, Huddersfield.

A Cameron, building of single storey rear extension, 51, Yew Tree Road, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield.

C Bomford, building of first floor extension and alterations to front dormer, 56, Maplin Avenue, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.

Liversedge and Gomersal

The Cooperative Group, building of external store and refurbishment of existing external compound, Millbridge Service Station, 364, Bradford Road, Littletown, Liversedge

Mirfield

M and S Saville, certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension, 10A, Savile Place, Mirfield.

Newsome

The University of Huddersfield, variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2015/90262 for building of six-storey education centre, Oastler Building, Queensgate Campus, Huddersfield.

Forshaw Land and Property Group, discharge of conditions 4. (management agreement) 6. (cycle parking provision) & 7. (parking) on previous permission no. 2013/90692 for change of use from offices (B1) to student accommodation (C2), installation of new fenestration, external lift shaft and bin/cycle store, Oldgate House, 2, Oldgate, Huddersfield.

Adrian Barraclough, discharge of condition 3 (drainage) on previous permission 2016/90282 for building of new build block of four, one-bedroom apartments with four car parking spaces, 5, Moss Street, Newsome, Huddersfield.