Here are the latest plans submitted to Kirklees Council:
Almondbury
Submitted:
Horizon Care and Education Group Ltd, Proposed use of property (C3) to (C2) residential institution, 38, Fleminghouse Lane, Waterloo, Huddersfield
John Hanwell, Work to TPO(s), 12, Rowley Lane, Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield
Batley East
Submitted:
Horizon Care and Education Group Ltd, Proposed use of property (C3) to (C2) residential institution, 2, Greenhill Court, Hanging Heaton, Batley
Saville Estates, Work to TPO(s), 5, Woodkirk Gardens, Woodkirk, Dewsbury
Ever After Bridal Wear Ltd, Installation of security shutters, Ever After Bridal Wear Ltd, 103, Upper Commercial Street, Batley
Batley West
NANR Not Required:
Mr M Zareef, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is four metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 119, Common Road, Staincliffe, Batley
Birstall and Birkenshaw
Submitted:
Mr and Mrs D Pratt, Demolition of existing garage and construction of two-storey side extension, 41, Birksland Moor, Birkenshaw, Bradford
Mr and Mrs Kirton, constructions of single-storey side extension, 870, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw
Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Ltd, Construction of four illuminated and one non-illuminated signs, Sainsbury’s Local, 525, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw
J Hanby, Proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 62, Oakway, Birkenshaw
Conditional Approval:
J Middlebrook, Construction of rear dormers with balconies and conversion of loft space to living accommodation and first floor extension to garage (with dormer) and single-storey link extension, 503A, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw
A Pickup, Demolition of existing stables and construction of a property, Valley View, Beck Farm, Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley
Mr Leighton and A Wilby, Construction of single-storey extension and alterations, 312, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley
Part Approved/Part Refused:
Colin Hill, Work to TPO(s), 19, Old Lane, Birkenshaw, Bradford
Cleckheaton
Submitted:
Domino’s Pizza Group Ltd, Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway and installation of extraction and ventilation equipment, 17, Cheapside, Cleckheaton
C/O Agent, Work to TPO(s), Woodland Park, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton
Mrs Nixon, Work to TPO(s), 3, St Johns Close, Cleckheaton
Approved:
Barratt David Wilson Homes, Work to TPO(s), 23, Pavillion View, Scholes, Cleckheaton
Crosland Moor and Netherton
Approved:
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation, Discharge of condition 5 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) for development comprising of up to 200 properties with associated infrastructure and open space; retail units; accommodation for potential neighbourhood uses; restaurant/public house; and petrol filling station, Former St Luke’s Hospital, Former St Luke’s Hospital, Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield
J Nabbs, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.5 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is three metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 138, Deyne Road, Netherton, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
Mr and Mrs Sykes, Construction of conservatory, 8, Pembroke Court, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield
Dalton
Submitted:
Westin Ltd, Discharge condition 12 (architectural and archaeological recording) for demolition of existing buildings and construction of single-storey unit with delivery and parking apron, Phoenix Mills, Leeds Road, Huddersfield
M Lister, Construction of front and rear dormer extensions (modified proposal), 41, St Pauls Road, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield
Refused:
Mr Muhammed Waseem, Construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear, 74, Rawthorpe Lane, Dalton, Huddersfield
Approved:
Paul Snelling, Advertisement consent for installation of one non-illuminated sign, Tk Maxx Unit 7, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield
Denby Dale
Submitted:
Mr Mortinmer, Works to TPO(s) within a conservation area, 23, Balk Lane, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield
J Wadsworth, Proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 36, Dene Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield
Saville Estates, Work to TPO(s), Land opposite, 102, Pilling Lane, Scissett, Huddersfield
DesignAdeck Ltd, Construction of raised decking to rear, 19, Duke Wood Road, Clayton West, Huddersfield
Absolute Engineering Ltd, Construction of single-storey rear extension, Unit 5, Pennine Court, Standback Way, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs Bradley, Construction of single and two-storey rear extensions (Listed Building), The Carriage House, Quaker Bottom, Penistone Road, High Flatts, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs Bradley, Listed Building Consent for construction of single and two-storey rear extensions (within a Conservation Area), The Carriage House, Quaker Bottom, Penistone Road, High Flatts, Huddersfield
Approved:
Denby Dale Parish Council, Amendment to previous permission for demolition of existing library building and construction of two-storey community building, Denby Dale Library, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
S Popple, Construction of two-storey rear extension, 13, Woodbine Terrace, Clayton West, Huddersfield
Colin Moss, Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension, The Willows, 18, Park Lodge View, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield
Refused:
A Hunt, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 26, Fairfields, Upper Denby, Huddersfield
C Bedford, Construction of attached garage to side and formation of new access, 4, The Royds, Clayton West, Huddersfield
Dewsbury South
Submitted:
Mr and Mrs M Zarchi, Construction of conservatory to rear, 89, Overthorpe Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury
Daniel Maddox, Work to TPO(s), 12, Nook Green, Thornhill, Dewsbury
Mr B Hussain, The proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.8m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 84, Victoria Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury
Mr and Mrs Gothan, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.5m beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.3m, 11, Slaithwaite Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury
Approved:
S Khan, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of dormer to rear and velux windows to front, 63, Ashfield, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury
NANR Not Required:
M Khalil, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 20, Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury
Mr Ali, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects five metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.7m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m, 262, Headfield Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury
Dewsbury West
Conditional Approval:
J Habib, Construction of single-storey front and two-storey rear extension, 22, Myrtle Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
H Jameel, Construction of single-storey front and two-storey rear extension, 26, Myrtle Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
T Grafor, Construction of two-storey side and single-storey front extensions and detached garage to rear, 17, Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
NANR Not Required:
Z Rehman, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects five metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 2, Fir Grove, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
S Hussain, Construction of a single-storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m. The height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 4, Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
Greenhead
Mr and Mrs Thewlis, Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), Greystones, 210, Birkby Hall Road, Birkby, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
Fartown Cars, Construction of extension to ground floor and construction of first floor extension to create mixed use retail shop and taxi office, Fartown Cars Taxi Office, 31, Alder Street, Fartown, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs Ali, Construction of two-storey side extension with rear dormer (within a Conservation Area), 84, St John’s Road, Birkby, Huddersfield
Approved:
J Rafiq, Consent for replacement roof (within a Conservation Area), 7, Bay Hall, Birkby, Huddersfield
Saint Cuthberts Parochial Church Council, Advertisement consent for construction of one non illuminated sign (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), St Cuthbert’s Church, Linden Road, Birkby, Huddersfield
Heckmondwike
Submitted:
Michelle Quarshie, Construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension, 61 Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge
Asad Hashmi, Work to TPO(s), Jamiah Masjid Al-Haramania, Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike
Conditional Approval:
John Cooper, Construction of single-storey extension, Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School, Bath Road, Heckmondwike
Holme Valley North
Submitted:
M France, Work to TPO(s), 33, Gynn Lane, Honley, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs R Sommerville, Construction of single-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 8, Southgate Fold, Honley, Holmfirth
J and P Bonds, Construction of single storey rear extension, Lyn Bar, 118, Long Lane, Honley, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs A Wadsworth, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.5m beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.62m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m, 2, Bradshaw Crescent, Honley, Holmfirth
Refused:
Mr and Mrs Roberts, Outline application for one detached property and detached garage, 90, Far Banks, Banks Road, Honley, Holmfirth
Part Approved/Part Refused:
M Eastwood, Works to TPO(s), Land at, Gynn Lane, Honley, Holmfirth
Approved:
Mr Bruce, Work to TPO(s), 54, Hope Bank, Honley, Holmfirth
Mr J Alexander, Amendment for construction of first floor side and rear extension, single-storey rear extension and vehicular entrance gates (within a Conservation Area), Braystone House, 32a, Wilshaw Road, Meltham, Holmfirth
Holme Valley South
Submitted
Mr and Mrs Robinson, Construction of extensions and alterations to existing barn and stable block to form a property, Upper Waterside Farm, Royd Lane, Holmfirth
M Catney, Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension, 30, Roaine Drive, Holmfirth
Richard Mellor, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, off Dock Hill Dean Brook Road, Netherthong, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
C S Planning Ltd, Construction of extensions and other alterations and change of use of land to garden (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill, Holmfirth
N Butt, Construction of single storey extension to link detached garage, alterations to garage to form living accommodation and construction of electrical entrance gates, Cedar Court, Shaw Lane, Holmfirth
Approved:
C S Planning Ltd, Listed Building Consent for construction of extensions and other alterations and change of use of land to garden (within a Conservation Area), Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs G and Y Hutson, Construction of single-storey side extension, 142, Greenfield Road, Holmfirth
Mrs Franklin, Work to TPO(s), Morefield, 44, Springwood Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth
Kirkburton
Submitted:
C Walters, Construction of single-storey extension to rear, 12, The Maltings, Shepley, Huddersfield
Mr Lambrou, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 14, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs Wood, Construction of detached property (within a Conservation Area), land adjacent, 20, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
P Haigh, Demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of garage, 12, Highwood Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield
Kirklees Light Railway, Construction of single-storey extension to tea room and construction of multi functional building, demolition of existing kiosk and marquee, Kirklees Light Railway, Shelley Station, Upper Ozzings, Copley Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield
R Welburn, Construction of porch and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation, 1A, Whitestones, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield
Approved:
C Hall, Prior Notification for construction of agricultural building, 10 Woolrow Farm Roydhouse, Drinker Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield
C/O Agent, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 4, Thunder Bridge Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield
Lindley
Conditional Approval:
Baldeep Singh, Construction of single-storey side extension, 17, Valley Head, Birkby, Huddersfield
Liversedge and Gomersal
Conditional Approval:
A Miller, Construction of detached garage with room above to create property forming annex accommodation associated with Carlton House, 30, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge
Neil Shackleton, Construction of front porch, The Mullions, 1A, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge
Approved:
J Jennings, Works to TPO(s), 4, Middleton Court, Hightown, Liversedge
Mirfield
Submitted:
T Hamer, Construction of one pair of semi detached properties, adjacent to 193, North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
M Habib, Works to TPO(s), 1, Park Grove, Mirfield
Simpson Tree Care, Work to TPO(s), 12, Greenside Road, Mirfield
D Hare (Construction) Ltd, Variation conditions 11-14 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report/Remediation Strategy) and 19 (Bat Survey) for alterations to barn to create property, including partial rebuild of 11 Wellhouse Farmhouse roof and party wall, demolition of outbuildings, construction of detached property, construction of two carports and associated landscaping, Wellhouse Farm Barn, Wellhouse, Mirfield
Mr and Mrs Spence, Construction of single-storey extension, dormer extension and external chimney and alterations, 39, Springfield Park, Mirfield
R Eglan, Work to TPO(s), Westroyd House, 2, Water Royd Lane, Mirfield
Withdrawn:
Riva Homes, Construction of 22 properties, Westfield Assessment Centre, 13, Westfields Road, Mirfield
Riva Homes, Formation of access, Orchard View, 13B, Westfields Road, Mirfield
Conditional Approval:
R Crosbie, Construction of detached property, Adjacent to, 16, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield
Newsome
Conditional Approval:
A McGuire, Construction of 8 x 8 metre high lighting columns adjacent to rugby pitch and training area, Newsome Panthers JARLFC, Hall Bower Lane, Hall Bower, Huddersfield
MAS Management Services Ltd, Conversion of upper floors to accommodate six studio apartments (within a Conservation Area), 6-8, John William Street, Huddersfield
New River Retail, Change of use from existing A1 retail unit to either A3 or A5 (within a Conservation Area), 21, Market Place, Huddersfield
Approved:
KAS Property Management Ltd, Discharge conditions 9 (windows), 10 (windows/cladding panels), 12 (bird nesting), 13 (cycle parking), 17 (travel plan) for construction of extension to roof and alterations to convert retail and offices to 55 bedroom student accommodation (within a Conservation Area), Standard House, Half Moon Street, Huddersfield
Withdrawn:
D Collier, Listed Building Consent for construction of replacement handrail, Queensgate Retail Park, Queensgate, Huddersfield
Removal/Modifications of Conditions:
The University of Huddersfield, Variation condition 2 (plans) for construction of six storey education centre, Oastler Building, Queensgate Campus, Huddersfield