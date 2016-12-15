Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here are the latest plans submitted to Kirklees Council:

Almondbury

Submitted:

H Marshall, c/o agent, Construction of one detached property and demolition of existing property, 5, Thorpe Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield

M U Yorkshire, work to TPO(s), High Green House, 1, Brewery Yard, Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield

Diocese of Leeds, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, Almondbury Rectory, 2, Westgate, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Approved:

A Dann, Work to TPO(s), 1A, Foxglove Road, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Diocese of Leeds, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, Almondbury Rectory, 2, Westgate, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Ashbrow

Submitted:

Mr and Mrs Wilson, Construction of single-storey front extension, 122, Park Lea, Bradley, Huddersfield

Mamas and Papas, Work to TPO(s), 942A, Leeds Road, Bradley, Huddersfield

Mr M Ilyas, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.7 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5 metres, 14, Central Avenue, Fartown, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Shahid Patel, Construction of petrol station and associated works, Pennine Service Station, Bradley Road, Bradley, Huddersfield

Refused:

Mr and Mrs L Craven, Construction of two-storey side extension, demolition of outbuilding, 11, Gisbourne Road, Bradley, Huddersfield

Batley East

Submitted:

Binks Developments Limited, Conversion and alterations of former industrial and commercial buildings to form 104 apartments, leisure facilities and management offices (within a Conservation Area), Blakeridge Mill, Blakeridge Lane, Batley

Mrs S Hussain, Construction of single-storey rear extension, first floor balcony, dormer windows and alterations to roof to form accommodation in roof space, 59, Hey Beck Lane, Woodkirk, Dewsbury

Mr and Mrs A Seedat, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9 metres, 3, Highfield Court, Soothill, Batley

Mr Raza Ayoube, Change of use of shop to snooker and games room, Dual House, Wellington Street, Batley

Mr M Sacha, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9 metres, 36, Solway Road, Soothill, Batley

Withdrawn:

Abu Bakr Mulla, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 6, Highcroft, Batley

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs L Patel, Construction of two-storey and single storey extensions, 17, Wayne Close, Batley

NANR Not Required:

Mrs F Salejee, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.5 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.82 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.99 metres, 173, Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley

Batley West

Submitted:

Mr M Rizwan, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9 metres, 48, Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury

Mr and Mrs Dixon, Construction of two-storey rear extension and part demolition and rebuild of existing garage, 9, Squirrel Walk, Dewsbury

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Submitted:

Victoria Taylor, Construction of dormers to front and rear (within a Conservation Area), 8, Marsh Terrace, South View Road, East Bierley

Cherbind Ltd, Variation of condition 3 (hours of operation) for construction of workshop extension, security fencing and gates, Unit 7, Fairway Industrial Park, The Green, Birstall, Batley

Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) Plc, Construction of pole mounted transformer, adjacent to, Holly View Farm, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley

Approved:

J Wood, Consent for installation of waste pipe outlet (within a Conservation Area), 7, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley

NANR Not Required:

Mr and Mrs Crossley, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.5 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7 metres, 8, Norwood Grove, Birkenshaw

Cleckheaton

Submitted:

Gary Russell, Work to TPO(s), Grange Reporting Limited, Aquatrust Water And Ventilation, 92, Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton,

Colne Valley

Submitted:

Dave Fisher, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, St Bartholomew Church, Church Lane, Marsden, Huddersfield

S Cashman, Construction of single-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 2, Calf Hey, Nabbs Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield

Neil Brigg, Construction of extension to milking parlour, Worts Hill Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Eastwood Homes, Construction of industrial unit and repositioning of site access, Vanguard Processing Equipment, Spa Fields Industrial Estate, Spa Fields, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield

S Carter, Construction of extensions and alterations to convert existing pub to two properties (modified proposal) (within a Conservation Area), The Tunnel End Inn, Reddisher Road, Marsden, Huddersfield

K Jackson, Construction of stable and store room, Land at, Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield

Approved:

A Joyce, Reserved matters for construction of three properties (within a Conservation Area), land off, Mallard Way, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield

Withdrawn:

Neil Brigg, Prior Notification for construction of agricultural building, Worts Hill Farm, Worts Hill Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Submitted:

Mrs T Begum, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 220, Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield

Refused:

Shah Nawaz, Construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, 33, Stainecross Avenue, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Mr Faisal Shoukat, Construction of garage (storage) and loading bay, Store on Mill Street, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield

NANR Not Required:

Miss A Ilyas, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.6 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.75 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.8 metres, 2-4, Kipling Close, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield

Approved:

Food Programme Delivery Orchid Group, Advertisement consent for construction of illuminated and non-illuminated signs, The Co Operative Food, 9, Park Road West, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield

Mr P M Butterfield, Amendment for the construction of single-storey extension, 37, Delves Wood Road, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

Dalton

Submitted:

B Hirst, Construction of single-storey side and two-storey rear extension and new replacement decking, 19, Mayfield Grove, Dalton, Huddersfield

Coal Pension Properties Ltd (c/o LaSalle Investment Management), Variation of condition 11 (restriction on goods to be sold) for construction of one A1 warehouse unit. Demolition of residential units and internal amendment to layout, parking and landscaping, Unit F1, Leeds Road Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd, Installation of five non illuminated signs, Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd, 386, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

Muhammed Waseem, Construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear, 74, Rawthorpe Lane, Dalton, Dalton

Polyseam Services AS, Non material amendment for construction of factory and ancillary offices with car parking and new service access road, Car Park, St Andrews Road, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs Dobbie, Construction of single-storey extension, 31, Kingston Avenue, Dalton, Huddersfield

S and Y Mohammed, Construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extension, 110, Kirkstone Avenue, Dalton, Huddersfield

J Schofield, Construction of single-storey side extension, first floor rear extension and alterations to convert loft space to living accommodation (modified proposal), 13, Bar Croft, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield

Denby Dale

Submitted:

N Mannion, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 4, Bedale Close, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs S Lockwood, Construction of two-storey and single-storey side extension, 49, Ings Mill Avenue, Clayton West, Huddersfield

Richard Kelly, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 30, Smithy Hill, Upper Denby, Huddersfield

R Croft, Formation of pitched roof to replace existing flat roof and construction of raised decking, 5, Broomhouse Close, Denby Dale, Huddersfield

Mr Sharp, Work to TPO(s), 6, Grange Drive, Emley, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Mrs Spivey, Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension and construction of two-storey rear extension, Moor View, 31B, Scott Hill, Clayton West, Huddersfield

Well Pharmacy, Installation of external perforated roller shutter over the existing shop front, The Co-operative Pharmacy, Dearne Valley Health Centre, Wakefield Road, Scissett, Huddersfield

Withdrawn:

Mark Reid, Work to TPO(s), 121, Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

Dewsbury South

Submitted:

Enviroheat Yorkshire Ltd, Construction of detached property, 13, Mountain Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Mr and Mrs Slater, Construction of first floor side extension, Mulberry Cottage, 3, Falhouse Lane, Whitley, Dewsbury

Mrs N Akhtar, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects five metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9 metres, 2, Scarborough Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury

Conditional Approval:

Mrs S Zafir, Construction of two-storey side, single-storey front and rear extensions and dormer windows to rear, 29, Ingham Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

Dewsbury West

Submitted:

Mrs K Bi, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 38, Lee Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Mr S Hussain, Construction of single-storey front and two-storey rear extensions, 4, Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Withdrawn:

A Smith, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 45, Briar Drive, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury

Conditional Approval:

Mohammed Adris Razaq, Formation of rooflights, 135, Oxford Road, Dewsbury

Beckside Properties, Alterations to convert vacant building to six apartments and one house, Crown Works, Staincliffe Road, Westborough, Dewsbury

Golcar

Applications Submitted:

Mr and Mrs J Brierley, Construction of single-storey front and rear extensions and conversion of garage to form living accommodation, 21, Green Crescent, Golcar, Huddersfield

Greenhead

Conditional Approval:

M Nazir, Construction of two-storey extension, 11, Norwood Road, Birkby, Huddersfield

Mr K Akhtar, Construction of single-storey rear extension and porch to front, 9, Edgerton Green, Edgerton, Huddersfield

Heckmondwike

Submitted:

Virgin Media Ltd, Installation of new ACU plant to serve digital media equipment, including relocation of one existing condenser unit, the installation of four new condenser units and new acoustic fencing, Bath Court Enterprise Centre, Bath Road, Heckmondwike

S Ree, Construction of detached garage and store, The Mistles, Fieldhead Farm, White Lee Road, White Lee, Batley

Holme Valley North

Submitted:

BDW Yorkshire West, Construction of five properties (modified proposal), Land at Helme Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth

N Sikhosana, Construction of single-storey side extension, 74, Roundway, Honley, Holmfirth

William Clark, Work to TPO(s), 2, Greenway, Honley, Holmfirth

Berkeley De Veer, Non material amendment for construction of 13 properties, Mill Moor Road, Meltham, Holmfirth

P Baker, Demolition of existing property and construction of replacement detached property (within a Conservation Area), 9, Gill Birks, Meltham, Holmfirth

CTIL and Telefonical UK Ltd, Prior notification for installation of single pole mounted antenna with ground based radio equipment housing and ancillary development, land at, Harden Hill Farm, Harden Hill Road, Holmfirth

C/O Agent, Dead or Dangerous Tree, 1, River Park, Honley, Holmfirth

Conditional Approval:

N McMillan, Construction of single-storey garage with terrace above, 1, Timinets, Northgate, Honley, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs Copeland, Demolition of existing extension and construction of single-storey rear extension, 57, Bishops Way, Meltham, Holmfirth

Penny Reddington, Construction of porch, 14, The Cobbles, Meltham, Holmfirth

Approved:

S Coxhead, Works to Tree(s) (with in a Conservation Area), 32, Oldfield, Oldfield Road, Honley, Holmfirth

Adele Graham, Works to TPO(s) within a Conservation Area, 7, Greendale Court, Honley, Holmfirth

Noted:

C/O Agent, Dead or Dangerous Tree, 1 River Park, Honley, Holmfirth

Holme Valley South

Submitted:

Holme Valley Land Charity, Outline application for construction of one property with associated off road parking, 2, Cliff Road, Holmfirth

B Steventon, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 5, Park View, Holmfirth

G Scott, Construction of agricultural building, formation of yard and construction of retaining walls with associated regrading of land. Alterations to vehicular access to Greenfield Road, Wheels Brook Farm, Greenfield Road, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs E Filtness, Construction of extensions, Glen Cottage, Sheffield Road, New Mill, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs White, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, Digley Brook House, Digley Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs Lomax, Construction of replacement single-storey front extension (porch) and formation of vehicular access and drive, 80, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth

John Bamforth, Consent for construction of front porch, installation of roof lights and alterations to doors and windows, 6, Upper Hagg Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

S Kelly, Construction of two-storey extension to replace existing buildings and outbuildings, Far Mount Farm, Intake Lane, Cumberworth, Huddersfield

Mrs Holdsworth, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, 46, South Lane, Holmfirth

Mr Hook, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, 44, South Lane, Holmfirth

Mr Prior, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, 47, Underbank Old Road, Holmfirth

Rachel Taylor, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 45, Underbank Old Road, Holmfirth

Mrs Howarth, Work to TPO(s), Binns Leigh, Binns Lane, Holmfirth

Conditional Approval:

A Richardson, Formation of menage, Upper Intake, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth

Clare Whitaker and Ian Turner, Renovation, extension and alterations to buildings to create two properties. Demolition of building and construction of property. Construction of detached garage, Upper Milshaw Farm, Millshaw Lane, Dick Edge Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth,

A Steyn, Construction of raised platform and formation of new entrance to side (within a Conservation Area), 35, Deanhouse, Netherthong, Holmfirth

L Ewart, Outline application for construction of garage, 1, Syke Bottom, Penistone Road, New Mill, Holmfirth

M and C Armitage, Construction of single-storey side extension with balcony, 9, Carr View Road, Hepworth, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs T and M Berry, Construction of single-storey rear extension, porch to front and internal alterations, 7 , Alder Avenue, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

Tracey Buxton, Formation of off road parking, Rochdene, New Mill Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth

Approved:

Alan Moore, Work to TPO(s), Apartment 2, Holme Valley Court, 163, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs I Farquhar, Construction of single-storey sun room and external works, Ash Tree Rise, Cold Hill Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth

Cornerstone Telecommunications Infr, Prior notification for installation of 12.5 metre lattice mast with two Antennas, two 300mm diameter dishes and two equipment cabinets and ancillary development at ground level within a timber fenced enclosure plus ancillary development, Upper Waterside Farm, Royd Lane, Holmfirth

Kathryn Driver, Works to trees within a Conservation Area, 63, Butterley Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth

B Platt, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Carr House, Town Gate, Hepworth, Holmfirth

Malcolm Richie, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 48-52, Deanbrook Road, Netherthong, Huddersfield

Kirkburton

Submitted:

Mark Fairbrother, Removal of condition 4 (scheme of investigation) for demolition of existing house and construction of detached property, 3, Shelley Woodhouse Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield

S Morris, Construction of extensions and alterations to convert barn and mistal from agricultural use to residential with associated construction works (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) Beech Farm, 21, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield

S Morris, Consent for internal and external alterations (Within a Conservation Area), Beech Farm, 21, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Fonquernie-Fisher, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 8, Ashford Court, Highburton, Huddersfield

Richard Meredith, Variation of condition 2 (Class Use) for change of use of property to office (within a Conservation Area), Insight Financial Solutions Ltd, 38, North Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

The Garganey Trust, Work to TPO(s), Well Bank Scrub, Grange Lane, Thunderbridge, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

J Martin, Outline application for construction of two properties (within a Conservation Area), The Old Vicarage, Marsh Hall Lane, Thurstonland, Huddersfield

W Basnett, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 3, Mead Way, Highburton, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

TG Builders, Construction of two-storey rear extension and internal alterations, 8, Highwood Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Austin, Construction of pitched roof over existing double garage with rooms in roof space (within a Conservation Area), 20, Burton Acres Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield

Swallowtail Design, Construction of detached property, Haigh Lane, Flockton, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs M Rider, Construction of single-storey rear extension and balcony, demolition of existing garage, 26, Riley Park, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

Removal of Conditions:

Spring Bank Developments, Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) for construction of extensions and alterations to convert existing office to property, 18, Abbey Road, Shepley, Huddersfield

Refused:

M Taylor, c/o agent, Prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to one property, land opposite, 6, Long Moor Lane, Shelley, Hudderisfield

Approved:

R Southern, Non Material Amendment for construction of two-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 40, Lane Head Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

Mr Lambrou, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 14, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield

Lindley

Submitted

Bankgate, c/o agent, Conversion and extension of existing building, including part demolition, to form wedding venue and restaurant with bedrooms, and ancillary car park together with community use. (Listed Building) (modified proposal), Fieldhead, 1, Lidget Street, Lindley, Huddersfield

Bankgate, c/o agent, Consent for conversion and extension of existing building, including part demolition, to form wedding venue and restaurant with bedrooms, and ancillary car park together with community use, Fieldhead, 1, Lidget Street, Lindley, Huddersfield

Lucas Properties Ltd, Work to TPO(s), Lower Park House, 25, Occupation Road, Lindley, Huddersfield

Mr Jarvis, Work to TPO(s), 18, Stanwell Avenue, Birkby, Huddersfield

Jeremy Mills, Work to TPO(s), 22, Occupation Road, Lindley, Huddersfield

Refused:

Mr Taj Mustafa, Construction of extensions and alterations, 47, Crosland Road, Oakes, Huddersfield

Conditional Approval:

Jane Lunn, Change of use from residential institution (C2) to health and beauty (sui generis), 38, Acre Street, Lindley, Huddersfield

Mr M Singh, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 3, Thornhill Avenue, Lindley, Huddersfield

Pearson, Construction of two-storey rear extension, 10, Cornet Close, Lindley, Huddersfield

S Grimes, Construction of two-storey side extension, 81, Mount Avenue, Mount, Huddersfield

Jacob Senior, Change of use from retail to barbers/tattoo shop, 18-20, Acre Street, Lindley, Huddersfield

Liversedge and Gomersal

Submitted:

C Barnes, Construction of first floor extension, alterations and change of use of office/flat to property, demolition of outbuildings to re-instate land as greenbelt and formation of improved access road, Parkin Hall Stud Farm, Hartshead Hall Lane, Liversedge

Mr and Mrs Barrett, Construction of extensions and alterations, 48, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Mr Marshall, Work to TPO(s), 46, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge

Spen House, Dead or Dangerous Tree, Spen House, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Approved:

Mr A Ul-Haq, Prior approval for change of use from shop to three properties and associated operational development, Lockwood Discount Carpets, 21-23, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge

Horizon Care & Education Group Ltd, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of propery for care home (C2), 71, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Co Op Food, Installation of one illuminated sign and and 13 non illuminated signs, Millbridge Service Station, 364, Bradford Road, Littletown, Liversedge

P Sweeney, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is four metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7 metres, 13, Charlesworth Square, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Conditional Approval:

K Saville, Construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 123, Church Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Withdrawn:

CKCS Ltd, Non material amendment for construction of four properties, 4-6, Lumb Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Noted:

Spen House, Dead or Dangerous Tree, Spen House, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Mirfield

Submitted:

D Kenworthy, Formation of vehicular access, 9, Fair Ways, Upper Hopton, Mirfield

H Foster, Work to TPO(s), 12, Francis Street, Mirfield

C/O Agent, Work to TPO(s), 5, Westfield Court, Mirfield

I J Saville, Construction of two-storey rear extension and single-storey side garage, 2, Camm Lane, Mirfield

Mr and Mrs Higgins, Construction of single-storey rear extension and rear dormer window, 3, Spinners Way, Lower Hopton, Mirfield

Approved:

Richard Mathias, Works to TPO(s), 8, Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield

Roger Leedham, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, Croft House Community Centre, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield

Part Approved/Part Refused:

M Habib, Works to TPO(s), 1, Park Grove, Mirfield

Newsome

Submitted:

72 Properties Limited, Alterations to convert one property into four residential units, construction of three-storey extension with lean to roof, construction of dormer window to rear and alterations to front dormer window, 61, Newsome Road, Newsome, Huddersfield

Zetland House Limited, Change of use of existing ground floor fast food takeaway (A5) and retail unit (A1) to House of Multiple Occupation (C4) and one flat (C3) and construction of single storey extension, 5, Queen Street South, Huddersfield