Here are the latest plans submitted to the council.

Almondbury

Submitted:

A Dann, Work to TPO(s), 1A, Foxglove Road, Almondbury, Huddersfield.

Ben and Laura Ackroyd, Proposal for a new single storey front and rear extensions 54, Thorpe Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield

J Mellor, Proposal for a new of detached garage and formation of access, 122, Gawthorpe Lane, Lepton, Huddersfield

Approved:

Jose Herrick, Proposal for a rear extension, attached garage to side and formation of new access, 104 Penistone Road, Waterloo, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Wilson, Proposal of single storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 5, Arkenley Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield

G Smith, Proposal for a new front porch, Tenterhill, 80, Sharp Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Batley East

Submitted:

R Ahmed, Change of use of first floor to function/meeting/training room, proposal for fire escape and formation of associated car parking, 268 , Bradford Road, Batley

Mr Atsham Ul-Haq, Reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission for construction of one detached property, adjacent to, 26, Track Road, Batley

Horizon Care and Education Group Ltd, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of property (C1) for care home (C2), 4, Marlborough Gardens, Dewsbury

Approved:

G Walker, Proposal for a detached dwelling, adjacent to Sunny Bank Riding School, Sunny Bank Road, Upper Batley, Batley

SHFT Properties Ltd, Demolition of existing buildings, removal of storage containers and proposal for a detached house, Soothill Manor, Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley

Whites, Listed Building Consent for formation of two openings in boundary wall for gate to be installed to allow escape from windows from flats 23, 24 and 27 (within a Conservation Area), Station House, 1, Station Road

P Grey, Works to Tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 4, Rock Farm Court, Upper Batley, Batley

Batley West

Submitted:

Mr M Motala, Proposal for single and two storey extensions, detached garage and formation of new vehicular access, 95, Ealand Road, Batley

Parvez Kamal, Work to TPO(s), 1, Beech Tree Mews, Carlinghow, Batley

Approved:

A. Smith, Construction of two storey side extension, 50, Mortimer Avenue, Healey, Batley

Part Granted/Part Refused:

Robert Stead, Work to TPO(s), 43, Longlands Road, Dewsbury

Withdrawn:

National Young Life Campaign Trust Ltd, Outline application for demolition of existing building and construction of 6 flats (within a Conservation Area), 14-16, Huddersfield Road, Birstall, Batley,

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Submitted:

L Bramble, Outline application for construction of two properties, 145, Toftshaw Lane

L and M Properties Yorkshire Ltd, Proposal for four town houses, 33, Beech Walk, Birkenshaw

G Parker, The proposal is for construction of a single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original house. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 44, Station Road, Birkenshaw

S Thomson, The proposal is for construction of a single storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.275m beyond the rear wall of the original house. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, 9, Moorhouse Drive, Birkenshaw

Richard Housecroft, Construction of two houses (within a Conservation Area), Church Lane, Birstall, Batley

Approved:

Toureen Mangan, Reserved matters application for building of 21 new dwellings, Batley Mortar Site, Smithies Moor Lane/Bridge Street/Mill Street, Birstall, Batley

Cleckheaton

Approved:

J A Oldroyd, Construction of one property, adj 49, Brooke Street, Cleckheaton

Mr & Mrs Emery, Construction of pitched roofs to dwelling and garage and rooms in roofspace, 401, Whitehall Road, Wyke

Withdrawn:

Jones Homes (Yorkshire) Limited, Construction of two properties (modified proposal), Cleckheaton Bowling Club, Parkview, Cleckheaton

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Submitted:

A Phillips, Construction of single storey side extension, dormers to front and rear and raised decking, 144, Gramfield Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield

The CO-OP Group, c/o agent, Installation of external plant equipment, roller shutter to goods entrance, automatic doors and single door and construction of palisade fencing, The Co Operative Food, 9, Park Road West, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield

Armstrong & Frost, Construction of extension to garage, 16, Swallow Grove, Netherton, Huddersfield

Approved:

Chris West, Discharge conditions 9 (Road Safety Audit) and 13 (septic tank) for construction of two storey side extension and alterations to former barn/store to form dwelling, and associated off road parking, Spring Farm, Nether Moor Road, Delves, Huddersfield

McHuth, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, The Old Chapel, Netherton Fold, Netherton, Huddersfield

Refused:

P Morelli, Works to TPO(s), 35, Delves Wood Road, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

Removal or Modification of Conditions:

Brian Thomas, Removal of conditions 9 & 10 (drainage) for construction of one passive dwelling, Land adj, 97, Bourne View Road, Netherton, Huddersfield

NANR-Not Required:

S Markowycz, The proposal is for construction of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.25m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.3m, 50, Bentley Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield

Dalton

Approved:

AH and Partners, Construction of two pairs of semi-detached properties, adjacent 32, Rawthorpe Terrace, Rawthorpe, Huddersfield

Denby Dale

Submitted:

Andy Manning, Formation of access road to serve existing quarry operations, Bromley Farm Quarry, Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield

N Stirling, The proposal is for construction of a single storey rear extension. The extension projects 7.3m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9m, 4A, Springfield Avenue, Clayton West, Huddersfield

N Mannion, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single storey rear extension, 4, Bedale Close, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

Refused:

Carolyn Harrison, Certificate of lawfulness for construction of single storey side extension,10, Park Lane, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield

Part Granted/Part Refused:

Adrian Parkinson, Work to TPO(s), 2, Grange Drive, Emley, Huddersfield

NANR-Not Required:

Mr and Mrs Halstead, The proposal is for construction of a single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6.1m beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.25m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.25m,14, Pickles Lane, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

Dewsbury South

Submitted:

P Jackson, Construction of single storey and two storey extensions and detached garage with new/amended drop crossing and change of use of land to garden, Quebec Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury

Farooq Adam, Construction of single storey extension, 6, Highfield Gardens, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Mr Amin, Demolition of existing properties and construction of nine properties, 360, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

Approved:

Mohseen Ahmed Bagas, Construction two storey side and rear extension, porch to front, demolition of detached garage and construction of outbuilding to rear, 62, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury

Graham Broadhead, Construction of dwelling and integral garage, Holly Hall, Jackson’s Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Split Decision:

G & A Broadhead, Discharge conditions 3 (materials) and 9 (retaining walls/structures) for construction of detached dwelling, rear of Holly Hall/Jackson’s Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury

NANR-Not Required:

Mr R Mahmood, The proposal is for construction of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.8m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 89, Victoria Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

Dewsbury West

Submitted:

L Brotherton, Construction of two storey side extension, single storey front and balcony to rear, 31, Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Mr F Ahmed, Construction of two storey side and rear extensions,16, Park Parade, Westtown, Dewsbury

Mr Q Mushtaq, Construction of two storey and single storey rear extension, 3, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury

Westborough Methodist Church, Construction of porch, installation of new windows and door, internal alterations to form new church hall, meeting room, ancillary accommodation including platform lift and stair (Listed Building), Westborough Methodist Church, Brunswick Street, Westborough, Dewsbury

Approved:

Kirklees Council (Forestry), Work to TPO(s), Land to the rear of, 24 - 26, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury

NANR - Not Required:

Mr R Khan, The proposal is for construction of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.5m beyond the rear wall of the original house. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.8m, 19, Myrtle Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Heckmondwike

Submitted:

John Hudson, Work to TPO(s), 45, Spring Bank Drive, Norristhorpe, Liversedge

Morton Industrial Plastics Ltd, Construction of detached storage unit, 1, Cook Lane, Heckmondwike

Holme Valley North

Submitted:

Law, Construction of single storey rear extension, 74, Holmebank Mews, Brockholes, Holmfirth

Philip Linley Work to TPO(S), 1, Cranmer Gardens, Meltham, Holmfirth

Simon Crook, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 42, Church Street, Honley, Holmfirth

Christopher Melotte, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, Phoenix Squash and Fitness Club, Eastgate, Honley, Holmfirth

Amy Downing, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, Phoenix Squash and Fitness Club, Eastgate, Honley, Honley, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs Williams, Construction of two storey side extension and associated landscaping, 118, Slaithwaite Road, Meltham, Holmfirth

Approved:

Replan (UK) Ltd, Change of use of ground floor to Class A4 (drinking establishment) and first floor to A3 (restaurant) and the construction of extensions and alterations (Within a Conservation Area), Former Coach And Horses Inn, 9, Eastgate, Honley, Holmfirth

P Kaye, Works to TPO(s), 10, Hall Close, Meltham, Holmfirth

Bray Building Services, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 6, Helmet Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth

Paul Lee, Work to TPO(s), 56, Pavilion Way, Meltham, Holmfirth

M Taylor, Works to Tree(s) Within a Conservation Area, 33, Wilshaw Mill Road, Meltham, Holmfirth

Refused:

David Barnes, Construction of detached property, adjacent to 7, Manor Houses, Mill Bank Road, Meltham, Holmfirth

Part Granted/Part Refused:

Paul Lickess, Works to TPO(s), 15, Bishops Way, Meltham, Holmfirth

Barratt David Wilson Homes (West), Work to TPO(s), Former Pink Link Construction Site, Crosland Factroy Lane, Netherton, Huddersfield

Holme Valley South

Submitted:

Laura Schofield, Works to TPO(s), 3, Briarfield Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth

Conroy Brook Developments Ltd, Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) for construction of 27 properties, Land adjacent, 125, Upperthong Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth

C/O Agent, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Moxon Huddersfield Yew Tree Mills, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth

Jane Done, Work to TPO(s), Austonley Cottage, Roods Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth

Mrs Scott, Work to TPO(s), 31, Wildspur Cottages, Sheffield Road, New Mill, Holmfirth

Eliston Homes Ltd, c/o agent, Construction of extensions and alterations to convert coach house to one dwelling, Woodville, Calf Hill Road, Thongsbridge

John Cooper, Work to TPO(s), Hollin Brigg House, Hollin Brigg Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth

A Wright, Construction of two storey side and rear extensions and dormer windows to rear, 18, St Mary’s Crescent, Netherthong, Holmfirth

M Tibbenham, Installation of new gate posts and gates, 107, Upperthong Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth

Mr Henton, Work to TPO(s), 8, Long Ing Cottages, Shaw Lane, Holmfirth

C/O Agent, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, Broadfield, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth

Oakstown Properties Ltd, Construction of two detached properties with garages, 2, Holly Mount, New Mill Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth

Approved:

M Armitage, Works to trees within a Conservation Area, Land opposite, 82, Wooldale Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth

Muslin Hall Garage Ltd, Extension to existing car park and formation of new access to lower ground, Muslin Hall Garage, New Mill Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs R and K Heels, Construction of garage and alterations to property, 10, Modd Lane, Holmfirth

C/O Agent, Proposal for new detached property, 20, Heys Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

E Webster, Construction of single storey side/rear extension, 2, Cherry Tree Walk, Scholes, Holmfirth

Refused:

R Hallam, Construction of detached dwelling with integral garage and demolition of former fish and chip shop/garage, Former fish and chip shop/garage, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth

Withdrawn:

P Court, N Pattinson and Landown Ltd, Construction of four properties, Cross Lane, Scholes, Holmfirth

Withdrawn (invalid):

Jones Homes, Variation of condition 1 (plans and specifications) on previous permission for reserved matters application for residential development pursuant to outline permission for residential development, Southfield Grange, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth

Kirkburton

Submitted:

PMW Quarries Ltd, Change of use of caravan sales to haulage depot, Goodalls Caravans Huddersfield Ltd, Holmfirth Road, Shepley, Huddersfield

Mr Haigh, Work to TPO(s), 60, Hallas Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

Construction of canopy roof to rear and detached garage, D Waller, 14, Park Avenue, Shelley, Huddersfield

Redrow Homes, Construction of 97 properties along with associated access, drainage works, landscaping and public open space, Land to the south of Burton Acres Lane, Highburton

National Coal Mining Museum, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, National Coal Mining Museum for England, Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton

Conditional Approval:

Danielle Howard, Demolition of existing buildings and construction of two storey side extension, 31, Barnsley Road, Flockton, Huddersfield

Mr L Armstrong, Demolition of existing single storey extension and construction of two storey extension and alterations, Thornes House, 6, Thornes Fold, Lepton, Huddersfield

Approved:

Mr L Armstrong, Listed Building Consent for demolition of existing single storey extension and construction of two storey extension and alterations, Thornes House, 6, Thornes Fold, Lepton, Huddersfield

Liversedge And Gomersal

Submitted:

Pauline Ledgard, Formation of dropped kerb to existing driveway, 45, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge

Mr and Mrs Drake, Listed Building Consent for construction of single storey side extension and construction of single storey side extension (Listed Building)Hill Top Lodge, 428, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

R Hurley, Construction of single storey front and rear extensions, 73, Clumber Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

R Mather, Construction of detached garage and demolition of existing garage, 10, Meadow Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

B Patel, Proposal for new single storey rear extension, 48 Burnleys Mill Road, Gomersal,

Cleckheaton

Adamco, Change of use of public house (A4) with living accommodation over (C3) to ground floor day nursery (D1) and first floor flat (C3) and office (B1), New Yew Tree, 195, Huddersfield Road, Roberttown, Liversedge

Approved:

E Wright, Proposal for new stable, rear of, 49, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Joe Loughran, Construction of first floor rear extension,12A, Cliffe Mount, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Approved:

Catherine, Works to TPO(s), 90, Upper Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

R Jagger, Work to TPO(s), 26, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Philip Holroyd, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Croft House, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Refused:

Janet Judge, Work to TPO(s), 8, Bronte Close, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Rachel Hurley, Work to TPO(s), 73, Clumber Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

NANR-Not Required:

Mr A Kiani, The proposal is for construction of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original house. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.2m, 11, Radulf Gardens, Littletown, Liversedge

Mirfield

Submitted:

Michael Gordon, Work to TPO(s), Acorn House, 35, Church Lane, Mirfield,

C/o agent, Discharge of conditions 5. (flood mitigation measures) and 8. (surface water drainage) for demolition of all existing buildings and construction of a Class A1 food store with associated parking, access, servicing and landscaping, Former Works, Station Road, Mirfield

S Frost, Construction of two storey extension to rear, 11, Hill Top Crescent, Upper Hopton, Mirfield

Section 106 Full Permission:

S12 developments, Demolition of garage, construction of extensions and alterations to building to form 12 apartments, 12, Calder Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield

Part Granted/ Part Refused:

Mr J Batty, Work to TPO(s), 9, Sunways, Mirfield

Newsome

Submitted:

Virgin Media Ltd, Construction of illuminated signs (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Virgin Media, 33-35, New Street, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs A Chopra, Construction of first floor side extension on piers, 13, Berry View, Newsome, Huddersfield

Adecco Group UK and Ireland Advertisement consent for construction of two illuminated signs (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Spring Personnel Ltd, 46 , John William Street

James Hanna, Variation of Condition 1(opening hours) for Variation of condition 4 (opening hours) for construction of food store, Lidl, 160, Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield

Mr Iqrar Hussain, Construction of two storey rear extension, 40, Springwood Avenue, Springwood, Huddersfield

Lilys of London, Installation of one non-illuminated sign (within a Conservation Area), 11-15, Market Street, Huddersfield

Silver Rock Investments Ltd, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Cherry Tree Centre, Market Street

Virgin Media, Listed Building Consent for construction of illuminated signs (within a Conservation Area), Virgin Media, 33-35, New Street, Huddersfield

Kier Construction, Discharge conditions 7 (site access) and 8 (parking) for construction of two storey school and two storey modular building and demolition of existing school, Mount Pleasant Primary School, Mount Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield

Approved:

Mr G Bateha, C/O Agent, Installation of replacement shop front (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) and construction of illuminated fascia sign 7-9, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield

Kabana, Change of use to culinary training centre with A3 Restaurant (Within a Conservation Area), 4,6 and 6A Greenhead Road, Huddersfield

Azim-Ulhaq Hasanie, Change of use of ground floor to fish and chip shop, first floor to self-contained flat, and formation of pitched roof, Milnes Butchers, 83, Longley Road, Lowerhouses, Huddersfield

N Ahmed, Construction of two storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area, 26, Bath Street, Huddersfield

I Gilkar, Listed Building Consent for change of use and alterations to convert basement to an estate agents (use A2) and external works to existing basement access (within a Conservation Area), 8, Northumberland Street, Huddersfield