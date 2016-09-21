Latest planning applications received by Kirklees Council

Almondbury

Ketan Chavda , new two-storey side extension and detached garage with accommodation over and link extension to dwelling, 250, Almondbury Bank, Almondbury, Huddersfield, HD5 8EL

I Wrench , single-storey front and rear extensions, 16, Quarry Hill, Waterloo, Huddersfield

N Wareham , single storey rear extension, 6, Quarry Hill, Waterloo, Huddersfield

PLP Construction Ltd , Discharge of condition 3 (Materials) on previous planning permission 2015/90463 for extension and alterations to existing school to form new SEN school, Almondbury Junior School, Southfield Road, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Jose Herrick , single storey rear extension, attached garage to side and formation of new access, 104, Penistone Road, Waterloo, Huddersfield

Steve Donaghe y, building of first floor extension, removal of porch 2, enlargement of porch 1 and internal alterations, 120, Gawthorpe Lane, Lepton

Mr Scott Greenhall , Non-material amendment on previous permission no.2015/90463 for extension and alterations to existing school to form new SEN school, Almondbury Community School, Fernside Avenue, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Ashbrow

Mr and Mrs L Craven , building of two storey side extension, demolition of outbuilding, 11, Gisbourne Road, Bradley, Huddersfield

Cowcliffe Preschool , Variation of condition 3 (no of children) on previous application 2016/90333 for variation of condition 5 (management scheme for the arrival and departure times of children from the playgroup) on previous permission 2004/92305 for building of portable building for pre-school play group, formation of secure outdoor play area and staff parking, Cowclliffe Pre-School Playgroup Fixby Junior and I, Lightridge Road, Fixby, Huddersfield.

Mrs Laherty , building of single storey rear extension and internal alterations, 37, Netheroyd Hill Road, Huddersfield.

Batley East

Star Coaches Holdings Ltd , building of one dwelling and garage for use as bus depot and vehicle maintenance (within a Conservation Area), Star Coaches of Batley Ltd, 2, George Street, Batley.

Batley West

National Young Life Campaign Trust Ltd , Outline application for demolition of existing building and building of six flats (within a Conservation Area), 14-16, Huddersfield Road, Birstall, Batley.

NHS Mid Yorkshire , Work to TPO(s) 33a/96, Dewsbury And District Hospital, Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Food Programme Delivery Orchid Group , installation of two illuminated signs and five non-illuminated signs (within a Conservation Area), The Co Operative Food, 6, Low Lane, Birstall, Batley.

I Stuart , building of single storey rear and first floor side extensions, 678a, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

Mr Brain , building of extensions to front, Bagshawe, 33, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

East Bierley Community Sports Ass , Discharge of conditions 3. (Phase I Desk Study Report) 4. (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) 5. (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) and 11. (demolition) on previous permission no. 2014/91130 for new buildings to provide changing facilities, East Bierley Playing Fields, Hunsworth Lane, East Bierley.

S McDermott , proposal for a single storey rear extension projecting 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5m. The height of the eaves of the extension is 2.35m, 7, Brown Hill Close, Birkenshaw.

David Turnock Architects , Discharge of conditions 3. (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) 4, 5, and 6. (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission no: 2016/90611 for Demolition of existing security gatehouse and new buildings with upgraded boundary and site works, Mars Care and Treats Petcare Europe Ltd, Oakwell Way, Birstall, Batley.

Cleckheaton

M Boulton , Raising of roof height to existing out-house, Longlands, 40, Wellands Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

Mrs Marilyn Grummitt , outline application for building of detached bungalow, on land to rear of, 2-5, The Crescent, Hightown.

Agent , Work to TPO(s) 15a/97, Woodlands Park, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

Colne Valley

J White and S Beckwith , Demolition of detached garage, building of two storey side extension and associated alterations, 26, Linfit Lane, Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

Eastwood Homes , building of industrial unit and repositioning of site access, Vanguard Processing Equipment, Spa Fields Industrial Estate, Spa Fields, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

A Lister , building of single storey side extension, 1, Cross Street, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield

A Smith, Prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings, Dutch Farm, Hey Farm, Holt Head Road, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

Phillip Jones , building of dormer extensions, The Old Joiners Shop, 5, Garfield Place, Marsden, Huddersfield.

Care in Mind, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use as a residential home for up to five children / adults, Hey Green Lodge, Waters Road, Marsden, Huddersfield.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

M Speight, building of single storey rear extension and alterations to roof to form pitched tiled roof over flat roof, 107, Moor Lane, Netherton.

T Ali Certificate of lawfulness for building of rear dormer, 162, Victoria Road, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

J Nabbs , proposal is for building of single storey rear extension projecting 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, 138, Deyne Road, Netherton, Huddersfield.

Dalton

M Eastwood , Discharge of condition 8. (structural calculations and materials) on previous permission no. 2016/91251 for two new detached and three new terraced dwellings, Kirkheaton Old School, School Lane, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield.

Jacqueline Lister , Change of use from residential (C3) to mixed use hair and beauty salon with storage to first floor, 509, Wakefield Road, Dalton, Huddersfield.

Denby Dale

Carolyn Harrison , Certificate of lawfulness for building of single storey side extension, 10, Park Lane, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield.

Marshalls Mono Ltd , Discharge of conditions 36. (restoration details) and 37. (restoration master plan) on previous permission number 2015/93162 for Variation condition 23b (time period) on previous Schedule of Conditions IDO/423a/435/465/PR1 First Periodic Review for Proposed Stone Quarrying, Marshalls Mono Ltd Quarry, Appleton Quarry, Holmfirth Road, Shepley, Huddersfield.

Neil Pickles , Work to TPO(s) DD2/51, Norcroft Grange, 214, Barnsley Road, Denby Dale, Huddersfield.

Dewsbury South

M Hussain , building of first and second floor extensions, 41, Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

S Sharma , Building of one detached dwelling, 9, Cardwell Terrace, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Dewsbury West

Rhodes Tailors , Alterations to convert vacant industrial unit 10 accommodation units, Rhodes Tailors, Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

S Bi , building of two storey side and single storey rear extensions and porch to front, 27, Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Andrew Craven , Alterations and extension to detached garage to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 65, Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Z Zamir , building of two and single storey rear extension and porch and canopy to front, 1, Garden Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

M Yusufzai , building of single storey rear extension, 1, Nook Walk, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Majid Khan , Work to TPo(s) 97/90 within a conservation area, 16, Park Road, Westborough, Dewsbury.

Golcar

A Khan , building of five dwellings, Orchard Street West, Longwood, Huddersfield.

Assent Planning Consultancy Ltd , Outline application for new dwelling, Land Adj, 85, Prospect Road, Longwood, Huddersfield.

Allsop Letting and Management , Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Heritage Mills, Brook Lane, Golcar.

Greenhead

P Lucitt , Work to TPO(s) 83/91 and tree(s) within a conservataion area, 30, Cleveland Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield.

E Bamforth , Work to tpo(s) 63/92 and tree(s) within a conservation area, 19, Thornhill Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield.

Shahid Islam , building of two storey side and rear extensions, 8, Lynndale Avenue, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Heckmondwike

J D Goodhal l, Change of use land to domestic curtilage, 38, Forge Lane, Liversedge.

Mr and Mrs Gallagher-Woodhead , building of single storey extension to front, 21, Grove Road, Heckmondwike.

Muslim Welfare Society , building of two-storey side extension, Jamiah Masid, Al-Haramanai, Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike.

David Brooke , building of two storey and single storey rear extension to form annex accommodation associated with 10, Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge, and also demolition of existing single storey rear extensions and extension to detached garage.

Holme Valley North

Zafar Iqbal , Change of use of dwelling to three self-contained flats, 319, New Mill Road, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Jim Gardner , Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 7, Well Hill, Honley, Holmfirth.

Mr Boothroyd , Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Holmdene, 15, Eastgate, Honley, Holmfirth.

Holme Valley South

A Birkitt , building of single-storey side extension and enlargement of current parking space, Kiln House, 23, Brownhill Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

O Leader , building of rear extension,front dormer and alterations, 36, Leyfield Bank, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

K Stone , building of single-storey rear extension, 26, Roaine Drive, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Amies , building of single storey rear ground floor extension and extension of raised terrace, Thornlea, Hill, Holmfirth.

Hardmor Properties Limited , Alteration to internal layout and reorientation of turning area and garage, Plots 1 and 2, Ward Place, Brow Lane.

C/O Agent , building of detached dwelling, 20, Heys Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Mr Brunskill , Work to TPO(s) 01/92, 462, Dunford Road, Hade Edge, Holmfirth.

Hardmor Properties Limited , building of detached garage and reorientation of turning area (Listed Building), Ward Place, Brow Lane, Holmfirth.

Julian Bulmer , Work to TPO(s) 20a/02, Woodlands House, Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Barbara Martin , Discharge of conditions 3. (retaining walls) 4. (materials) 7. (footway) and 9. (drainage) on previous permission no.2015/90146 for two new detached dwellings (within a Conservation Area), Croft House, 82, Upperthong Lane, Holmfirth.

Mrs Austin , Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Barnside, Upper Gate, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

Mitre Landscapes Ltd , Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, The Co Operative Food, Market Street, Holmfirth.

Liam Rafferty , Work to TPO(s) 07/99 within a conservation area, Toy Cottage, 71B, Main Gate, Hepworth.

Kirkburton

T Wetton , Demolition of existing stone and timber outbuildings and building of detached single storey building to create annexe accommodation associated with 21, Northfield Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield, HD8 0QT and building of detached store building, 21, Northfield Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield.

Mr L Armstrong , Demolition of existing single storey extension and building of two-storey extension and internal alterations, Thornes House, 6, Thornes Fold, Lepton, Huddersfield.

T Johnson , building of first floor extension to rear and two storey conservatory to side, 5, Highwood Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

R Bottomley , Work to TPO(s) 59/90, 58A, Park Avenue, Shelley, Huddersfield.

Mr L Armstrong , Listed Building Consent for demolition of existing single storey extension and building of two storey extension and internal alterations, Thornes House, 6, Thornes Fold, Lepton, Huddersfield.

Carol Duldey , building of single storey rear extension (within a Conversation Area),13, Hall Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield.

Morritt, Amended access and cable route associated with previously permitted wind turbine (2013/90102), Land at Flockton Hall Farm, Barnsley Road, Flockton, Huddersfield.

Oliver Horne , Non-material amendment on previous permission no: 2016/90566 for building of extensions and detached garage, 18, Common Side, Flockton, Wakefield.

Julie Wilks , building of single-storey side extension, Thorncliffe Farm, 12, Thorncliffe, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

Martin Brady , Work to TPO(s) 31/79 within a conservation area, Oakwood House, Lane Head Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

Cooper , Work to TPO(s) 07/90 within a conservation area, The Old Vicarage, 14, Marsh Lane, Shepley, Huddersfield.

David Dyson , Work to TPO(s) 04/03, Wood Lea, Stretch Gate, Shelley, Huddersfield.

Brian Green , Discharge of conditions 3 and 4. (materials) 5. (boundary treatments) 6. (bat box) 7. (nest box) 8. (sightlines) and 14. (recharging point) on previous permission no: 2015/90578 for building of detached dwelling, 6, Barnsley Road, Flockton, Wakefield.

Robert Kinnon , Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Meadow Cottage, 38, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield.

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs M Sykes , building of extensions and alterations, 28, Primrose Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield.

Cornerstone Telecommunications , Installation of 18 metre lattice tower, Croftlands Care Home, Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

A and L Dorr and Barlow , building of first floor extension and porch, Clough Gate Farm, Back Lane, Grange Moor, Huddersfield.

Lindley

Moorlands Primary School , building of gymnasium extension to existing hall, Moorlands Primary School, Moorlands Road, Mount, Huddersfield.

Mr M Faraz , building of extensions, alterations and enlarged garage, 384, New Hey Road, Oakes, Huddersfield.

J Winter , Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 4, West Avenue, Lindley, Huddersfield.

Vicky House , Listed Building Consent for installation of extractor vents and internal alterations (within a Conservation Area), Briar Court, 28, Occupation Road, Lindley, Huddersfield.

Liaquat Hussain , Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area,Virginia Lea, East Avenue, Lindley, Huddersfield.

CDP Ltd , Non-material amendment to previous permission 2016/90613 for reserved matters application for building of industrial unit on plot A (Plot A1) comprising 6039 sqm for B2 and B8 uses together with 85 parking spaces, service yard and landscaping persuant to planning permission 2014/93136 for demolition of existing buildings, outline application for industrial development (Class B1c B2 or B8) plot A - 14,864 sqm with engineering works to form development plateaux, formation of access from Lindley Moor Road, provision of services and drainage infrastructure. building of industrial unit. Plot B - 4648 sqm unit access from Crosland Road, detailed application (Plot C) for residential development of 252 dwellings with access from Crosland Road, engineering works to create underground drainage attenuation, provision of open space and landscaping, Peat Pond Farm, Lindley Moor Road, Lindley Moor, Huddersfield.

Liversedge and Gomersal

J Thorpe , c/o agent, building one pair of semi-detached dwellings, Land Adj, 13, Tanner Street, Hightown, Liversedge.

E Wright , new stable at the rear of 49, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

J Hirst , Demolition of existing buildings and building of one detached dwelling, 25, Garfitt Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

Food Programme Delivery Orchid Group , Installation of illuminated and non-illuminated signs, The Co Operative Food, Gomersal Filling Station, 231, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

Mirfield

C Borcic , Work to TPO(s) 34/80, 26, The Maltings, Mirfield, WF14 9PU.

D Hare (Construction) Ltd , Discharge of condition 10. (architectural and archaeological recording) on previous permission no. 2014/93414 for alterations to barn to create dwelling, including partial rebuild of 11 Wellhouse Farmhouse roof and party wall, demolition of outbuildings, building of detached dwelling, installation of two carports and associated landscaping, Wellhouse Farm Barn, Wellhouse, Mirfield.

At the same location: Discharge of conditions 5 (archaeological recording) and 6 (method) on previous planning permission for Listed Building Consent for alterations to barn to create dwelling, including partial rebuild of 11 Wellhouse Farmhouse roof and party wall, demolition of outbuildings, building of detached dwelling, installation of two carports.

Mr and Mrs MacDonald , building of two-storey side extension, 12, New Tanhouse, Mirfield.

Newsome

Specsavers Optical Superstores , Expansion of existing store to no.16 Market Street and expansion of shop front (within a Conservation Area), Specsavers, 18, Market Street, Huddersfield. They have also applied for permission to install illuminated signs (within a Conservation Area) at the same address.

Thorntons , Installation of one illuminated sign, Thorntons, 31, Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield.

Qumar Uddin , Listed Building Consent for building of single storey rear extension and demolition of existing extension, alterations to existing patio doors, and building of rear dormers to create living accommodation (within a Conservation Area), 114, Trinity Street, Huddersfield.

N Wright, Discharge of conditions 6 (Intrusive site investigation), 7 (remediation strategy), 8 (revisions), and 9 (validation report), on previous planning permission 2015/93839 for building of detached dwelling with parking and landscaping, Land adjacent to, 84, Cross Lane, Primrose Hill, Huddersfield.

N Ahmed , building of two-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 26, Bath Street, Huddersfield.

Kirkgate Residence , Discharge of condition 5 (bats and bird boxes), 6 (construction method statement) and 8 (rubbish collection) building of six- storey rear extension to create 17 apartments, Gym Palace Studios, 30, Kirkgate, Huddersfield.