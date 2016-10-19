Latest planning applications received by Kirklees Council

Ashbrow

Graham Atter, Variation of Conditions 2 (Plans) and 14 (Drainage) on previous planning permission 2014/93879 for demolition of existing facilities and building of new school and sports hall with associated landscaping works, All Saints Catholic College Specialist In Humanities, Bradley Road, Bradley, Huddersfield.

Batley West

V Garland, Building of two semi-detached dwellings, land adj, 82, Healey Lane, Healey, Batley.

Cleckheaton

Punch Taverns Ltd, Building of WC and store and formation of disabled access ramp (within a Conservation Area), Walkers Arms, Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

M Rushton, Alterations to convert integral garage to accommodation and building of first floor extension over garage (within a Conservation Area), 14, Springfield Terrace, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

Colne Valley

C Mitton, Building of single storey rear extension (Listed Building) and also a proposal seeking consent for building of single storey rear extension, 994, New Hey Road, Outlane, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs J Allen, Building of extensions and alterations to convert barn to dwelling and replacement of roof structures and associated parking (modified proposal) (within a Conservation Area), Glen View Barn, Reddisher Road, Marsden, Huddersfield.

Garry Johnson, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, Land at, Fall Lane, Marsden, Huddersfield.

Prospect Estates Ltd, Change of use from vacant public house (Class A4) to retail (Class A1) and independent art education and training centre (Class D1) (within a Conservation Area), Wharfeside Inn, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

R Woods, Building of side and rear extensions, 31, Meltham Road, Marsden.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

P Morelli, Works to TPO(s) HU1/49, 35, Delves Wood Road, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.

Dewsbury South

Mrs S Zafir, Building of two storey side, single storey front and rear extensions and dormer windows to rear, 29, Ingham Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

J Marsden, Building of detached dwelling, 43, Edge Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury.

Dewsbury West

T Grafor, Building of two-storey side and single storey front extensions and detached garage to rear, 17, Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

J Ryan, Building of seven apartments, 58, Low Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Golcar

J Ireland, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 400, Scar Lane, Golcar, Huddersfield.

A Wilde, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, Holmefield House, Holmefield Road, Longwood, Huddersfield.

N Mear, Outline application for building of one dwelling, land adj, 174, Lamb Hall Road, Longwood, Huddersfield.

J Smith, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 29, Station Lane, Golcar, Huddersfield.

Heckmondwike

Mr M Arif, Building of two-storey rear extensions and formation of new windows, 7, Chapel Lane, Heckmondwike.

Jarman Jit, Building of first floor and two-storey rear extensions, 145, Dale Lane, Heckmondwike.

Holme Valley North

Paul Lickess, Works to TPO(s) 50/95, 15, Bishops Way, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Bray Building Services, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 6, Helmet Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Holme Valley South

Mr and Mrs G and Y Hutson, Building of single storey side extension, 142, Greenfield Road, Holmfirth.

J Higgs, Variation condition 3 and removal conditions 8 and 9 on previous permission 2016/90821 for building of one detached dwelling, demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and engineering works to form retaining walls (modified proposal), Drop Down, Horn Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

L Ewart, Outline application for building of garage, 1, Syke Bottom, Penistone Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Kirkburton

S Drew, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 9, Church Lane, Shepley, Huddersfield.

Mirfield

John Gawthorpe, Work to TPO(s) 14a/02, Beech Grove House, 13, Doctor Lane, Mirfield.