Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here are the latest plans submitted to Kirklees Council:

Almondbury

Submitted:

Horizon Care and Education Group Ltd, Proposed use of property (C3) to (C2) residential institution, 38, Fleminghouse Lane, Waterloo, Huddersfield

John Hanwell, Work to TPO(s), 12, Rowley Lane, Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield

Batley East

Submitted:

Horizon Care and Education Group Ltd, Proposed use of property (C3) to (C2) residential institution, 2, Greenhill Court, Hanging Heaton, Batley

Saville Estates, Work to TPO(s), 5, Woodkirk Gardens, Woodkirk, Dewsbury

Ever After Bridal Wear Ltd, Installation of security shutters, Ever After Bridal Wear Ltd, 103, Upper Commercial Street, Batley

Batley West

NANR Not Required:

Mr M Zareef, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is four metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 119, Common Road, Staincliffe, Batley

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Submitted:

Mr and Mrs D Pratt, Demolition of existing garage and construction of two-storey side extension, 41, Birksland Moor, Birkenshaw, Bradford

Mr and Mrs Kirton, constructions of single-storey side extension, 870, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw

Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Ltd, Construction of four illuminated and one non-illuminated signs, Sainsbury’s Local, 525, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw

J Hanby, Proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 62, Oakway, Birkenshaw

Conditional Approval:

J Middlebrook, Construction of rear dormers with balconies and conversion of loft space to living accommodation and first floor extension to garage (with dormer) and single-storey link extension, 503A, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw

A Pickup, Demolition of existing stables and construction of a property, Valley View, Beck Farm, Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley

Mr Leighton and A Wilby, Construction of single-storey extension and alterations, 312, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley

Part Approved/Part Refused:

Colin Hill, Work to TPO(s), 19, Old Lane, Birkenshaw, Bradford

Cleckheaton

Submitted:

Domino’s Pizza Group Ltd, Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway and installation of extraction and ventilation equipment, 17, Cheapside, Cleckheaton

C/O Agent, Work to TPO(s), Woodland Park, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton

Mrs Nixon, Work to TPO(s), 3, St Johns Close, Cleckheaton

Approved:

Barratt David Wilson Homes, Work to TPO(s), 23, Pavillion View, Scholes, Cleckheaton

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Approved:

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation, Discharge of condition 5 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) for development comprising of up to 200 properties with associated infrastructure and open space; retail units; accommodation for potential neighbourhood uses; restaurant/public house; and petrol filling station, Former St Luke’s Hospital, Former St Luke’s Hospital, Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield

J Nabbs, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.5 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is three metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 138, Deyne Road, Netherton, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs Sykes, Construction of conservatory, 8, Pembroke Court, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield

Dalton

Submitted:

Westin Ltd, Discharge condition 12 (architectural and archaeological recording) for demolition of existing buildings and construction of single-storey unit with delivery and parking apron, Phoenix Mills, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

M Lister, Construction of front and rear dormer extensions (modified proposal), 41, St Pauls Road, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield

Refused:

Mr Muhammed Waseem, Construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear, 74, Rawthorpe Lane, Dalton, Huddersfield

Approved:

Paul Snelling, Advertisement consent for installation of one non-illuminated sign, Tk Maxx Unit 7, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

Denby Dale

Submitted:

Mr Mortinmer, Works to TPO(s) within a conservation area, 23, Balk Lane, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield

J Wadsworth, Proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 36, Dene Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

Saville Estates, Work to TPO(s), Land opposite, 102, Pilling Lane, Scissett, Huddersfield

DesignAdeck Ltd, Construction of raised decking to rear, 19, Duke Wood Road, Clayton West, Huddersfield

Absolute Engineering Ltd, Construction of single-storey rear extension, Unit 5, Pennine Court, Standback Way, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Bradley, Construction of single and two-storey rear extensions (Listed Building), The Carriage House, Quaker Bottom, Penistone Road, High Flatts, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Bradley, Listed Building Consent for construction of single and two-storey rear extensions (within a Conservation Area), The Carriage House, Quaker Bottom, Penistone Road, High Flatts, Huddersfield

Approved:

Denby Dale Parish Council, Amendment to previous permission for demolition of existing library building and construction of two-storey community building, Denby Dale Library, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

S Popple, Construction of two-storey rear extension, 13, Woodbine Terrace, Clayton West, Huddersfield

Colin Moss, Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension, The Willows, 18, Park Lodge View, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

Refused:

A Hunt, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 26, Fairfields, Upper Denby, Huddersfield

C Bedford, Construction of attached garage to side and formation of new access, 4, The Royds, Clayton West, Huddersfield

Dewsbury South

Submitted:

Mr and Mrs M Zarchi, Construction of conservatory to rear, 89, Overthorpe Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Daniel Maddox, Work to TPO(s), 12, Nook Green, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Mr B Hussain, The proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.8m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 84, Victoria Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

Mr and Mrs Gothan, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.5m beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.3m, 11, Slaithwaite Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

Approved:

S Khan, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of dormer to rear and velux windows to front, 63, Ashfield, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

NANR Not Required:

M Khalil, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 20, Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

Mr Ali, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects five metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.7m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m, 262, Headfield Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

Dewsbury West

Conditional Approval:

J Habib, Construction of single-storey front and two-storey rear extension, 22, Myrtle Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

H Jameel, Construction of single-storey front and two-storey rear extension, 26, Myrtle Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

T Grafor, Construction of two-storey side and single-storey front extensions and detached garage to rear, 17, Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

NANR Not Required:

Z Rehman, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects five metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 2, Fir Grove, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

S Hussain, Construction of a single-storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m. The height of the eaves of the extension is three metres, 4, Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Greenhead

Mr and Mrs Thewlis, Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), Greystones, 210, Birkby Hall Road, Birkby, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Fartown Cars, Construction of extension to ground floor and construction of first floor extension to create mixed use retail shop and taxi office, Fartown Cars Taxi Office, 31, Alder Street, Fartown, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Ali, Construction of two-storey side extension with rear dormer (within a Conservation Area), 84, St John’s Road, Birkby, Huddersfield

Approved:

J Rafiq, Consent for replacement roof (within a Conservation Area), 7, Bay Hall, Birkby, Huddersfield

Saint Cuthberts Parochial Church Council, Advertisement consent for construction of one non illuminated sign (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), St Cuthbert’s Church, Linden Road, Birkby, Huddersfield

Heckmondwike

Submitted:

Michelle Quarshie, Construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension, 61 Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge

Asad Hashmi, Work to TPO(s), Jamiah Masjid Al-Haramania, Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike

Conditional Approval:

John Cooper, Construction of single-storey extension, Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School, Bath Road, Heckmondwike

Holme Valley North

Submitted:

M France, Work to TPO(s), 33, Gynn Lane, Honley, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs R Sommerville, Construction of single-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 8, Southgate Fold, Honley, Holmfirth

J and P Bonds, Construction of single storey rear extension, Lyn Bar, 118, Long Lane, Honley, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs A Wadsworth, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.5m beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.62m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m, 2, Bradshaw Crescent, Honley, Holmfirth

Refused:

Mr and Mrs Roberts, Outline application for one detached property and detached garage, 90, Far Banks, Banks Road, Honley, Holmfirth

Part Approved/Part Refused:

M Eastwood, Works to TPO(s), Land at, Gynn Lane, Honley, Holmfirth

Approved:

Mr Bruce, Work to TPO(s), 54, Hope Bank, Honley, Holmfirth

Mr J Alexander, Amendment for construction of first floor side and rear extension, single-storey rear extension and vehicular entrance gates (within a Conservation Area), Braystone House, 32a, Wilshaw Road, Meltham, Holmfirth

Holme Valley South

Submitted

Mr and Mrs Robinson, Construction of extensions and alterations to existing barn and stable block to form a property, Upper Waterside Farm, Royd Lane, Holmfirth

M Catney, Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension, 30, Roaine Drive, Holmfirth

Richard Mellor, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, off Dock Hill Dean Brook Road, Netherthong, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

C S Planning Ltd, Construction of extensions and other alterations and change of use of land to garden (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill, Holmfirth

N Butt, Construction of single storey extension to link detached garage, alterations to garage to form living accommodation and construction of electrical entrance gates, Cedar Court, Shaw Lane, Holmfirth

Approved:

C S Planning Ltd, Listed Building Consent for construction of extensions and other alterations and change of use of land to garden (within a Conservation Area), Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs G and Y Hutson, Construction of single-storey side extension, 142, Greenfield Road, Holmfirth

Mrs Franklin, Work to TPO(s), Morefield, 44, Springwood Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

Kirkburton

Submitted:

C Walters, Construction of single-storey extension to rear, 12, The Maltings, Shepley, Huddersfield

Mr Lambrou, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 14, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Wood, Construction of detached property (within a Conservation Area), land adjacent, 20, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

P Haigh, Demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of garage, 12, Highwood Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

Kirklees Light Railway, Construction of single-storey extension to tea room and construction of multi functional building, demolition of existing kiosk and marquee, Kirklees Light Railway, Shelley Station, Upper Ozzings, Copley Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield

R Welburn, Construction of porch and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation, 1A, Whitestones, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield

Approved:

C Hall, Prior Notification for construction of agricultural building, 10 Woolrow Farm Roydhouse, Drinker Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield

C/O Agent, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 4, Thunder Bridge Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

Lindley

Conditional Approval:

Baldeep Singh, Construction of single-storey side extension, 17, Valley Head, Birkby, Huddersfield

Liversedge and Gomersal

Conditional Approval:

A Miller, Construction of detached garage with room above to create property forming annex accommodation associated with Carlton House, 30, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Neil Shackleton, Construction of front porch, The Mullions, 1A, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Approved:

J Jennings, Works to TPO(s), 4, Middleton Court, Hightown, Liversedge

Mirfield

Submitted:

T Hamer, Construction of one pair of semi detached properties, adjacent to 193, North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

M Habib, Works to TPO(s), 1, Park Grove, Mirfield

Simpson Tree Care, Work to TPO(s), 12, Greenside Road, Mirfield

D Hare (Construction) Ltd, Variation conditions 11-14 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report/Remediation Strategy) and 19 (Bat Survey) for alterations to barn to create property, including partial rebuild of 11 Wellhouse Farmhouse roof and party wall, demolition of outbuildings, construction of detached property, construction of two carports and associated landscaping, Wellhouse Farm Barn, Wellhouse, Mirfield

Mr and Mrs Spence, Construction of single-storey extension, dormer extension and external chimney and alterations, 39, Springfield Park, Mirfield

R Eglan, Work to TPO(s), Westroyd House, 2, Water Royd Lane, Mirfield

Withdrawn:

Riva Homes, Construction of 22 properties, Westfield Assessment Centre, 13, Westfields Road, Mirfield

Riva Homes, Formation of access, Orchard View, 13B, Westfields Road, Mirfield

Conditional Approval:

R Crosbie, Construction of detached property, Adjacent to, 16, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield

Newsome

Conditional Approval:

A McGuire, Construction of 8 x 8 metre high lighting columns adjacent to rugby pitch and training area, Newsome Panthers JARLFC, Hall Bower Lane, Hall Bower, Huddersfield

MAS Management Services Ltd, Conversion of upper floors to accommodate six studio apartments (within a Conservation Area), 6-8, John William Street, Huddersfield

New River Retail, Change of use from existing A1 retail unit to either A3 or A5 (within a Conservation Area), 21, Market Place, Huddersfield

Approved:

KAS Property Management Ltd, Discharge conditions 9 (windows), 10 (windows/cladding panels), 12 (bird nesting), 13 (cycle parking), 17 (travel plan) for construction of extension to roof and alterations to convert retail and offices to 55 bedroom student accommodation (within a Conservation Area), Standard House, Half Moon Street, Huddersfield

Withdrawn:

D Collier, Listed Building Consent for construction of replacement handrail, Queensgate Retail Park, Queensgate, Huddersfield

Removal/Modifications of Conditions:

The University of Huddersfield, Variation condition 2 (plans) for construction of six storey education centre, Oastler Building, Queensgate Campus, Huddersfield