Here are the latest plans submitted to Kirklees Council:
Almondbury
Submitted:
H Marshall, c/o agent, Construction of one detached property and demolition of existing property, 5, Thorpe Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield
M U Yorkshire, work to TPO(s), High Green House, 1, Brewery Yard, Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield
Diocese of Leeds, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, Almondbury Rectory, 2, Westgate, Almondbury, Huddersfield
Approved:
A Dann, Work to TPO(s), 1A, Foxglove Road, Almondbury, Huddersfield
Diocese of Leeds, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, Almondbury Rectory, 2, Westgate, Almondbury, Huddersfield
Ashbrow
Submitted:
Mr and Mrs Wilson, Construction of single-storey front extension, 122, Park Lea, Bradley, Huddersfield
Mamas and Papas, Work to TPO(s), 942A, Leeds Road, Bradley, Huddersfield
Mr M Ilyas, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.7 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5 metres, 14, Central Avenue, Fartown, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
Shahid Patel, Construction of petrol station and associated works, Pennine Service Station, Bradley Road, Bradley, Huddersfield
Refused:
Mr and Mrs L Craven, Construction of two-storey side extension, demolition of outbuilding, 11, Gisbourne Road, Bradley, Huddersfield
Batley East
Submitted:
Binks Developments Limited, Conversion and alterations of former industrial and commercial buildings to form 104 apartments, leisure facilities and management offices (within a Conservation Area), Blakeridge Mill, Blakeridge Lane, Batley
Mrs S Hussain, Construction of single-storey rear extension, first floor balcony, dormer windows and alterations to roof to form accommodation in roof space, 59, Hey Beck Lane, Woodkirk, Dewsbury
Mr and Mrs A Seedat, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9 metres, 3, Highfield Court, Soothill, Batley
Mr Raza Ayoube, Change of use of shop to snooker and games room, Dual House, Wellington Street, Batley
Mr M Sacha, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9 metres, 36, Solway Road, Soothill, Batley
Withdrawn:
Abu Bakr Mulla, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 6, Highcroft, Batley
Conditional Approval:
Mr and Mrs L Patel, Construction of two-storey and single storey extensions, 17, Wayne Close, Batley
NANR Not Required:
Mrs F Salejee, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.5 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.82 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.99 metres, 173, Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley
Batley West
Submitted:
Mr M Rizwan, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9 metres, 48, Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury
Mr and Mrs Dixon, Construction of two-storey rear extension and part demolition and rebuild of existing garage, 9, Squirrel Walk, Dewsbury
Birstall and Birkenshaw
Submitted:
Victoria Taylor, Construction of dormers to front and rear (within a Conservation Area), 8, Marsh Terrace, South View Road, East Bierley
Cherbind Ltd, Variation of condition 3 (hours of operation) for construction of workshop extension, security fencing and gates, Unit 7, Fairway Industrial Park, The Green, Birstall, Batley
Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) Plc, Construction of pole mounted transformer, adjacent to, Holly View Farm, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley
Approved:
J Wood, Consent for installation of waste pipe outlet (within a Conservation Area), 7, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley
NANR Not Required:
Mr and Mrs Crossley, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.5 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7 metres, 8, Norwood Grove, Birkenshaw
Cleckheaton
Submitted:
Gary Russell, Work to TPO(s), Grange Reporting Limited, Aquatrust Water And Ventilation, 92, Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton,
Colne Valley
Submitted:
Dave Fisher, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, St Bartholomew Church, Church Lane, Marsden, Huddersfield
S Cashman, Construction of single-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 2, Calf Hey, Nabbs Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield
Neil Brigg, Construction of extension to milking parlour, Worts Hill Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
Eastwood Homes, Construction of industrial unit and repositioning of site access, Vanguard Processing Equipment, Spa Fields Industrial Estate, Spa Fields, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield
S Carter, Construction of extensions and alterations to convert existing pub to two properties (modified proposal) (within a Conservation Area), The Tunnel End Inn, Reddisher Road, Marsden, Huddersfield
K Jackson, Construction of stable and store room, Land at, Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield
Approved:
A Joyce, Reserved matters for construction of three properties (within a Conservation Area), land off, Mallard Way, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield
Withdrawn:
Neil Brigg, Prior Notification for construction of agricultural building, Worts Hill Farm, Worts Hill Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield
Crosland Moor and Netherton
Submitted:
Mrs T Begum, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 220, Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield
Refused:
Shah Nawaz, Construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, 33, Stainecross Avenue, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
Mr Faisal Shoukat, Construction of garage (storage) and loading bay, Store on Mill Street, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield
NANR Not Required:
Miss A Ilyas, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.6 metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.75 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.8 metres, 2-4, Kipling Close, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield
Approved:
Food Programme Delivery Orchid Group, Advertisement consent for construction of illuminated and non-illuminated signs, The Co Operative Food, 9, Park Road West, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield
Mr P M Butterfield, Amendment for the construction of single-storey extension, 37, Delves Wood Road, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield
Dalton
Submitted:
B Hirst, Construction of single-storey side and two-storey rear extension and new replacement decking, 19, Mayfield Grove, Dalton, Huddersfield
Coal Pension Properties Ltd (c/o LaSalle Investment Management), Variation of condition 11 (restriction on goods to be sold) for construction of one A1 warehouse unit. Demolition of residential units and internal amendment to layout, parking and landscaping, Unit F1, Leeds Road Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield
Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd, Installation of five non illuminated signs, Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd, 386, Leeds Road, Huddersfield
Muhammed Waseem, Construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear, 74, Rawthorpe Lane, Dalton, Dalton
Polyseam Services AS, Non material amendment for construction of factory and ancillary offices with car parking and new service access road, Car Park, St Andrews Road, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
Mr and Mrs Dobbie, Construction of single-storey extension, 31, Kingston Avenue, Dalton, Huddersfield
S and Y Mohammed, Construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extension, 110, Kirkstone Avenue, Dalton, Huddersfield
J Schofield, Construction of single-storey side extension, first floor rear extension and alterations to convert loft space to living accommodation (modified proposal), 13, Bar Croft, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield
Denby Dale
Submitted:
N Mannion, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 4, Bedale Close, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs S Lockwood, Construction of two-storey and single-storey side extension, 49, Ings Mill Avenue, Clayton West, Huddersfield
Richard Kelly, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 30, Smithy Hill, Upper Denby, Huddersfield
R Croft, Formation of pitched roof to replace existing flat roof and construction of raised decking, 5, Broomhouse Close, Denby Dale, Huddersfield
Mr Sharp, Work to TPO(s), 6, Grange Drive, Emley, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
Mrs Spivey, Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension and construction of two-storey rear extension, Moor View, 31B, Scott Hill, Clayton West, Huddersfield
Well Pharmacy, Installation of external perforated roller shutter over the existing shop front, The Co-operative Pharmacy, Dearne Valley Health Centre, Wakefield Road, Scissett, Huddersfield
Withdrawn:
Mark Reid, Work to TPO(s), 121, Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield
Dewsbury South
Submitted:
Enviroheat Yorkshire Ltd, Construction of detached property, 13, Mountain Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury
Mr and Mrs Slater, Construction of first floor side extension, Mulberry Cottage, 3, Falhouse Lane, Whitley, Dewsbury
Mrs N Akhtar, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects five metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9 metres, 2, Scarborough Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury
Conditional Approval:
Mrs S Zafir, Construction of two-storey side, single-storey front and rear extensions and dormer windows to rear, 29, Ingham Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury
Dewsbury West
Submitted:
Mrs K Bi, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 38, Lee Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
Mr S Hussain, Construction of single-storey front and two-storey rear extensions, 4, Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
Withdrawn:
A Smith, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 45, Briar Drive, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury
Conditional Approval:
Mohammed Adris Razaq, Formation of rooflights, 135, Oxford Road, Dewsbury
Beckside Properties, Alterations to convert vacant building to six apartments and one house, Crown Works, Staincliffe Road, Westborough, Dewsbury
Golcar
Applications Submitted:
Mr and Mrs J Brierley, Construction of single-storey front and rear extensions and conversion of garage to form living accommodation, 21, Green Crescent, Golcar, Huddersfield
Greenhead
Conditional Approval:
M Nazir, Construction of two-storey extension, 11, Norwood Road, Birkby, Huddersfield
Mr K Akhtar, Construction of single-storey rear extension and porch to front, 9, Edgerton Green, Edgerton, Huddersfield
Heckmondwike
Submitted:
Virgin Media Ltd, Installation of new ACU plant to serve digital media equipment, including relocation of one existing condenser unit, the installation of four new condenser units and new acoustic fencing, Bath Court Enterprise Centre, Bath Road, Heckmondwike
S Ree, Construction of detached garage and store, The Mistles, Fieldhead Farm, White Lee Road, White Lee, Batley
Holme Valley North
Submitted:
BDW Yorkshire West, Construction of five properties (modified proposal), Land at Helme Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth
N Sikhosana, Construction of single-storey side extension, 74, Roundway, Honley, Holmfirth
William Clark, Work to TPO(s), 2, Greenway, Honley, Holmfirth
Berkeley De Veer, Non material amendment for construction of 13 properties, Mill Moor Road, Meltham, Holmfirth
P Baker, Demolition of existing property and construction of replacement detached property (within a Conservation Area), 9, Gill Birks, Meltham, Holmfirth
CTIL and Telefonical UK Ltd, Prior notification for installation of single pole mounted antenna with ground based radio equipment housing and ancillary development, land at, Harden Hill Farm, Harden Hill Road, Holmfirth
C/O Agent, Dead or Dangerous Tree, 1, River Park, Honley, Holmfirth
Conditional Approval:
N McMillan, Construction of single-storey garage with terrace above, 1, Timinets, Northgate, Honley, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs Copeland, Demolition of existing extension and construction of single-storey rear extension, 57, Bishops Way, Meltham, Holmfirth
Penny Reddington, Construction of porch, 14, The Cobbles, Meltham, Holmfirth
Approved:
S Coxhead, Works to Tree(s) (with in a Conservation Area), 32, Oldfield, Oldfield Road, Honley, Holmfirth
Adele Graham, Works to TPO(s) within a Conservation Area, 7, Greendale Court, Honley, Holmfirth
Noted:
C/O Agent, Dead or Dangerous Tree, 1 River Park, Honley, Holmfirth
Holme Valley South
Submitted:
Holme Valley Land Charity, Outline application for construction of one property with associated off road parking, 2, Cliff Road, Holmfirth
B Steventon, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 5, Park View, Holmfirth
G Scott, Construction of agricultural building, formation of yard and construction of retaining walls with associated regrading of land. Alterations to vehicular access to Greenfield Road, Wheels Brook Farm, Greenfield Road, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs E Filtness, Construction of extensions, Glen Cottage, Sheffield Road, New Mill, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs White, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, Digley Brook House, Digley Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs Lomax, Construction of replacement single-storey front extension (porch) and formation of vehicular access and drive, 80, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth
John Bamforth, Consent for construction of front porch, installation of roof lights and alterations to doors and windows, 6, Upper Hagg Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth
S Kelly, Construction of two-storey extension to replace existing buildings and outbuildings, Far Mount Farm, Intake Lane, Cumberworth, Huddersfield
Mrs Holdsworth, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, 46, South Lane, Holmfirth
Mr Hook, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, 44, South Lane, Holmfirth
Mr Prior, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, 47, Underbank Old Road, Holmfirth
Rachel Taylor, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 45, Underbank Old Road, Holmfirth
Mrs Howarth, Work to TPO(s), Binns Leigh, Binns Lane, Holmfirth
Conditional Approval:
A Richardson, Formation of menage, Upper Intake, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth
Clare Whitaker and Ian Turner, Renovation, extension and alterations to buildings to create two properties. Demolition of building and construction of property. Construction of detached garage, Upper Milshaw Farm, Millshaw Lane, Dick Edge Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth,
A Steyn, Construction of raised platform and formation of new entrance to side (within a Conservation Area), 35, Deanhouse, Netherthong, Holmfirth
L Ewart, Outline application for construction of garage, 1, Syke Bottom, Penistone Road, New Mill, Holmfirth
M and C Armitage, Construction of single-storey side extension with balcony, 9, Carr View Road, Hepworth, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs T and M Berry, Construction of single-storey rear extension, porch to front and internal alterations, 7 , Alder Avenue, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth
Tracey Buxton, Formation of off road parking, Rochdene, New Mill Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth
Approved:
Alan Moore, Work to TPO(s), Apartment 2, Holme Valley Court, 163, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs I Farquhar, Construction of single-storey sun room and external works, Ash Tree Rise, Cold Hill Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth
Cornerstone Telecommunications Infr, Prior notification for installation of 12.5 metre lattice mast with two Antennas, two 300mm diameter dishes and two equipment cabinets and ancillary development at ground level within a timber fenced enclosure plus ancillary development, Upper Waterside Farm, Royd Lane, Holmfirth
Kathryn Driver, Works to trees within a Conservation Area, 63, Butterley Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth
B Platt, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Carr House, Town Gate, Hepworth, Holmfirth
Malcolm Richie, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 48-52, Deanbrook Road, Netherthong, Huddersfield
Kirkburton
Submitted:
Mark Fairbrother, Removal of condition 4 (scheme of investigation) for demolition of existing house and construction of detached property, 3, Shelley Woodhouse Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield
S Morris, Construction of extensions and alterations to convert barn and mistal from agricultural use to residential with associated construction works (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) Beech Farm, 21, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield
S Morris, Consent for internal and external alterations (Within a Conservation Area), Beech Farm, 21, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs Fonquernie-Fisher, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 8, Ashford Court, Highburton, Huddersfield
Richard Meredith, Variation of condition 2 (Class Use) for change of use of property to office (within a Conservation Area), Insight Financial Solutions Ltd, 38, North Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield
The Garganey Trust, Work to TPO(s), Well Bank Scrub, Grange Lane, Thunderbridge, Kirkburton, Huddersfield
J Martin, Outline application for construction of two properties (within a Conservation Area), The Old Vicarage, Marsh Hall Lane, Thurstonland, Huddersfield
W Basnett, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 3, Mead Way, Highburton, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
TG Builders, Construction of two-storey rear extension and internal alterations, 8, Highwood Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs Austin, Construction of pitched roof over existing double garage with rooms in roof space (within a Conservation Area), 20, Burton Acres Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield
Swallowtail Design, Construction of detached property, Haigh Lane, Flockton, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs M Rider, Construction of single-storey rear extension and balcony, demolition of existing garage, 26, Riley Park, Kirkburton, Huddersfield
Removal of Conditions:
Spring Bank Developments, Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) for construction of extensions and alterations to convert existing office to property, 18, Abbey Road, Shepley, Huddersfield
Refused:
M Taylor, c/o agent, Prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to one property, land opposite, 6, Long Moor Lane, Shelley, Hudderisfield
Approved:
R Southern, Non Material Amendment for construction of two-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 40, Lane Head Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield
Mr Lambrou, Works to tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 14, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield
Lindley
Submitted
Bankgate, c/o agent, Conversion and extension of existing building, including part demolition, to form wedding venue and restaurant with bedrooms, and ancillary car park together with community use. (Listed Building) (modified proposal), Fieldhead, 1, Lidget Street, Lindley, Huddersfield
Bankgate, c/o agent, Consent for conversion and extension of existing building, including part demolition, to form wedding venue and restaurant with bedrooms, and ancillary car park together with community use, Fieldhead, 1, Lidget Street, Lindley, Huddersfield
Lucas Properties Ltd, Work to TPO(s), Lower Park House, 25, Occupation Road, Lindley, Huddersfield
Mr Jarvis, Work to TPO(s), 18, Stanwell Avenue, Birkby, Huddersfield
Jeremy Mills, Work to TPO(s), 22, Occupation Road, Lindley, Huddersfield
Refused:
Mr Taj Mustafa, Construction of extensions and alterations, 47, Crosland Road, Oakes, Huddersfield
Conditional Approval:
Jane Lunn, Change of use from residential institution (C2) to health and beauty (sui generis), 38, Acre Street, Lindley, Huddersfield
Mr M Singh, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 3, Thornhill Avenue, Lindley, Huddersfield
Pearson, Construction of two-storey rear extension, 10, Cornet Close, Lindley, Huddersfield
S Grimes, Construction of two-storey side extension, 81, Mount Avenue, Mount, Huddersfield
Jacob Senior, Change of use from retail to barbers/tattoo shop, 18-20, Acre Street, Lindley, Huddersfield
Liversedge and Gomersal
Submitted:
C Barnes, Construction of first floor extension, alterations and change of use of office/flat to property, demolition of outbuildings to re-instate land as greenbelt and formation of improved access road, Parkin Hall Stud Farm, Hartshead Hall Lane, Liversedge
Mr and Mrs Barrett, Construction of extensions and alterations, 48, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
Mr Marshall, Work to TPO(s), 46, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge
Spen House, Dead or Dangerous Tree, Spen House, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
Approved:
Mr A Ul-Haq, Prior approval for change of use from shop to three properties and associated operational development, Lockwood Discount Carpets, 21-23, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge
Horizon Care & Education Group Ltd, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of propery for care home (C2), 71, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge
Co Op Food, Installation of one illuminated sign and and 13 non illuminated signs, Millbridge Service Station, 364, Bradford Road, Littletown, Liversedge
P Sweeney, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is four metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7 metres, 13, Charlesworth Square, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
Conditional Approval:
K Saville, Construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 123, Church Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
Withdrawn:
CKCS Ltd, Non material amendment for construction of four properties, 4-6, Lumb Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge
Noted:
Spen House, Dead or Dangerous Tree, Spen House, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
Mirfield
Submitted:
D Kenworthy, Formation of vehicular access, 9, Fair Ways, Upper Hopton, Mirfield
H Foster, Work to TPO(s), 12, Francis Street, Mirfield
C/O Agent, Work to TPO(s), 5, Westfield Court, Mirfield
I J Saville, Construction of two-storey rear extension and single-storey side garage, 2, Camm Lane, Mirfield
Mr and Mrs Higgins, Construction of single-storey rear extension and rear dormer window, 3, Spinners Way, Lower Hopton, Mirfield
Approved:
Richard Mathias, Works to TPO(s), 8, Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield
Roger Leedham, Work to TPO(s) within a conservation area, Croft House Community Centre, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield
Part Approved/Part Refused:
M Habib, Works to TPO(s), 1, Park Grove, Mirfield
Newsome
Submitted:
72 Properties Limited, Alterations to convert one property into four residential units, construction of three-storey extension with lean to roof, construction of dormer window to rear and alterations to front dormer window, 61, Newsome Road, Newsome, Huddersfield
Zetland House Limited, Change of use of existing ground floor fast food takeaway (A5) and retail unit (A1) to House of Multiple Occupation (C4) and one flat (C3) and construction of single storey extension, 5, Queen Street South, Huddersfield